Strategy Dodges 15% Corporate Tax on $74.6 Billion Bitcoin Fortune, Saylor Confirms

The post Strategy Dodges 15% Corporate Tax on $74.6 Billion Bitcoin Fortune, Saylor Confirms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor announced that Strategy will not be subject to the 15% Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) following new guidance from the Treasury and IRS. The update, published on Sept. 30, says that unrealized gains and losses on digital assets do not count when calculating adjusted financial statement income (AFSI). This is a big change for Strategy, which had thought it would be part of CAMT starting in 2026. The concern came from the company’s significant Bitcoin holdings. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 As of the end of September, Strategy had 640,031 BTC, worth $74.62 billion. With an average purchase price of $73,981 per coin, the company is sitting on an unrealized gain of 57.6%.  Thus, by excluding unrealized Bitcoin gains from CAMT, Strategy avoided an estimated $4.1 billion tax hit. Under the old rules, those gains would have been included in AFSI and triggered the tax.The new guidance gets rid of that risk. For Strategy, it means that billions in unrealized profits will not be taxed at a minimum rate of 15%.  Numbers behind Strategy When it comes to CAMT calculations, only realized income is really important. The company’s financial profile now shows a basic market cap of $92 billion, a diluted figure of $102 billion and an enterprise value of $106 billion, all without an added tax drag from paper gains. Now that the regulatory threat has been lifted, Strategy can keep on accumulating BTC without worrying about punitive taxes on volatility. The company’s outlook is closely linked to the performance of the Bitcoin market, and there are no artificial barriers affecting the balance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:44
Joshua Allen, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Winner,’ Dies At 36

The post Joshua Allen, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Winner,’ Dies At 36 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Joshua Allen, season four winner of So You Think You Can Dance attends the 83rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade with musical performances by Grand Marshal Stevie Wonder and legendary, award-winning artists on November 30, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Hollywood Christmas Parade) getty Joshua Allen, the season four winner of So You Think You Can Dance, died on September 30 at the age of 36. The cause of death has not been released. Allen was born in Fort Worth, Texas on March 13, 1989 and started to dance at the age of 8. Per Wipekedia, one of his early influences was Michael Jackson, whom Allen emulated by doing the Moonwalk. He was also a school athlete, participating in football and track. But his main focus was dancing. In 2008, Allen at age 18 was named the winner of So You Think You Can Dance, which was a summer staple on Fox from 2005 to 2022. SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: Top 4 contestant Vigil Gadson and all-star Joshua Allen perform a Hip-Hop routine choreographed by Pharside & Phoenix on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Monday, September 7 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.(Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) FOX Image Collection via Getty Images The news of Allen’s passing comes less than three years after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss in December 2022, who was the runner-up on Allen’s season and a television personality best known for his association with Ellen DeGeneres. The two reportedly developed a close friendship on the show and remained friends in the years afterwards. Following So You Think You Can Dance, Allen went on to pursue acting and dance roles, appearing in the dance film Step Up 3D…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:40
Top Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, TOKEN6900

The post Top Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, TOKEN6900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore 2025’s top crypto picks: BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, TOKEN6900, Wall Street Pepe, and Maxi Doge reshaping markets with adoption, growth, and community strength. Bitcoin’s recent dip rattled parts of the market, but altcoins continue to hold their ground. Instead of crumbling with BTC, many coins are proving resilient, showing the industry is maturing as buyers pay attention to fundamentals. This marks a shift where projects are judged less by hype and more by adoption, community traction, and sustainable growth. For anyone scanning the market for the top crypto to buy now, five names are grabbing the spotlight: Bitcoin Hyper, TOKEN6900, Wall Street Pepe, Maxi Doge, and most prominently, BlockDAG (BDAG), which is leading presales with momentum that could define 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Layer-1 Growth With Proof in Numbers Where many presales float on promises, BlockDAG (BDAG) is already delivering proof. With $416M+ raised, 26.5 billion+ coins sold, 312K+ holders, and 3M+ users mining on the X1 app, BlockDAG shows it has traction before its mainnet even launches. Add 20K+ hardware miners sold and shipped globally, and it is clear this project is building real-world infrastructure at scale. BlockDAG also made history by becoming the first Layer-1 blockchain to sign a multiyear partnership with BWT Alpine F1®, putting its logo and branding in front of Formula 1®’s global audience of more than a billion fans. That type of exposure is rare for any crypto, let alone one still in presale. On the technical side, BDAG’s hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work system enables parallel block processing for scalability while maintaining Bitcoin-grade security. Analysts are already comparing it to Ethereum and Solana in their early days. At today’s presale price of $0.0015 in batch 30 (with only a few days left), the long-term climb toward $1 represents extraordinary upside. For those asking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:37
In-depth Analysis of Bitcoin: Insights from Glassnode and Willy Woo

The post In-depth Analysis of Bitcoin: Insights from Glassnode and Willy Woo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Sep 30, 2025 08:50 Glassnode collaborates with Willy Woo to offer a comprehensive Bitcoin report, integrating Swissblock’s framework with on-chain analytics focusing on sentiment, structure, and liquidity. In a groundbreaking collaboration, Glassnode has teamed up with renowned analyst Willy Woo to release a detailed report centered exclusively on Bitcoin (BTC). This report, titled ‘The Bitcoin Vector #23’, leverages Swissblock’s analytical framework alongside Woo’s expertise in on-chain analytics to deliver insights into Bitcoin’s market sentiment, structural dynamics, and liquidity. Collaboration with Willy Woo Willy Woo’s collaboration with Glassnode marks a significant step in delivering high-quality, data-driven insights into the Bitcoin ecosystem. Known for his deep dives into on-chain metrics and market trends, Woo brings a wealth of analytical prowess to the table. By combining these insights with Swissblock’s established frameworks, the report offers a unique perspective on the current state of the Bitcoin market. Focus on Sentiment, Structure, and Liquidity The report delves into three critical areas: sentiment, structure, and liquidity. Each aspect is thoroughly analyzed to provide a comprehensive view of Bitcoin’s market conditions. The sentiment analysis explores the prevailing mood among investors, while structural analysis examines the underlying market dynamics influencing Bitcoin’s price movements. Liquidity, a key factor in market stability, is also scrutinized to assess its impact on Bitcoin’s volatility. Implications for Investors For investors, the insights presented in this report are invaluable. Understanding the nuanced interplay between sentiment, market structure, and liquidity can inform better decision-making and risk management strategies. As Bitcoin continues to play a pivotal role in the broader cryptocurrency market, such detailed analyses are essential for navigating its complexities. This report is part of Glassnode’s ongoing efforts to provide best-in-class market analysis and novel on-chain research. Interested readers can access the full report…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:26
Richard Childress Racing Promotes Andy Street To Be Kyle Busch’s Crew Chief

The post Richard Childress Racing Promotes Andy Street To Be Kyle Busch’s Crew Chief appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 zone/Thorntons Chevrolet, exits his car and reacts after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 30, 2024 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Getty Images Kyle Busch will have a new crew chief for the final five races of the 2025 Nascar Cup Series season. The two-time Cup Series champion will work with Andy Street, who was previously an Xfinity Series crew chief for Richard Childress Racing. RCR decided to promote Street from within, rather than make an outside hire to lead Busch’s No. 8 team. Last week, RCR announced Randall Burnett would be leaving the team at season’s end for Trackhouse Racing to be rookie Connor Zilisch’s crew chief in 2026. “Burnett will continue contributing in a support role with the organization through the end of the season,” RCR said in a statement. Street won 11 Xfinity Series races as a crew chief for Myatt Snider and Austin Hill. After winning four races in each of the last two years, RCR elevated him to oversee the entire Xfinity Series program. Street also served as the crew chief for the team’s part-time Xfinity Series and Cup Series cars in 2025. In Cup, he’s worked with Hill and Jesse Love in the No. 33 car. Busch is in the midst of the longest winless drought of his Cup career. His last victory came at Gateway in June 2023. This year, he missed the playoffs with only two top fives, eight top 10s and 62 laps led, the lowest in each category in his Cup career. Busch signed a one-year extension with RCR through the end of next year. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/josephwolkin/2025/10/01/richard-childress-racing-promotes-andy-street-to-be-kyle-buschs-crew-chief/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:10
Bitcoin Shoots up as US Government Shuts Down, and Private Sector Employment Falls

The post Bitcoin Shoots up as US Government Shuts Down, and Private Sector Employment Falls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Federal government officially shut down at midnight Wednesday after Congress failed to pass a temporary spending bill. Government Shutdown and Surprise Private Sector Jobs Data, Send Investors Fleeing to Bitcoin The U.S. Federal government machinery came to a grinding halt at midnight on Wednesday after Senate Republicans and Democrats failed to pass a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-shoots-up-as-us-government-shuts-down-and-private-sector-employment-falls/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:08
Bank of England Governor Says Stablecoins Could Reduce UK Reliance on Commercial Banks – Could It?

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has outlined plans to grant widely used stablecoins access to central bank accounts while warning the tokens could reshape Britain’s financial system. According to a report from the Financial Times, Bailey described stablecoins as a technology that could separate money holding from credit provision, potentially reducing the role of commercial banks in the economy. The governor believes that this shift would require careful management to preserve the link between money and credit creation that underpins economic activity. His intervention coincides with the Bank of England’s preparation to publish a consultation paper on its systemic stablecoin regime, which will set standards for tokens used at scale for everyday payments or for settling tokenized financial markets.Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England (Source: Semafor) BoE Proposes Access to Central Bank Accounts Amid Deposit Drain Concerns Bailey explained that Britain’s financial system currently combines money holding with credit provision through fractional reserve banking, where commercial bank deposits directly support lending to households and companies. He noted that stablecoins could allow a different arrangement where money and credit provision are partially separated, with banks and stablecoins coexisting while non-banks carry out more lending activity. The central bank has also proposed ownership limits of £10,000 to £20,000 for people and £10 million for businesses on systemic stablecoins. Sasha Mills, the Bank’s executive director for financial market infrastructure, said the limits would “mitigate financial stability risks stemming from large and rapid outflows of deposits from the banking sector”. Bailey particularly stressed that backing assets for stablecoins must be free of credit, interest, and exchange rate risk to ensure value stability, and must be accompanied by insurance schemes and statutory resolution arrangements similar to bank deposits. He added that exchange terms must be known, consistent, and directly convertible into other forms of money rather than dependent on crypto exchanges and their business terms. The governor acknowledged that the technology behind stablecoins is new but poses an old central banking question about ensuring the link between money and credit creation. Crypto Industry Pushes Back Against the Proposed Stablecoin Cap Tom Duff Gordon, vice-president of international policy at Coinbase, told the Financial Times that “imposing caps on stablecoins is bad for UK savers, bad for the City and bad for sterling” and that no other major jurisdiction has deemed caps necessary. Similarly, Simon Jennings, executive director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, argued that “limits simply don’t work in practice” because stablecoin issuers cannot monitor token holders in real time. He warned that enforcing caps would require costly new systems such as digital IDs or constant coordination between wallets. Riccardo Tordera-Ricchi, director of policy at The Payments Association, also said, “just as there are no limits on cash, bank accounts, or e-money, there is no reason beyond scepticism to impose limits on stablecoin ownership”. The criticism threatens to deepen tensions between the Bank of England and the Treasury after Chancellor Rachel Reeves committed in her Mansion House speech to “drive forward developments in blockchain technology, including tokenised securities and stablecoins.” Given the ongoing criticism, the Bank of England has clarified that its proposed limits could be “transitional” as the financial system adjusts to the growth of digital money. The global stablecoin market has grown to $298 billion and received a major boost after Congress passed the GENIUS Act in July, introducing a regulatory framework expected to embed stablecoins as a key part of the U.S. financial system. Meanwhile, Coinbase has forecast that the stablecoin market could reach $1.2 trillion by 2028 and has recently published research titled “Beyond the Deposit Debate,” challenging the banking industry’s claims that stablecoins threaten traditional financial stability. The exchange called the “deposit erosion” narrative a myth designed to protect banks’ $187 billion annual payment processing monopoly. Coinbase argues that banks currently park $3.3 trillion in Federal Reserve reserves, earning $176 billion risk-free annually, rather than extending additional loans.
CryptoNews2025/10/02 03:05
Coinbase to will distribute $12,000 in USDC to 160 New York residents

Coinbase and GiveDirect launched a program for low-income residents of New York, testing whether a $12,000 grant in USDC will lead to better outcomes.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 03:00
Judges Ramp Up Token Freezes As Trump Reduces Federal Enforcement

According to a new report, civil fraud judges are taking more active measures to freeze and recover stolen crypto. As federal enforcement diminishes, retail traders are looking to new sources of protection. Still, this trend is not enough to solve the problem. These judges struggle to cope with today’s crime wave and aren’t familiar with Web3 technology. Scammers can persuade them to desist their efforts. Civil Judges Fight Crypto Fraud President Trump has left a huge impact on Web3 markets, but his war on federal crypto enforcement might prove to be the most consequential. One recent example highlights the reductions: today, Trump withdrew his nominee for CFTC Chair, even though the Commission only has one sitting member. In this environment, ordinary judges are having to handle more responsibilities that were previously under Uncle Sam’s purview. That is, according to a new report, judges presiding over civil fraud cases are being asked to freeze more stolen crypto than ever before: “People are desperately trying to figure out ways to recover [stolen] assets, and the Justice Department doesn’t have the resources to go after these cases. Attorneys are able to see the crypto transfers, but actually getting your hands on it and getting it back is an entirely different story,” claimed Scott Armstrong, a former federal crypto prosecutor. Many of these cases don’t involve institutional actors, only defrauded individuals trying to recover lost tokens. Private companies are reluctant to aid community sleuths, and the DOJ eased investigations against money laundering platforms. Judges might be these investors’ best hope to freeze or recover their crypto. An Insufficient Fix Still, this solution is wholly unsuited to tackling such a problem for a variety of reasons. Put simply, it’s an enormous issue, and civil fraud judges don’t have the training or capacity to solve it. One recent example highlights the dilemma quite nicely. Hayden Davis, promoter of the infamous LIBRA meme coin, recently convinced a federal judge to lift the freeze on his crypto wallets. His lawyers argued that the “intangible, fast-moving, and opaque nature of cryptocurrencies” caused a new danger: if these tokens stay frozen for too long, their value will totally dissipate. The judge acquiesced to this request, and Davis allegedly participated in another crypto scam less than a week later. These people were trained to understand the law, not blockchain technology. Moreover, they have a lot of responsibilities other than crypto crime. If we ask them to shoulder the burden of enforcement, it won’t always work out. All that is to say, retail traders are under attack from constant hacks and fraud. It’ll take more than the uncoordinated efforts of sympathetic judges to guarantee crypto restitution. We urgently need to find and implement a more effective technique.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:33
XRP Ledger Rolls Out MPT Standard for Real-World Asset Tokenization

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:24
