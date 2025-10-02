2025-10-03 Friday

Coinbase Funds New York Pilot Program Distributing $12K in USDC Aid

TLDR Coinbase funds a pilot offering $12K in USDC to 160 low-income young adults in New York. 160 young adults in New York selected by lottery will receive $12K in USDC. The program aims to study the use of stablecoins in distributing financial aid. Coinbase’s funding supports testing cryptocurrency for modern welfare programs. A new [...] The post Coinbase Funds New York Pilot Program Distributing $12K in USDC Aid appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 03:37
XRP Ledger Rolls Out MPT Tokens to Enhance Real-World Asset Use

TLDR XRP Ledger has successfully launched the Multi-Purpose Token standard to simplify real-world asset tokenization. The new MPT standard is embedded directly into the XRP Ledger protocol, eliminating the need for custom smart contracts. MPT tokens offer built-in features for compliance, control, and metadata, making them safer and easier for financial institutions to use. The [...] The post XRP Ledger Rolls Out MPT Tokens to Enhance Real-World Asset Use appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 03:33
Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz Steps Down: XRP Investors Voice Concerns

TLDR David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, announces his resignation after over 13 years with the company. Schwartz will remain on Ripple’s Board of Directors as CTO Emeritus and continue working on XRP-related projects. His resignation has led to concerns within the XRP community about Ripple’s future and potential challenges. XRP investors, including Bitlord, express [...] The post Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz Steps Down: XRP Investors Voice Concerns appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 03:13
BlackRock’s IBIT takes HALF of Bitcoin ETF market! – Details inside

IBIT’s rapid growth reshaped ETF dominance, but can its inflows keep Bitcoin charging toward $120k?
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:00
Sidelined No More: Aptos Influencer ‘Buzz’ Joins Crypto Network as Advisor

The post Sidelined No More: Aptos Influencer ‘Buzz’ Joins Crypto Network as Advisor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The pseudonymous Buzzlamic Jihad has joined Aptos as an advisor, after months of memes he posted on social media helped pump the token in February. Buzz told Decrypt he wants to fix Aptos’ image problem and position it as a premium stablecoin network. He also plans to leverage his long-time relationship with the co-founders of World Liberty Financial to bring in “net new buyers” to the layer-1 blockchain. An Aptos influencer has officially joined the company as an advisor after his meme-fuelled “community takeover” helped pump the APT token’s price in February, renewing developer interest in the network. Pseudonymous X user Buzzlamic Jihad, who is called Buzz by his friends and family, told Decrypt that he hopes to address Aptos’ image problem and position it as a premium stablecoin network—harking back to the original Libra vision from Facebook in which Aptos was founded. He said that one way he aims to do this is by leveraging his personal connections with the co-founders of the President Trump-backed World Liberty Financial, two of whom were mentors to the shitposter. “Buzz is an inventor and true Aptos missionary through and through,” Ash Pampati, head of ecosystem at Aptos, told Decrypt. “I’m excited for him to come on board as an advisor to expand everyone’s imagination of what is truly possible only on Aptos.” Surfing the buzz Back in February, Buzz was partly responsible for a 17% pump for Aptos’ APT token as the crypto community started to notice the memes he had been posting for months. The then-little-known social media user had been spamming “Aptos lookin’ good here,” “sidelined?” and “motion not priced in yet” in unwavering support for the layer-1 blockchain. These phrases have since become canonical crypto memes, with major crypto figures and companies embracing them. The buzz, pardon…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 03:00
Altcoin DAT surge draws investors, founders and regulatory scrutiny

The rapid emergence of DATs focused on smaller altcoins presents both opportunities and potential structural concerns for token ecosystems.
Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans To Buy Up To $2 Billion Worth Of Solana In Ambitious Treasury Gamble

VisionSys AI unveiled a $2B treasury strategy focused on Solana, joining a growing list of public companies pivoting to digital asset treasury strategies.
Analysis Firm Reveals Strategy for Altcoin ETF Approval! “Long Solana (SOL), Short This Altcoin!”

The post Analysis Firm Reveals Strategy for Altcoin ETF Approval! “Long Solana (SOL), Short This Altcoin!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the US government shutdown is on the agenda of the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets, altcoin ETFs awaiting approval are also facing uncertainty. At this point, experts state that decisions regarding altcoin ETFs will most likely not be announced during the US government shutdown, and that approval is very unlikely. While uncertainty surrounding ETFs persists, Vetle Lunde, Head of Research at K33 Research, outlined his strategy for Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC) should the SEC approve altcoin ETFs. Long on Solana, Short on Litecoin! At this point, Lunde noted that Solana is less likely to be affected by potential supply pressure from Grayscale compared to Litecoin. Lunde pointed to differences in the trading histories of Grayscale’s Solana and Litecoin trusts, noting that trading “long SOL and short LTC” could be tempting if altcoin ETFs were to launch. Grayscale’s Solana trust, which began trading in 2023, holds only 0.1% of the circulating Solana supply and has never traded at a discount, according to Lunde. This means it may face minimal selling pressure after converting to an ETF. Multiple Solana ETF applications and large-scale demand for digital asset treasury strategies are further supporting the SOL price. But in contrast, the Grayscale Litecoin trust controls 2.65% of LTC’s circulating supply, and the trust has repeatedly traded at a large discount, similar to previous GBTC and ETHE conversions. Given the relatively small number of ETF applications for Litecoin compared to Solana, Lunde said he believes a “long Solana/short Litecoin” strategy would be quite attractive with the simultaneous listing of ETFs. “We believe long SOL and short LTC are attractive if the Solana and Litecoin ETF launches occur simultaneously. Given LTC’s history of reacting strongly to positive news, we will wait a few days after launch before taking action.” *This is not investment advice. Follow…
North Korean Hackers Steal $21M From SBI Crypto, Laundered via Tornado Cash

On-chain investigators have connected North Korean hackers to a $21M loss at SBI Crypto, tracing flows through instant exchanges and Tornado Cash; the tactics have mirrored past DPRK operations, and SBI has not issued a public statement.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims for 5x Pump, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 Might Deliver 50x by 2026

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been the meme-coin favorite for a long time, and there are chances that it could still provide multi-time returns, up to 5x levels if the upswings again make a comeback and the general market trend supports it. A new DeFi project called Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is, nonetheless, grabbing attention for bigger potential price rises.  For sale at $0.035 during its current presale phase, Mutuum Finance has already raised significant capital and is building a dual-lending platform of peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer lending strategies. Mutuum Finance could be worth $1.75 or more by 2026, a 50x return from levels today. Whereas DOGE is dependent on hype, Mutuum Finance’s presale momentum, early-stage utility, and tokenomics are building anticipation that it can offer upside far exceeding meme standards. Dogecoin Nears Critical Breakout Point as Buyers Anticipate Next Giant Move With $0.23 as key support, Dogecoin bulls are hoping to see pressure build to a $0.28 retest, and a clean break above this level would open the door to a rally to $0.43. But a breakdown on current support might send DOGE back to the $0.17–$0.15 demand zone, where buyers might attempt to stage a comeback.  As players anticipate DOGE’s next giant leap, the vast majority of long-term players have already set themselves up in early-stage ventures with far higher potential, a trend that is opening plenty of eyes to emerging DeFi token Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM Presale Momentum Keeps Gathering Speed MUTM tokens currently sell at $0.035 in Presale Round 6, a 16.17% increase over the previous round. Interest from investors remains very high, with over 16,670 investors providing over $16.6 million to date. To further enhance platform safety, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, and white-hat hackers and developers are invited to report bugs. There are four levels of severity in bugs, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, so that problems could be found and resolved promptly. The protocol is built on sound collateral management to protect both the ecosystem and its participants. Some of the key safety features include unlimited collateral ratios, caps on deposits, and caps on lending. Undercollateral positions are closed immediately, and remediation fees and penalties stabilize the platform and reduce systemic risk. Efficiency is at the heart of Mutuum Finance’s architecture. Through the optimization of Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios and taking on overcollateralized positions, the protocol achieves maximum capital utilization with robust guards. Reserve requirements serve as a shock absorber for market fluctuations, with overlying reserves being able to be used in higher-risk assets to hedge volatility. Mutuum Finance is restructuring decentralized finance on three critical dimensions: long-term sustainability, trust, and usability. Its secure, scalable borrowing and lending platform is making DeFi accessible to retail and institutional investors alike. In celebration of its growing community, Mutuum Finance has launched a $100,000 giveaway set to reward 10 winners $10,000 in MUTM tokens each. The action highlights the platform’s intent to recompense early adopters as well as generate greater awareness on the project vision. While DOGE May Multiply 5x, MUTM Could Grow 50x Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming one of the most promising high-potential DeFi projects of 2025 after raising well over $16.6 million from over 16,670 investors and offloading more than 50% of its Phase 6 presale for $0.035 per token. Even though Dogecoin (DOGE) offers a maximum of 5x, MUTM’s dual lending system, dynamic LTV, and tight security measures, including a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, are set for potentially 50x growth by 2026. Early birds also have a $100,000 community giveaway and decent ecosystem rewards. Long-term, utility-based profit seekers should lock in MUTM tokens before the presale deadline.  For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
