BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:30
Citi Raises Ether Forecast to $4,500, Adjusts Bitcoin Target Down to $132K

Citi Raises Ether Forecast to $4,500, Adjusts Bitcoin Target Down to $132K

The post Citi Raises Ether Forecast to $4,500, Adjusts Bitcoin Target Down to $132K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The bank maintains Bitcoin as its top digital asset pick, citing its digital gold narrative and dominant market position. Institutional allocations and advisor-led inflows are expected to sustain upward momentum throughout the remaining months. Equity market weakness poses downside risk for Bitcoin, while Ethereum faces modeling complexity from Layer-2 activity. Citigroup has issued an updated forecast for the crypto market, raising its price target for Ethereum ETH $4 419 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $533.09 B Vol. 24h: $36.19 B while making a slight downward adjustment to its year-end view for Bitcoin BTC $119 867 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $2.39 T Vol. 24h: $67.38 B . The bank cited stronger-than-expected investor flows and growing institutional adoption as key drivers for the market. In a new note to clients, Citi projects that Bitcoin will end the year at $132,000. This marks a modest revision from a research note in July 2025, which had placed the year-end target at $135,000. According to Reuters, the bank’s 12-month target for Bitcoin remains ambitious at $181,000. For Ether, the forecast has been raised to $4,500 by the end of 2025, with a 12-month target of $5,440. Bitcoin Remains the Preferred ‘Digital Gold’ Despite the slight trim to its forecast, Citi analysts expressed a stronger conviction for Bitcoin compared to Ether, labeling it the bank’s preferred digital asset. The note explained that Bitcoin tends to capture an outsized portion of incremental flows into crypto markets. The bank highlighted Bitcoin’s size, longer history, and its clearer ‘digital-gold’ narrative as factors that make it more attractive to incoming investors. This perspective is further supported by Bitcoin’s strengthening correlation with actual gold, underscoring its growing role as a store of value in traditional investment portfolios despite signs of weakening buy-side activity. Citi expects the positive momentum…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:20
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:18
Metaplanet Now 4th Largest Bitcoin Treasury After $615M Buy

Metaplanet Now 4th Largest Bitcoin Treasury After $615M Buy

The post Metaplanet Now 4th Largest Bitcoin Treasury After $615M Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet Now 4th Largest Bitcoin Treasury After $615M Buy Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/metaplanet-4th-largest-bitcoin-treasury-615m-buy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:16
Bitcoin to hit $165K based on gold’s record run, JPMorgan

Bitcoin to hit $165K based on gold’s record run, JPMorgan

The post Bitcoin to hit $165K based on gold’s record run, JPMorgan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Uptober gains have attracted groundbreaking predictions led by banking giant JPMorgan. As per the financial giant, Bitcoin could climb to around $165,000 on a volatility-adjusted basis relative to gold.  The Wall Street lender’s models indicate that Bitcoin would need to rise approximately 40% from current levels to match the scale of private gold holdings once risk is factored in. October is one of the best months for crypto, bringing new hope after a gloomy September. This year’s October will favour the crypto market even more because of the so-called “debasement trade” that continues to gain momentum. The debasement trade involves buying assets such as gold or Bitcoin to hedge against the devaluation of fiat currencies. JUST IN: $3.6 trillion JPMorgan says Bitcoin is undervalued compared to gold. Suggests $BTC could reach $165,000. pic.twitter.com/Y48ZM6yhoy — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 2, 2025 To that end, the retail investors have accelerated their embrace of the debasement trade, pouring into both Bitcoin and gold exchange-traded funds over the past quarter.  The rise in gold prices made BTC more appealing JPMorgan says that most of the activity is coming from retail buyers. Institutional buyers have also been participating, primarily through Bitcoin and gold futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), rather than ETFs. Based on open interest, the bank’s proxy shows that institutions have been net buyers since 2024. However, there has been a lull in their buying lately. The sharp rise in gold prices over the past month has also made BTC more appealing, as the volatility ratio between Bitcoin and gold has dropped below 2.0. This change suggests that the bank still views Bitcoin as being worth less than gold. However, its price is currently $50,000 less than what JPMorgan’s model says it should be. Analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou say that flows into…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:12
From Bitcoin to DeFi 2.0, the Trends Driving Crypto’s Future: WisdomTree Analyst

From Bitcoin to DeFi 2.0, the Trends Driving Crypto’s Future: WisdomTree Analyst

Crypto markets are entering autumn 2025 with renewed conviction as WisdomTree research gains traction and Bitcoin strength underpins sentiment. After a turbulent start to the year—shaped by geopolitics, trade wars, and shifting macro narratives—digital assets are showing durable signs of strength. Bitcoin is holding near its all-time high above $119,000, institutional inflows are accelerating, and altcoins with real-world utility are carving out distinct roles. Beneath the price action, however, a deeper transformation is underway as market structure matures, regulation advances, and crypto embeds itself into the global economy. Outlining the tailwinds set to define this new chapter is Dovile Silenskyte, Director of Digital Assets Research at WisdomTree. Institutional Adoption Becomes Self-Reinforcing Crypto is now firmly in mainstream portfolios. Flows into Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) have reached $37 billion over the past year, pushing global AUM close to $148 billion. Public companies collectively hold nearly 5% of the circulating Bitcoin supply, while hedge fund activity has surged, with futures open interest at $45 billion and options at $43 billion. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has even opened the door for retail access to bitcoin ETPs. Macro Backdrop Favors Store-of-Value Assets With the U.S. deficit above 6% of GDP, debt surpassing $34 trillion, and de-dollarization gathering pace, investors are seeking alternatives to fiat. Bitcoin’s transparent, apolitical issuance makes it an attractive store-of-value. WisdomTree projects that Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by 2030 if monetary expansion persists. Altcoins Move Toward Real-Economy Utility Speculation-driven altcoin rallies have given way to use-case-driven adoption. Solana is gaining traction in consumer-facing applications, Ethereum remains the backbone for tokenisation and stablecoins, and XRP is proving itself in cross-border payments. Meanwhile, weaker projects are being repriced. 2025 has brought long-awaited regulatory milestones: the U.S. GENIUS Act has set out stablecoin rules, Europe’s MiCA regime is in effect, and hubs such as the UAE and Switzerland are offering regulated pathways for institutional adoption. Tokenization and DeFi 2.0 DeFi has rebounded, with $150 billion locked in lending and trading protocols. A $28 billion market for tokenized real-world assets is also emerging, encompassing everything from bonds to commodities. Stablecoins are cementing their role as a bridge between traditional finance and on-chain markets. These tailwinds—adoption, macro trends, utility, regulation, and tokenisation—are converging to embed crypto as a multi-trillion-dollar cornerstone of global finance. The question is no longer whether crypto survives, but how quickly it reshapes the financial system
CryptoNews2025/10/02 23:14
OpenAI fuels market Rally as Korean chip exports surge to record levels

OpenAI fuels market Rally as Korean chip exports surge to record levels

The market value of global chipmakers surged to over $200 billion as investors showed interest in artificial intelligence. OpenAI deepened its alliances with Samsung and SK to expand Korea’s AI infrastructure under the Stargate program. The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported that Worldwide chip sales increased 3.6% month-to-month. The report revealed that an estimated $62.1 billion of global semiconductor sales were recorded worldwide in July 2025, representing a 20.6% increase over the $51.5 billion sold in July 2024 and a 3.6% rise over the $59.9 billion sold in June 2025. John Neufer, SIA president and CEO, stated that global semiconductor sales remained robust, surpassing the outcome in June and outpacing those of July last year. The SIA report elaborated that regionally, sales in July were down in Japan (-6.3%) but up in the Americas (29.3%), other (35.6%), China (10.4%), and Europe (5.7%). The Americas (8.6%) and the other regions (4.9%) experienced month-to-month sales growth in May, while the European region (0.0%) remained stable. In contrast, China (-1.3%) and Japan (-0.2%) saw declines. OpenAI fuels market Rally as Korean chip exports surge to record levels On October 2, OpenAI recorded a US$500 billion (RM2.1 trillion) valuation in an employee share sale under its contract with a consortium of South Korean chipmakers. OpenAI deal pushed the KOSPI (KRX) Index to a record high of 2.70%, and Korean chip firms are among the most profitable today. NVIDIA Corp. looked set to power with a 1.35% increase today, while Samsung Electronics Co. saw a 3.49% increase in share price, and SK Hynix Inc. saw a 9.86% increase. NVIDIA sales jumped 56% to $46.74 billion in the three months that ended in July. Profit reached more than 59%  to  $26.42 billion,  Nvidia’s results have been highly anticipated since the publication of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022, which sparked an AI boom. According to the Tradedata report, South Korea exported a record $16.6 billion worth of semiconductors in September, driven by demand for high-value memory such as HBM chips used in AI servers.  OpenAI expands Stargate: Samsung and SK drive AI data center in Korea OpenAI, Samsung, and SK also announced new strategic alliances as part of OpenAI’s Stargate program, which aims to expand the infrastructure essential to AI research in Korea and globally. SK Chairman Chey Tae-won, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and President Lee Jae-myung met at the Presidential Office in Seoul before the announcement. According to the OpenAI announcement, to support OpenAI’s sophisticated AI models, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix intend to increase the manufacture of advanced memory chips, aiming for 900,000 DRAM wafer starts per month, with faster capacity deployment. The partnership also includes an agreement with Samsung C&T, Samsung Heavy Industries, and Samsung SDS to evaluate prospects for additional data centre capacity in Korea, as well as a separate cooperation with SK Telecom to investigate the construction of an AI data centre in the country. Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program
Coinstats2025/10/02 22:59
Bitcoin Rallies $10,000 In 5 Days: What's Driving The Surge?

Bitcoin Rallies $10,000 In 5 Days: What's Driving The Surge?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has rallied more than $10,000 since Sunday to tap $119,000 on Thursday—and some more upside may be left to capture in the short term.read more
Coinstats2025/10/02 22:49
The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government report on AI has called Chinese models adversary AI. According to the Centre for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI), Chinese models pose risks to AI developers, consumers, and US national security due to their security shortcomings and censorship. According to the report, Chinese models lag behind their American counterparts in performance, cost, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 22:49
Hack Targets Major Bitcoin Mining Pool in $21 Million Heist

Hack Targets Major Bitcoin Mining Pool in $21 Million Heist

Hackers stole $21 million from SBI Crypto, linked to North Korea's Lazarus Group. Funds were disguised using instant exchanges and Tornado Cash, complicating tracing. Continue Reading:Hack Targets Major Bitcoin Mining Pool in $21 Million Heist The post Hack Targets Major Bitcoin Mining Pool in $21 Million Heist appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/02 22:47
