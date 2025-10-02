2025-10-03 Friday

VisionSys AI Unveils $2B Solana Treasury Program

VisionSys AI launches $2B Solana treasury with Medintel and Marinade Finance, targeting $500M SOL staking to enhance liquidity and growth. VisionSys AI has announced a landmark Solana treasury initiative through its subsidiary Medintel Technology. The company has signed an exclusive framework agreement with Marinade Finance to create a digital treasury program worth up to $2 […] The post VisionSys AI Unveils $2B Solana Treasury Program appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
A Crypto Meets Racing Revolution

The post A Crypto Meets Racing Revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore how BlockDAG, with $416M raised and presale coins at $0.0015, is redefining blockchain through its multi-year BWT Alpine F1® partnership. At times, two different paths meet to form a stronger story. BWT Alpine F1®, part of the Renault Group’s racing excellence, carries a history of precision engineering, global victories, and team discipline. BlockDAG (BDAG), instead of walking the usual route, is reshaping the way a Layer-1 blockchain can operate by focusing on scale, transparency, and practical usage. Through its multi-year global sponsorship with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG connects racing legacy with future technology. Observers in the crypto scene can see that among the strongest digital coins today, BlockDAG is not just following the pace; it’s creating new standards. BWT Alpine F1® Legacy Beyond the Track The influence of the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is much bigger than what happens on the racing circuit. As a powerhouse within Renault’s high-performance division, Alpine F1® has been building its heritage with speed, durability, and unmatched engineering. Formula 1® itself represents pride, massive global viewership, and loyalty that runs through generations. BWT Alpine F1® is therefore more than a racing team; it’s a cultural icon that symbolizes history, strategy, and billions of impressions worldwide. For such a legendary name to partner with a blockchain project shows careful intent. This is not just a sponsorship but a symbol of shared growth. With this entry into Formula 1®, BlockDAG proves it is aligning with tradition while aiming far into the future. For those seeking the best crypto options before mainstream expansion, BlockDAG is shaping a journey that extends well ahead of the current trend. BlockDAG’s Real Growth: Adoption That Speaks Unlike many crypto projects that rely on hype or theory, BlockDAG has delivered on real progress. It has sold…
FTC and market arms face delays during the shutdown

The federal shutdown is now underway, and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced that it will not accept consumer fraud complaints. To that end, the FTC will not assist US citizens in blocking spam calls, and it will not grant early merger approval during the shutdown. “The FTC is closed during the government […]
How Base memecoins are reshaping web3 culture on Coinbase’s L2 in 2025

Based Eggman rises on Coinbase’s Base, signaling memecoins’ shift to cultural web3 experiments. Memecoins have long been more than just internet jokes; they represent the cultural side of finance where communities, humor, and speculation merge.  In 2025, Coinbase’s Layer 2…
Ethereum ETF momentum collapses after record August

The post Ethereum ETF momentum collapses after record August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETFs recorded a dramatic slowdown in September, with monthly inflows collapsing from $3.9 billion in August to just $285 million, according to Blockworks Research data.  The sharp drawdown marks one of the steepest reversals since ETH ETFs launched earlier this year. The month-over-month change reflects what Blockworks Research analysts call a “flows-driven market.” Last week was the most negative week in aggregate since the March selloff, with bitcoin ETFs posting $900 million in outflows and Ethereum ETFs losing $800 million. Both asset classes have seen ETF flows mirror underlying spot prices, reinforcing the thesis that secondary market activity in the funds is dictating near-term price action. Source: Blockworks Research Part of the most recent outflows may be the result of the monthly trends, according to James Butterfill, CoinShares Head of Research, who notes that options expirations at the end of the month beget outflows while early month inflows typically follow. “The evolving ETF landscape has supported the growth of a much more active options market,” Butterfill told Blockworks. For ether, the reversal was particularly acute. ETH saw a peak-to-trough price drawdown of nearly −20% in September, before rallying into month-end with a 4% surge on September 30 that left the token down just −3.5% for the month overall. While ETFs are expected to dampen volatility by anchoring institutional demand, September’s flows notwithstanding. “When [the ETFs] were launched at the beginning of 2024, Bitcoin’s 30-day average volatility was around 40%; today it has fallen to just 25%,” Butterfill said. A closer look at issuer-level flows shows the divergence within ETH funds. ETHA posted $315 million of net inflows, while smaller products like FETH (−$51.6M), ETHW (−$38.8M), and ETHE (−$28.7M) dragged the category lower.  Source: Blockworks Research Bitcoin ETFs, meanwhile, continued to draw heavier absolute flows and with more resilience relative…
Ripple Partners with SWIFT, Expanding XRP’s Reach to 11,000 Banks

TLDR Ripple’s partnership with Thunes integrates XRP into SWIFT’s global network of 11,000 banks. The SEC granted Ripple a no-action letter, allowing registered advisers and broker-dealers to hold XRP in institutional custody. The integration with SWIFT opens new liquidity pathways for Ripple, allowing access to traditional banking infrastructure. Ripple’s move to connect XRP with SWIFT [...] The post Ripple Partners with SWIFT, Expanding XRP’s Reach to 11,000 Banks appeared first on CoinCentral.
IRS issues interim guidance on corporate crypto tax, MSTR jumps 5.5%

Michael Saylor said Strategy doesn’t expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its BTC holdings.
US Is Relaxing Crypto Tax Law For Companies Like MicroStrategy

The post US Is Relaxing Crypto Tax Law For Companies Like MicroStrategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are preparing to relax a proposed tax rule that subjected crypto companies to a 15% minimum tax on unrealized gains from their digital asset holdings. This new guidance responds to significant pushback from companies like MicroStrategy and Coinbase. They argued that taxing paper profits on crypto was unfair and inconsistent with the treatment of traditional assets like stocks and bonds. IRS Eases Corporate Crypto Tax Burden Sponsored The Treasury Department and IRS issued interim guidance to ease the financial burdens of the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). Today, the US Senate Finance Committee continued the conversation on the taxation of digital assets during a hearing led by Chairman Mike Crapo.  “Currently, our tax code does not provide straightforward answers for many digital asset transactions, whether someone is buying a cup of coffee, donating to charity, investing, lending, mining or staking,” Crapo said, adding, “lingering tax uncertainty also makes the US a less attractive place to do business and invest, and hurts tax compliance.” The confusion surrounding CAMT gained momentum recently due to Congress’s focus on developing new digital asset taxation policies. The Unrealized Gains Tax Trap Sponsored The Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) refers to a 15% minimum tax created by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. It’s levied on the largest corporations, typically those reporting over $1 billion in average annual income. The tax is calculated based on the profit they report to shareholders on their financial statements. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 In December 2023, the IRS introduced the Financial Accounting Standards…
MrBeast Adds 244,179 ASTER As Wallet Nears 950k Tokens

MrBeast Adds 244,179 ASTER, Lifting Total To 949,999 TokensAmerican YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) purchased an additional 244,179 ASTER on October 1, 2025, for about $386,000, marking his third sizable buy in 10 days according to on‑chain tracking. In total, the wallet attributed to him now holds 949,999 ASTER, with the position valued at roughly $1.53 million at the time of reporting.On September 21, a first recorded deposit of $114,483 was made into Aster. Over the following three days, another $1 million in USDT was added, after which 538,384 ASTER were withdrawn at an average price near $1.87. On September 29, a new transaction acquired 167,436 ASTER for $320,587. On October 1, a further 244,179 ASTER were purchased for about $386,000, bringing the total to 949,999 tokens.As context, in October 2024, Kasper Vandeloock, CEO of Musca Capital Trader, accused MrBeast of a $23 million cryptocurrency scheme, alleging insider trading, misleading investors, and using influence to promote tokens. These remain allegations attributed to Vandeloock and associated researchers.Famous Buyers And Rising Influencer InterestRecent cycles have seen renewed celebrity and athlete interest in crypto, adding visibility and momentum beyond trading desks. NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., who converted his salary to Bitcoin in 2021, would be sitting on gains north of $1.2 million if held through August 2025, illustrating the long‑game appeal for athletes exploring BTC compensation and endorsements. Broader celebrity adoption narratives remain active as well, with recurring lists and features tracking holdings and endorsements across entertainment and sports, and renewed focus on Ethereum among creators and musicians exploring NFTs and royalty models. Industry roundups continue to profile public figures, ranging from artists to entrepreneurs, whose portfolios and deals keep crypto in the mainstream conversation, shaping sentiment and discovery for retail audiences.
Ethereum Foundation Restructures Privacy Initiative Leadership

Igor Barinov will coordinate "Privacy @ EF" and Andy Guzman will take over leadership of the PSE team.
