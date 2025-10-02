Burza MEXC
Massachusetts Legislature to Debate Establishment of Bitcoin Reserve Fund
The post Massachusetts Legislature to Debate Establishment of Bitcoin Reserve Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 30, 2025 08:09 In a groundbreaking move that could redefine state financial strategies, Massachusetts lawmakers are set to deliberate on a bill proposing the creation … Massachusetts Legislature to Debate Establishment of Bitcoin Reserve Fund In a groundbreaking move that could redefine state financial strategies, Massachusetts lawmakers are set to deliberate on a bill proposing the creation of a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Fund. The hearing, scheduled for October 7, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM in Room A-2, aims to assess the feasibility and implications of integrating Bitcoin into the state’s financial portfolio. The Proposal at a Glance Introduced by Senator Peter J. Durant, the bill titled “An Act Relative to a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve” seeks to authorize the state treasurer to invest a portion of the Commonwealth’s funds into Bitcoin. The proposed legislation stipulates that up to 10% of the Commonwealth Stabilization Fund, commonly known as the “rainy day fund,” could be allocated to Bitcoin investments. With the Stabilization Fund currently holding approximately $9 billion, this translates to a potential investment of up to $900 million in Bitcoin. Objectives and Rationale Proponents of the bill argue that establishing a Bitcoin reserve could serve as a hedge against inflation and diversify the state’s investment portfolio. Senator Durant emphasized the potential benefits, stating, “By incorporating Bitcoin into our reserves, Massachusetts can position itself at the forefront of financial innovation, potentially reaping significant returns while mitigating traditional market risks.” The bill outlines specific guidelines for the acquisition and custody of Bitcoin. It mandates that the state treasurer may invest in Bitcoin or digital assets with unexpended, unencumbered, or uncommitted funds. Additionally, the legislation requires that Bitcoin holdings be managed through secure custody solutions provided by qualified custodians to ensure the…
Bitcoin’s ‘Uptober’ Price Breakout Sparks Meme Coin Surge First
The post Bitcoin’s ‘Uptober’ Price Breakout Sparks Meme Coin Surge First appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s breakout above $116,000 sets the tone for a positive ‘Uptober’ momentum with memecoins reacting quickly to the narrative PENGU, DOGE, and SHIB are all seeing solid gains in the last 24 hours Historically when Bitcoin breaks out, traders often leverage meme coins to maximize their gains Bitcoin has broken above $116,000, a strong sign that the market’s positive ‘Uptober’ momentum is building and could be starting a new wave of upward price action. Historically, DOGE, SHIB, and newcomers like PENGU have moved faster than majors once BTC sets the tone. The market is now asking whether meme coins are worth holding, how high they can go, and if they offer more than hype Why do meme coins pump once Bitcoin rallies? Memes are highly volatile, but they react quickly to narratives. If Bitcoin is breaking out, many traders seek leverage in coins like the three above to maximize gains. Plus, they typically possess lower market liquidity, meaning that comparatively modest amounts of capital can change their price. As a result, even small buying or selling can cause big swings, which can be great for quick profits but also lead to steep drops. Is it worth holding PENGU and could it hit $1? Speaking of meme coins, PENGU (Pudgy Penguins) has been among the standout meme tokens in recent days as it posted double-digit gains not long ago. Currently, its price has risen by more than 18% in the last 24 hours (according to CoinMarketCap). PENGU announced integration with OpenSea (the NFT marketplace) as part of its expansion of NFT utility and exposure In early September and that helped PENGU’s price to surge. Related: Pudgy Penguins Lead NFT Culture Shift, PENGU Token Hits Major Milestone Is DOGE still worth holding in Q4 2025? As the original meme coin, DOGE remains…
Japanese Investment Firm Solidifying Position As A Top Bitcoin Public Holder
The post Japanese Investment Firm Solidifying Position As A Top Bitcoin Public Holder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 01, 2025 at 17:59 // News This massive purchase significantly boosts the company’s total Bitcoin reserves to 30,823 BTC. Coinidol.com reviews the announcement from Asia. Japanese investment firm Metaplanet further solidified its position as a major corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC), announcing the acquisition of an additional 5,268 BTC for 91.6 billion yen (approximately $623 million), as Yahoo Finance reports. Following this acquisition, Metaplanet is now recognized as the fourth-largest public company holder of Bitcoin globally, demonstrating an aggressive corporate treasury strategy centered on the digital asset. The news was a significant factor in the broader cryptocurrency market’s rally, which saw Bitcoin surge past the $116,000 mark. The sustained institutional appetite for Bitcoin, despite global macro pressures like the looming U.S. government shutdown, underscores its growing recognition as a legitimate store of value and an uncorrelated asset. Strategic rationale approach This strategy mirrors the approach of other Bitcoin treasury companies, such as MicroStrategy, by adopting BTC as a primary reserve asset to hedge against inflation, protect corporate capital from yen depreciation, and drive long-term shareholder value. Metaplanet’s repeated and increasingly large purchases signal a profound shift in corporate finance, particularly in Asia, where companies are moving away from traditional reserves to embrace a “Bitcoin Standard.” The accumulation is not viewed merely as speculation but as a disciplined long-term strategy (Digital Asset Treasury Strategy or DAT) designed to provide a more stable and high-growth alternative to holding cash or bonds. A crypto-friendly trend Furthermore, this development reinforces the narrative of Bitcoin scarcity ahead of the next halving and against the backdrop of increasing institutional financial products like spot Bitcoin ETFs. The corporate adoption trend acts as a powerful demand shock, absorbing available supply from the market and providing a strong foundational…
Fed’s Hesitation Fuels Financial Tensions
The post Fed’s Hesitation Fuels Financial Tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In his latest social media post, Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, labeling him a considerable “blocker” due to his approach toward rate cuts. Powell, who postponed any movement on rate cuts for five meetings and only initiated a cut following alarming labor data, has not met the expectations Trump set out. Continue Reading:Fed’s Hesitation Fuels Financial Tensions Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/feds-hesitation-fuels-financial-tensions
Saylor: IRS rule means Strategy won’t pay taxes on Bitcoin
Strategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor claims that new IRS guidelines put Strategy in the clear when it comes to unrealized Bitcoin gains. A new rule by the IRS comes as a significant boon to Bitcoin treasury firms. On Wednesday, October…
South Korea Eyes Central Bank Deposits for Stablecoin Reserves
TLDR The Bank of Korea has proposed requiring stablecoin issuers to deposit their reserve assets at the central bank. This measure aims to mitigate risks associated with sudden redemption surges and uncontrolled growth in the money supply. Stablecoin issuers currently earn profits by investing reserves in risk-free assets such as government bonds. The BOK’s proposal [...] The post South Korea Eyes Central Bank Deposits for Stablecoin Reserves appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin Price Holds $116K As XRP Stays Under $3 And Traders Chase 50x Altcoin Hype
Bitcoin was able to maintain its level at the $116,000 level over the recent 12 hours, remaining stable even during a wave of liquidations across the derivatives markets. This resiliency has ignited debate among analysts. While Bitcoin has shown strength, XRP has been unable to regain the $3 mark and has kept investors apprehensive about […]
Russia’s monetary authority to survey crypto investments
Russia’s central bank intends to comprehensively study the country’s cryptocurrency market and compile its findings within months. The authority will be collecting detailed information from market participants to determine how much Russians are invested in crypto assets and derivatives. Russian central bank to carry out massive crypto survey The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is […]
