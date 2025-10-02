Burza MEXC
SOL Rockets to $220 as Major Inflows Signal Q4 Explosion
The post SOL Rockets to $220 as Major Inflows Signal Q4 Explosion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis Solana (SOL) is starting the fourth quarter of 2025 on a strong footing, rallying more than 6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $219. The move lifted Solana’s market capitalization to nearly $119 billion, with daily trading volumes surging past $8.5 billion – a 31% increase compared to the previous day. The Solana Foundation marked the opening of Q4 with a message to its global community, calling on developers, institutions, and users to lock in and deliver what it described as the “epic final quarter” of a historic year for the network. Institutional Capital Flows Into Solana Fresh inflows have been a key driver of Solana’s latest rally. Over $315 million in new buys were recorded recently, while treasury holdings have now stacked more than $4 billion in SOL, locking away roughly 3% of the total supply. At the same time, analysts are noting a clear rotation trend: capital outflows from Ethereum are being mirrored by inflows into Solana. This shift is viewed by many as a sign that institutional players and major funds are increasingly diversifying into SOL ahead of potential network and ecosystem catalysts in Q4. Technical Setup Points to More Upside On the technical front, Solana has managed to hold its ground above the key $200 support zone. Momentum indicators remain balanced, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering around 52, suggesting the asset still has room to extend gains. The immediate resistance zone sits between $220 and $230, and a breakout above this range could pave the way toward $250. The daily chart reflects growing accumulation, hinting that investors may be positioning for a larger upside run. With liquidity flows increasing and treasuries continuing to stack SOL, traders see this as more than short-term noise – it could be the setup for…
SOL
$231.48
+5.67%
MAJOR
$0.12367
+1.26%
COM
$0.013816
-2.87%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:40
Brock Purdy’s Status Uncertain Ahead Of 49ers Vs. Rams
The post Brock Purdy’s Status Uncertain Ahead Of 49ers Vs. Rams appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 10: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after throwing a pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has already missed two games this season, and his status for Thursday Night Football v.s. the Los Angeles Rams is up in the air. Purdy was a non-participant in Tuesday’s walk-through practice, the only practice the 49ers had this week ahead of Thursday night’s game. 49ers General Manager John Lynch told KNBR 1050 that the team is taking “every precaution” to make sure that Purdy’s alright. “I think he is,” Lynch said. “Now it’s just a matter of can he turn it around on a short week?” Kyle Shanahan Comments On Brock Purdy’s Status 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy told him his toe was bothering him after San Francisco’s 26-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Purdy was 22-of-38 for 309 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. Shanahan told the media on Monday that Purdy will start “if we feel he can play up to 100 percent of his ability.” However, whether Purdy is ultimately 100% remains to be seen. When Purdy spoke to the media on Tuesday, he gave a measured response about his status for Thursday night. “Playing might lead to some soreness and stuff, so sort of expected it. But quick turnaround, Thursday night game and everything, it’s tougher,” Purdy explained. “You don’t have as many days to get right, heal up and feel better. So that’s where we’re at.” What Happens If Brock Purdy Doesn’t Play Against The Rams? If Purdy is unable to play on…
BROCK
$0.01218
+3.48%
COM
$0.013816
-2.87%
PHOTO
$0.5677
-28.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:31
Switzerland’s Crossroads: Industry Leading Associations Sound Alarm on Losing Web3 Leadership
The post Switzerland’s Crossroads: Industry Leading Associations Sound Alarm on Losing Web3 Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Switzerland’s Crossroads: Industry Leading Associations Sound Alarm on Losing Web3 Leadership | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community! This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/switzerlands-crossroads-industry-leading-associations-sound-alarm-on-losing-web3-leadership/
COM
$0.013816
-2.87%
SIGN
$0.06716
+0.81%
COOKIE
$0.12958
+17.50%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:26
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock: Gains Ground While Exiting 109 Counties in Medicare Shake-Up
TLDR UnitedHealth trims Medicare Advantage, cuts 600k members by 2026 UHG exits 109 counties, reshapes Medicare plans amid CMS pressure UnitedHealth axes PPO plans, pivots to HMO to curb rising costs Medicare shake-up: UHG cuts $4B risk, shifts 600k members to HMO UnitedHealthcare exits rural markets, bets on sustainable plans UnitedHealth Group stock edged higher [...] The post UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock: Gains Ground While Exiting 109 Counties in Medicare Shake-Up appeared first on CoinCentral.
GAINS
$0.02273
+0.39%
Coincentral
2025/10/02 03:24
Trump Can’t Fire Fed Governor, Supreme Court Rules, Before January Hearing
The post Trump Can’t Fire Fed Governor, Supreme Court Rules, Before January Hearing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline In a short order issued on Wednesday, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook until after the high court hears oral arguments in her case scheduled for January. Cook will remain at the Federal Reserve until the Supreme Court hears oral arguments from the Trump administration in January. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/10/01/supreme-court-wont-let-trump-fire-lisa-cook-for-now/
TRUMP
$7.747
+2.50%
T
$0.01564
+1.69%
COM
$0.013816
-2.87%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:22
Microsoft hikes Xbox game pass price as console costs jump again
The post Microsoft hikes Xbox game pass price as console costs jump again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft Corp. is upgrading its Xbox Game Pass subscription service with an expanded catalog and perks, while raising the price of the top-tier plan by 50%. “As we continue to evolve Xbox Game Pass, we’re focused on delivering more value, more benefits, and more great games across every plan,” the company said in a statement Wednesday. The price of the highest Game Pass subscription tier, called Ultimate, will rise by $10 to $30 a month. Subscribers will get access to more than 400 games, a broader selection of titles on release day and better cloud streaming quality. Prices for the service’s other two tiers, renamed Essential and Premium, will remain the same while they receive upgrades. Game Pass had 34 million subscribers in 2024 and sales of nearly $5 billion in fiscal 2025 Xbox is focusing on Game Pass as it de-emphasizes the importance of its console amid shrinking sales. Xbox’s goal is to distribute its expanding network of content and services across multiple devices, including PCs, smartphones and smart TVs. Its new advertising campaigns invite gamers to play wherever they can, and especially through Game Pass. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023 for $69 billion was seen as a way to bolster Game Pass with a large library of new games. Microsoft increases console prices for the second time this year Cryptopolitan reported previouly Xbox consoles are also about to cost more in the U.S., and Microsoft says it’s not random. Starting this month, the company is bumping up the retail prices of all major Xbox models. Gamers outside the U.S. won’t feel a thing. The company said that prices in other countries will stay the same. Accessories like controllers and headsets also won’t change. But if you’re in the U.S., and you’re planning to buy a new…
GAME
$36.351
+0.89%
COM
$0.013816
-2.87%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:16
The Best New TV Shows Streaming In October 2025 On Netflix, Apple TV+ And More
The post The Best New TV Shows Streaming In October 2025 On Netflix, Apple TV+ And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. L to R: Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+), The Witcher (Netflix), Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Courtesy of Paramount+ and Netflix Spooky season is almost here, which means it’s time to turn on your next binge-worthy series. Plenty of new and returning shows are arriving in October, from crime thrillers and horror series to romantic comedies and political dramas. Here are some must-watch titles you won’t want to miss. October kicks off with the third season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster anthology series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Following the first two seasons that explored Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez Brothers, this installment focuses on Ed Gein, one of history’s most notorious serial killers. “I wanted to get as close as possible to who Ed was, to do him justice, and for this thing to feel authentic,” Charlie Hunnam told Tudum about his portrayal of the serial killer and grave robber. Netflix will also welcome back Season 3 of the political thriller The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, the second season of the beloved romantic comedy Nobody Wants This, and the fourth season of The Witcher, where Liam Hemsworth is taking over the lead role from Henry Cavill. Other returning series in October include Loot Season 3 (Apple TV+) and Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 (Paramount+). You also won’t want to miss the inaugural seasons of Apple TV+’s The Last Frontier and HBO Max’s horror prequel It: Welcome to Derry, premiering Oct. 26 (just in time for a creepy Halloween movie night!). The Best New TV Shows Streaming In October 2025 Read on for the best new and returning TV shows arriving on streaming platforms in October 2025, including their premiere dates, synopses and where to watch them. Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Season 3) Monster: The Ed Gein Story. (L…
MORE
$0.06995
-0.41%
COM
$0.013816
-2.87%
NOBODY
$0.055147
-5.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:13
Telegram CEO Durov says he was poisoned during TON fund raise
The post Telegram CEO Durov says he was poisoned during TON fund raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram founder and The Open Network (TON) developer Pavel Durov has claimed that he was poisoned in 2018 as tensions between Telegram and Russia began to escalate. Durov revealed the poisoning attempt during an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast on Tuesday. In it, he described a “weird” neighbor leaving something at the door of the townhouse he was renting. Within the hour, he said he began to fear for his life as his body began to shut down and he collapsed. Durov says he eventually woke up covered in broken blood vessels and was unable to walk for two weeks. Durov poisoned during eventful spring Durov didn’t specify exactly when the poisoning occurred, only revealing that it happened in the spring of 2018. It was around this time that his TON crypto project raised $1.7 billion across two funding rounds from 170 investors, including various Russian billionaires. Then in April, Telegram refused to give encryption keys to Russia’s Federal Security Service, which wanted access to messaging data. Russia eventually banned the app later that month. Read more: Telegram snitched on 2,000 users to US authorities in 2024, report Russia did lift its ban two years later, after Telegram cooperated with its terrorist investigation, although the ban reportedly had little effect. March 2018 also saw the Salisbury poisonings in the UK, in which two high-ranking Russian intelligence agents attempted to poison the former Russian military officer, Sergei Skripal using Novichok nerve agent. Durov encouraged to share more on poison attempt Durov’s claimed poisoning has raised questions from Christo Grozev, the former lead Russian investigator for Bellingcat, who covered the Salisbury poisonings and the death of Putin opponent, Alexey Navalny. Indeed, he implored Durov to share when and where he was poisoned so that the perpetrator could be uncovered. He said,…
TON
$2.833
+1.90%
FUND
$0.01302
-4.26%
COM
$0.013816
-2.87%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:03
FAA Posts ‘Emergency’ Notification Following U.S. Government Shutdown
The post FAA Posts ‘Emergency’ Notification Following U.S. Government Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 1: Commuters cross the street near the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) headquarters on October 1, 2025 in Washington, DC. Congress could not agree on a budget to fund government at midnight, causing the first shutdown since 2018. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) Getty Images The FAA has posted an ‘Emergency’ notification on its website following the U.S. Government shutdown. The message is brief, “Portions of the Department of Transportation are currently in shutdown/furlough status due to a lapse in appropriations.” The agency states it will post “updates on the USDOT’s operating status,” but no updates had been posted at the time of writing. Reuters reported before the shutdown that the FAA expected to furlough 11,000 employees, about 25% of its workforce, due to the freeze in funding. Air Traffic Controllers And TSA Will Continue Working WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 01: U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy holds a news conference about adding more air traffic controllers to the workforce at the DOT headquarters on May 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. Counter to the Trump Administration’s historic layoffs of federal workers, Duffy announced incentives to train new air traffic controllers and to retain controllers that may be close to retirement. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images While the FAA has declared an emergency, critical aviation safety and security functions will continue. Around 13,000 air traffic controllers are expected to continue to work through the shutdown, though they will not be paid until it is resolved. The approximately 50,000 Transportation Security Administration employees posted at airport security checkpoints will also be required to work without pay. A Setback For The National Airspace Management System The shutdown comes as the USDOT and the FAA are working to improve an outdated National Airspace Management system in need of technological improvements…
U
$0.009859
+0.55%
COM
$0.013816
-2.87%
DC
$0.00003655
+57.06%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:01
How to Join the Zero Knowledge Proof’s (ZKP) Upcoming Whitelist and Become a Verifier in Web3’s Truth Protocol
Learn how to join the upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) whitelist and take on the Verifier role in Web3’s first blockchain-powered knowledge validation protocol.
ZERO
$0.00003314
+6.14%
ZKP
$0.00705
+23.68%
TRUTH
$0.01316
-4.91%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 03:00
