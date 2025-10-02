Burza MEXC
Google Searches for Zcash Surge as ZEC Trades Above $100
Zcash has surged to $105, marking a 292% yearly rally and 159% monthly rise, while Google Trends shows interest in the privacy coin at new highs. Despite the spike, ZEC remains under the radar on major crypto aggregators. The post Google Searches for Zcash Surge as ZEC Trades Above $100 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/10/02 03:35
Strategy rallies as Saylor banks on exemption from 15% corporate tax
The post Strategy rallies as Saylor banks on exemption from 15% corporate tax appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor said on Wednesday that Strategy doesn’t expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its BTC holdings. Strategy’s shares are up nearly 5.5% for the day, and are trading at 339.81 at the time of publication. Strategy was bracing for the 15% U.S. corporate alternative minimum tax in 2026 amid the continued rise in Bitcoin prices. The U.S. imposes a 15% CAMT on companies exceeding $1 billion in a three-tax-year period preceding the initial tax year. IRS issues interim guidance on corporate crypto tax 🚨🗞️NEW: Treasury to Ease Corporate Crypto Tax Rule PLUS, industry urges new @CFTC nominee as White House drops Quintenz, @SECGov opens crypto custody to state-chartered trust companies.https://t.co/ssvppydXWN — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) October 1, 2025 The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service issued interim guidance on Tuesday. The agency acknowledged that corporations can disregard unrealized gains and losses on their digital asset holdings when determining their tax parameters. Strategy now believes it will no longer be subject to the corporate alternative minimum tax. The Bitcoin accumulation firm adopted accounting standards in January that required it to include the fair value of its BTC holdings in its earnings. According to Strategy’s filing, it had an $8.1 billion unrealized gain on its BTC holdings for the six months ending June 30. At the time of publication, the company holds around 604,031 Bitcoin worth roughly $74.6 billion. “As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its Bitcoin holdings.” –Michael Saylor, CEO of Strategy Strategy and Coinbase sent a joint letter in May to the Treasury calling for the exclusion of unrealized crypto gains. Both…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:25
The Search for the Next Solana (SOL)
The post The Search for the Next Solana (SOL) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is fast becoming one of the most talked-about crypto projects of 2025. With many investors searching for the next Solana (SOL), the token is capturing strong attention. Unlike most meme coins that rely solely on branding, Little Pepe is building real infrastructure. The project is developing an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain dedicated entirely to meme tokens. LILPEPE Tackles Key Issues in the Meme Coin Market Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is not just another meme coin—it is a full-fledged Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 network designed to fix the problems that hold back most meme tokens. The blockchain guarantees quicker transactions, ultra-low fees, and built-in anti-sniper protection, creating a fair environment for retail traders who usually struggle against automated systems. On top of that, Little Pepe offers zero-tax trading, staking rewards, and DAO governance, ensuring long-term value and community-driven decisions. Its ecosystem also features a meme launchpad for new tokens and an NFT marketplace for digital collectibles, extending its use beyond speculation. By blending real blockchain tools with meme culture, Little Pepe is carving out a unique niche in an oversaturated altcoin market—appealing both to internet culture enthusiasts and everyday investors. LILPEPE Presale Nears $26M Raised at $0.0022 The LILPEPE presale is progressing rapidly, showing significant market confidence. Currently in Stage 13, each token is priced at $0.0022, with the next stage set at $0.0023. The project has already raised more than $26.22 million out of a target of $28.7 million. Over 16.08 billion tokens have been sold, pushing presale Stage 13 completion to 93.21%. These figures place Little Pepe among the most successful token launches of the year. Many traders now view it as a strong candidate for the next breakout altcoin. LILPEPE Boosts Trust With Giveaways and Security Community support is central to the project’s strategy. A major…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:18
Bitcoin Surges to $118K Post-U.S. Shutdown: Key Insights & Next Steps
The ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown continues to impact financial markets, with traditional safe-haven assets gaining traction and notable activity in cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has rallied to a two-week high amid investor caution, while flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs highlight growing mainstream interest in digital assets as an independent hedge. As the shutdown persists, traders [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/02 03:17
Litecoin price forms a risky pattern as LTC ETF deadline nears
Litecoin price continued its strong rebound as traders waited for the potential launch of the spot LTC ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission and as the crypto market rebounded. Litecoin (LTC) token jumped to a high of $111.65, its…
Crypto.news
2025/10/02 03:07
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Guide: How Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers Earn and Build Reputation
Every blockchain ecosystem relies on participants who give it life. Bitcoin has miners, Ethereum has validators, and DeFi protocols depend […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Guide: How Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers Earn and Build Reputation appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 03:00
Senate Hearing Reveals IRS Struggles with Crypto Tax Rules and Reporting
TLDR Coinbase warns IRS is unprepared for the volume of crypto tax filings. Senate hearing discusses the need for clarity on crypto tax exemptions. IRS faces staffing cuts as it tackles growing crypto tax challenges. Lawmakers debate de minimis exemption and tax rules for small crypto gains. During a recent U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing, [...] The post Senate Hearing Reveals IRS Struggles with Crypto Tax Rules and Reporting appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/02 02:57
Bakkt stijgt 17% na koersdoelverhoging, rally +170% in 2 weken
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De aandelen van Bakkt Holdings hadden opnieuw een sterke dag. Met een stijging van 17 procent zette het bedrijf zijn mooie rally neer van meer dan 170 procent in de afgelopen twee weken. De stijging kwam nadat Benchmark zijn jaarlijkse koersdoel voor Bakkt meer dan verdrievoudigde, van 13 naar 40 dollar en het aandeel bestempelde als een aantrekkelijke koop. Koersdoel van Benchmark geeft nieuwe impuls Analist Mark Palmer van Benchmark benadrukte dat Bakkt relatief goedkoop oogt in vergelijking met sectorgenoten. Waar Coinbase en Robinhood gewaardeerd worden tegen veel hogere waardes, handelt Bakkt volgens schattingen nog steeds tegen slechts 9,9 keer de verwachte EBITDA voor 2026. Volgens Palmer liggen de grootste kansen voor Bakkt in drie onderwerpen, namelijk crypto infrastructuur, betalingen met stablecoins en de nieuwe Bitcoin treasury-strategie. Dit sluit aan bij de koerswijziging onder leiding van CEO Akshay Naheta. Nieuwe strategie wekt vertrouwen Bakkt heeft de afgelopen maanden zijn bedrijfsmodel aangescherpt. Zo verkocht het bedrijf eerder dit jaar zijn loyaliteit beloning divisie, waarmee het zich volledig kan richten op kernactiviteiten zoals crypto opslag en betaling infrastructuur. Ook de verkoop van andere onderdelen moet leiden tot meer efficiëntie en lagere kosten. Benchmark verwacht dat Bakkt hierdoor in de eerste helft van 2026 winstgevend kan worden. Een belangrijk onderdeel van de nieuwe strategie is het opbouwen van een Bitcoin reserve. Door overtollige cash en toekomstige financiering opbrengsten in digitale assets te beleggen, wil Bakkt zichzelf positioneren als een brug tussen traditionele instituties en de nieuwe digitale economie. Bestuurlijke versterking en marktreactie Naast de strategische verschuiving viel ook de uitbreiding van de raad van bestuur in de smaak. Zo werd fintech investeerder Mike Alfred recent benoemd. Alfred heeft ervaring met zowel financiële dienstverlening als blockchain analyse en moet zorgen voor meer discipline in de besluitvorming. Beleggers reageerden enthousiast. Voor het eerst sinds januari brak Bakkt door de grens van 30 dollar, een flinke omkering na een periode waarin het aandeel maandenlang onder de 10 dollar was. Deze koersbeweging zorgde ervoor dat de Relative Strength Rating van Bakkt door Investor’s Business Daily werd verhoogd naar ongeveer 95, waarmee het aandeel behoort tot de sterkst presterende aandelen van dit moment. Vooruitzichten en risico’s Ondanks de spectaculaire stijging is Bakkt nog altijd ver verwijderd van zijn piek van meer dan 1.000 dollar in 2021. Dat benadrukt hoe groot de uitdagingen blijven, zeker in een concurrerende sector waar partijen als Coinbase en Circle de toon zetten. Bovendien blijft Bakkt afhankelijk van een beperkt aantal grote klanten. Toch overheerst het optimisme. De combinatie van een koersdoelverhoging, strategische focus, versterkt leiderschap en de hernieuwde interesse van beleggers geeft aan dat er groeiend vertrouwen is in het bedrijfsmodel. Het bericht Bakkt stijgt 17% na koersdoelverhoging, rally +170% in 2 weken is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 02:31
A Major Exchange Announced It Has Increased Its Investment in a Surprise Altcoin
A centralized cryptocurrency exchange has announced an increase in its investment in an altcoin. Here are the details. Continue Reading: A Major Exchange Announced It Has Increased Its Investment in a Surprise Altcoin
Coinstats
2025/10/02 02:21
General Motors drives EV sales while gas vehicles hold ground
General Motors reported 710,347 U.S. vehicle sales in the third quarter, an 8% increase compared to the same period last year. The company said it was number one in total U.S. sales and captured its biggest market share since 2017. General Motors matched rival Ford’s quarterly performance but credited its results to a mix of […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 01:41
