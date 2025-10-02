2025-10-03 Friday

Polygon Labs Partners with Immutable to Roll Out Dedicated Web3 Gaming Hub

Immutable and Polygon Labs partner to launch a new “Gaming on Polygon” hub inside Immutable Play, bringing five games live at launch, $100K in rewards and more.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 03:30
Prolonged U.S. Government Shutdown Will Ultimately Delay New Crypto Spot ETFs Approval

The post Prolonged U.S. Government Shutdown Will Ultimately Delay New Crypto Spot ETFs Approval   appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The ongoing impasse between the two major political parties in the United States, which resulted in the government’s shutdown, is likely to continue. On Wednesday, Democratic Senators failed to back a vote to end the U.S. government shutdown. As such, crucial services in the United States government will continue to be affected. Moreover, the executive …
CoinPedia2025/10/02 03:23
Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans To Buy Up To $2 Billion Worth Of Solana In Ambitious Treasury Gamble ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans To Buy Up To $2 Billion Worth Of Solana In Ambitious Treasury Gamble ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp VisionSys AI, a Nasdaq-listed firm dedicated to brain-machine interface technologies and artificial intelligence systems, on Wednesday unveiled a $2 billion treasury strategy focused on Solana, joining a growing list of public companies pivoting to digital asset treasury strategies. VisionSys Chases $2 Billion SOL Treasury With Marinade VisionSys AI has announced that it seeks to establish a Solana treasury with up to $2 billion in SOL. To execute the bold treasury strategy, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Medintel Technology Inc., has entered into an exclusive partnership with Solana DeFi protocol, Marinade Finance. Marinade will act as VisionSys’s “exclusive staking and ecosystem partner,” managing staking operations, security, compliance, and performance optimization, according to the press release. The initiative is to start with a plan to acquire and stake $500 million in SOL within the next six months, but VisionSys ultimately hopes to create a treasury worth $2 billion.  Advertisement &nbsp “This landmark initiative is designed to strengthen VisionSys’s balance sheet, enhance liquidity, and create long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition and staking of Solana (SOL),” VisionSys stated. The announcement does not disclose how it intends to raise funds to acquire the SOL tokens. The company boasts consolidated cash and cash equivalents of only $15 million as of December 31, 2024, according to a May filing with the SEC. “This partnership represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to integrate digital assets into our corporate DNA,” VisionSys CEO Heng Wang opined. “It positions VisionSys as a pioneer of AI-driven blockchain treasury management. By leveraging Marinade’s unparalleled expertise, we are not just strengthening our treasury; we are building a foundation for the future.” If the firm is able to achieve its $500 million goal, VisionSys would position itself among the top five biggest publicly traded Solana treasury firms.  Solana Treasury firms…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 03:23
Ex-Ripple Exec Reveals How CBDC Development Could Affect XRP’s Growth

A former Ripple executive is speaking out about how the firm’s previous work with central bank digital currencies, also known as CBDCs, may help XRP’s growth. Welfare also pointed out that the next step is making CBDCs, stablecoins, and other forms of digital money work together. If this happens, XRP could benefit and play a […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 03:00
Aleo, Paxos Labs Launch Privacy-Focused Digital Dollar USAD

The post Aleo, Paxos Labs Launch Privacy-Focused Digital Dollar USAD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paxos Labs and the Aleo Network Foundation are working to launch a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin that aims to preserve user privacy, and appeal to financial institutions, the companies said. Unveiled on Wednesday, the USAD token was built on Aleo’s zero-knowledge (ZK) layer 1 blockchain and issued through Paxos Labs, an infrastructure provider that was incubated under Paxos, the firm behind popular stablecoins such as PYUSD$0.9995 and the Global Dollar (USDG). Stablecoins are a fast-growing class of cryptocurrencies that are increasingly considered as a cheaper, faster alternative for moving money globally. They are tokens with prices tied to fiat money like the U.S. dollar, and use blockchains to settle transactions. Interest in stablecoins has accelerated with U.S. President Donald Trump signing the GENIUS Act into law earlier this year, enacting federal standards for stablecoin issuers. Unlike conventional stablecoins such as Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC, Aleo’s stablecoin encrypts wallet addresses and transaction amounts, shielding them from public view. That design could appeal to financial institutions wary of exposing sensitive transactions data on-chain. “Stablecoins have proven to be one of the most powerful innovations in financial markets, and we are only scratching the surface,” said Bhau Kotecha of Paxos Labs in a statement. USAD aims to “bring digital dollars into a new era where enterprises can embed money that is private, programmable and trusted from the ground up,” he added. The new token fits into The Aleo Network Foundation’s focus of developing cryptographic tools that allow for programmable transfers without revealing counterparties. The project drew venture capital backing from a16z, Coinbase Ventures and SoftBank among others. “Privacy is the missing link in blockchain adoption at scale, and with USAD we are proving it can exist in a programmable stablecoin,” said Leena Im, chief operating officer at The Aleo Network Foundation. “By pairing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:59
PEPE Jumps 6% as Whales Load Up, Volume Triples to 5.61T Tokens

The meme-inspired cryptocurrency PEPE has recorded a sharp price increase of over 6% within 24 hours. The rally attracted significant trader attention and pushed trading volumes to nearly three times their normal levels.The token's price climbed from $0.000009138 to $0.000009652 at the time of writing. Technical analysis data shows volatility expanded by more than 7% during the move. Trading volume reached 5.61 trillion tokens, substantially exceeding the daily average of 1.89 trillion tokens.The price breakthrough pushed PEPE through established resistance levels. The token maintained its position above $0.000009600 by the end of the rally. Market participants viewed the sustained price action as a signal of continued buying pressure.Whale Activity Signals Confidence in PEPEData from blockchain analytics platform Nansen reveals strategic accumulation by large holders preceded the price surge. The top 100 non-exchange Ethereum addresses increased their PEPE holdings by 3.4% over the past 30 days.Exchange wallets showed contrasting behavior during the same period. These addresses experienced a 2% decline in PEPE holdings. The pattern suggests investors moved tokens from exchanges to private wallets for longer-term holding.This shift in token distribution typically indicates reduced selling pressure. Whales removing assets from exchanges often precedes price appreciation. The accumulation pattern developed gradually before the recent breakout occurred.Large holders demonstrating confidence in an asset frequently influence retail trader sentiment. The whale activity provided support for the token before broader market participation drove the rally.Technical Levels and Market StructureCurrent support for PEPE sits near the $0.00000900 level. This price point represents a key zone where buyers previously entered the market. Traders will monitor this level for signs of demand if prices retreat.Resistance has formed around the session high of $0.000009681. Breaking above this level could open the path to further gains. The token showed consolidation patterns toward the end of the rally.Price consolidation after a strong move often precedes another directional push. Traders analyze these patterns to anticipate potential breakouts or reversals. The current structure suggests the market is digesting recent gains.Volume patterns during the rally indicated genuine buying interest rather than speculative spikes. Sustained high volume typically supports continued price movement. The surge exceeded typical daily activity by a significant margin.Futures Market Shows Growing InterestOpen interest in PEPE futures products has climbed steadily. CoinGlass data shows futures open interest now approaches $600 million. This metric tracks the total value of outstanding futures contracts.Rising open interest alongside price increases confirms growing market participation. Traders use futures products for both speculation and hedging strategies. The expanding futures market indicates institutional and sophisticated retail interest.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:55
Dogecoin ETF Attracting Interest: Best Crypto to Buy Now Includes DOGE, SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE

The launch of the first Dogecoin ETF in the U.S. has put meme coins back in the spotlight. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly gaining traction among altcoin buyers who are hunting for the best crypto to buy now. With its low entry price and exchange listings coming soon, it’s drawing fresh attention beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Dogecoin First ETF Launches in the U.S. Dogecoin made history on September 18 with the debut of its first exchange-traded fund, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE). On its opening day, trading volume touched nearly $17 million, surprising even long-time market watchers.  However, the structure of this ETF is not the same as the Bitcoin or Ethereum spot ETFs that directly hold crypto. Instead, it uses derivatives through a Cayman Islands subsidiary to mimic Dogecoin’s price. This has left some investors unsure about what they’re actually getting. According to the prospectus, buying into DOJE is not the same as holding Dogecoin directly. The fund creates a “synthetic” position that follows DOGE’s price over short periods, but may not perfectly track it long-term. Even with these questions, the Dogecoin ETF has created renewed buzz around DOGE as an asset. New filings are also in motion, such as the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG), which appeared on the DTCC website and would hold Dogecoin directly if approved.  The U.S. SEC is reviewing it, with a decision expected in early 2026. For now, Dogecoin trades around $0.24 after slipping in the days following the ETF debut. Shiba Inu Still on Buyers’ Radar Alongside Dogecoin, Shiba Inu remains one of the most talked-about meme coins in the market. It has grown from a joke project to a well-known crypto with a dedicated ecosystem that includes Shibarium, a layer-2 network designed to improve scalability. Shiba Inu thrives on community energy, and whenever Dogecoin gets mainstream coverage, SHIB tends to benefit too. For many buyers, Shiba Inu is still seen as one of the best crypto to buy now because of its low cost per token and active online presence. However, compared to its early days, SHIB has already canceled multiple zeros on its price chart. That means its path to repeating past explosive moves could be more limited than before.  Still, for those who want exposure to meme coins, Shiba Inu continues to be a familiar name with staying power in the conversation. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The New Altcoin Catching Attention For those who missed the early runs of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly becoming the fresh alternative. This new altcoin trades below $0.0005, which means it still has multiple zeros to erase. Many buyers believe it has the room to deliver 10X to 1,000X returns in the way DOGE and SHIB once did. Unlike its older rivals, MAGACOIN FINANCE is newer to the market and has listings on exchanges coming soon. That’s why some see it as the best crypto to buy now—because the upside is still ahead, not behind. Conclusion: How to Position in This Market Dogecoin’s ETF has given meme coins fresh visibility, Shiba Inu continues to ride on its ecosystem strength, but MAGACOIN FINANCE offers the new ground-floor opportunity.  For buyers seeking the best crypto to buy now, it may be smart to keep an eye on MAGACOIN FINANCE before it lists on exchanges. Visit the official site and community channels below to learn more and act early. Website: https://magacoinfinance.com X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:55
Markets Fear U.S. Government Shutdown – Could $BFX’s $8.5M Presale Be the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

The clock is ticking in Washington, and the world is watching. As lawmakers bicker over healthcare subsidies and budget bills, the U.S. government stands on the brink of a shutdown. Paychecks could freeze, federal services may halt, and markets already show signs of unease. Amid this storm, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is emerging as a clear alternative
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:30
The Fed’s Next Move Sparks Crypto Speculation

Powel's delayed rate cuts spark dissatisfaction during critical economic adjustments. Aster's growth overshadows other platforms, bolstered by strong support. Continue Reading:The Fed’s Next Move Sparks Crypto Speculation The post The Fed’s Next Move Sparks Crypto Speculation appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:29
$21M in Bitcoin and Other Crypto Stolen From Japanese Miner SBI, Says Blockchain Sleuth

The mining pool has yet to acknowledge the loss of funds, but blockchain sleuths have said at least some of the money was laundered through Tornado Cash.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:23
