Why Is Coinbase Stock Soaring Today?

Why Is Coinbase Stock Soaring Today?

The post Why Is Coinbase Stock Soaring Today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase stock climbed on September 30 as cryptocurrency prices moved higher, backed by strong institutional activity and commentary from regulators. The stock is also boosted by news that its Bitcoin-backed loan service on Morpho has crossed $1 billion in managed assets. Coinbase Stock Performance and Market Outlook Coinbase (COIN) stock moved higher after gaining 2.74% in the morning session. The shares trade at $346.73 in pre-market, compared to the previous close of $337.49. The company’s stock has been volatile, recording 59 price swings of more than 5% in the past year. At $330.23 per share, Coinbase is still 21.3% below its 52-week high of $419.78 reached in July 2025. Even so, it has gained 28.4% since the start of the year. Coinbase Stock Outlook | Source: Google Finance The rise in Coinbase (COIN) stock comes as the wider cryptocurrency market strengthens. The total market value of digital assets increased by 2.5% to $3.86 trillion. Bitcoin price moved above $112,000, and Ethereum rose by 2.8%. These gains provide a lift for companies closely tied to crypto trading and custody services. Coinbase also benefits from large institutional flows. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, deposited $206 million in Ethereum and $38 million in Bitcoin into Coinbase Prime. This move shows growing institutional involvement and signals confidence in Coinbase’s platform. The tone from regulators added to the momentum. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said that the United States is entering a more constructive phase for digital assets. At the same time, the Federal Reserve resumed interest rate cuts. Lower borrowing costs often support investment in assets viewed as risky, including cryptocurrencies. Factors Behind the Latest Uptick The Coinbase (COIN) stock gains follow a sharp reversal from last week. Seven days earlier, the stock dropped 2.8% following a major market sell-off. At that time, $77…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:31
Book Scores Fourth-Best Debut Since 2023

Book Scores Fourth-Best Debut Since 2023

The post Book Scores Fourth-Best Debut Since 2023 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting “107 Days,” her new book about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024. The memoir bowed to strong sales. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Kamala Harris’s highly anticipated new memoir 107 Days had a blockbuster first week in release. Simon & Schuster announced that the memoir about Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign, put into overdrive after presumptive nominee Joe Biden abruptly pulled out of the race, had the fourth-best memoir debut since 2023. Her book sold 350,000 copies in its first week following its September 23 release. That figure includes pre-orders and sales of print books, ebooks, and e-audiobooks, prompting the publisher to order a fifth printing of the book that will bring the number of available copies to 500,000. It also gave Harris the bestselling memoir of the year with three months to go until 2026. Her first-week sales trailed only memoirs by Prince Harry, Taylor Swift and Britney Spears since 2023. “In addition to being one of the most interesting books ever written about the experience of running for President of the United States, the success of 107 Dats proves what a galvanizing and inspiring cultural figure Kamala Harris is,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of Simon & Schuster Jonathan Karp. The Kamala Harris book tour has been a popular ticket, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles and other major cities. Kamala Harris Memoir Presents Highly Anticipated Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Campaign It’s become the norm in recent years for political figures to release tell-all (or tell-most; they are never going to spill all the dirt) books following a contentious race. Hillary Clinton’s 2017 memoir, What Happened, sold 300,000 copies in its first…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:28
How Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers Earn and Build Reputation

How Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers Earn and Build Reputation

The post How Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers Earn and Build Reputation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how Zero Knowledge Proof’s (ZKP) three roles, Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers, power its knowledge auction system. Learn how each role earns and builds reputation.  Every blockchain ecosystem relies on participants who give it life. Bitcoin has miners, Ethereum has validators, and DeFi protocols depend on liquidity providers. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) crypto coin, an upcoming blockchain project focused on knowledge verification, introduces its own unique participants: Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers. Together, these roles drive the knowledge auction system that makes Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) function. Each role offers different responsibilities, risks, and rewards, but all contribute to one goal, creating an accountable, reputation-based layer for truth in Web3. With its whitelist approaching, now is the time to understand what these roles mean, how they work, and why they matter. The Prover: Standing Behind Your Knowledge The Prover is the starting point of the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) system. Provers make factual claims and back them by staking $Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) tokens. By staking, a Prover signals confidence in their knowledge, whether it’s a statement about an event, a piece of data, or a verifiable fact. Once a claim is made, it enters the knowledge auction. From this moment, the claim is no longer one person’s opinion; it is a staked assertion open to scrutiny. If the claim proves accurate, the Prover is rewarded. If it is shown to be false, their stake is penalized. This dynamic ensures that Provers think carefully about what they present. It also transforms knowledge into an asset: valuable when correct, costly when wrong. Provers set the stage for the truth economy Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is building. The Verifier: Evaluating Claims and Building Credibility The Verifier is at the center of Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP)’s credibility mechanism. When a Prover submits…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:25
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Coming Soon

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Coming Soon

The post Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Coming Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn more about the Zero Knowledge Proof whitelist hype. This top trending crypto could bridge the gap between niche tech and mainstream adoption. Zero-knowledge proofs were once buried inside cryptography research, difficult to explain and nearly impossible to imagine in practical use. Yet blockchain has provided the perfect stage, and Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is now turning theory into reality. The technology that was once whispered about in classrooms is being reshaped as a real driver for mainstream decentralized adoption. The whitelist, which will open soon, will mark a rare moment to step into something before the wider world recognizes its potential. The entry point will be low, but it won’t stay that way. The reported demand is huge, and the gap between niche and mainstream can close fast. Those who move promptly, while Zero Knowledge Proof is still being discussed as a top trending crypto today, can secure a position before the curve bends sharply upward. The Long Journey from Obscurity For years, zero-knowledge proofs lived quietly in academic papers, admired for their elegance but dismissed as too complex for practical systems. Only a few cryptographers and researchers understood their real power. That has changed dramatically. Zero Knowledge Proof is bringing this once obscure concept out of the shadows and into real adoption. It solves a central problem: proving facts without revealing sensitive data. This unlocks new privacy standards for finance, identity, and decentralized applications. It ensures trust without compromising security or transparency. This leap is not a minor improvement; it is a structural shift. The same concept that used to intimidate readers with equations and technical jargon is now simplified and deployed into blockchain systems. With Zero Knowledge Proof’s whitelist, the moment to witness that leap firsthand is here. Being part of this transition means standing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:07
Nearly 300 More F-35 Lightning IIs To Arrive With Lots 18 And 19

Nearly 300 More F-35 Lightning IIs To Arrive With Lots 18 And 19

The post Nearly 300 More F-35 Lightning IIs To Arrive With Lots 18 And 19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II multirole combat airplane of the United States Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images) Getty Images To date, Lockheed Martin has delivered more than 1,200 F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation multirole fighter to the United States, its allies, and partners around the world. The stealth aircraft is now in full-rate production (FRP), and this week the aerospace firm and the F-35 Joint Program Officer confirmed that an agreement had been reached for Lots 18 and 19, which will deliver nearly 300 additional stealth fighters. The new production contract for 296 F-35s will include aircraft for the US military and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, with delivery of the latest Lightning IIs to begin in 2026. “The F-35 Lot 18-19 contract represents continued confidence in the most affordable and capable fighter aircraft in production today,” said Chauncey McIntosh, vice president and general manager of the F-35 Lightning II program at Lockheed Martin. “We are proud to support our customers and further solidify the F-35’s role in enabling peace through strength.” The F-35 program accounts for around 30 percent of the company’s annual revenue. Costs Going Up Lockheed Martin and the JPO acknowledged that the cost of the aircraft had increased with Lots 18 and 19, but maintained that it was “was less than the rate of inflation.” Several factors contributed to the increased costs, including global inflation, increased costs for raw materials, and continued supply chain disruptions. The current contract modification, announced on Monday, is valued at $12.5 billion, in addition to the $11.8 billion agreed upon last December between the aerospace giant and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for Lot 18. The total cost for the 296 aircraft—148 from each Lot—is approximately $24.3 billion, which translates to an average…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:01
How Many Tokens Put You in the XRP Rich List Now

How Many Tokens Put You in the XRP Rich List Now

The post How Many Tokens Put You in the XRP Rich List Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP drops over 10% from September 13 peak of $3.18 to current $2.9 level. Top 10% rich list entry now requires 1,019 XRP Address counts increase across all categories despite lower entry costs. XRP rich list entry requirements have declined in dollar terms following recent price weakness. The token currently trades at $2.9 after falling from its September 13 high of $3.18, creating opportunities for investors to join exclusive holder categories at reduced costs. The price decline exceeds 10% from the peak reached three weeks ago. XRP lost the $3 psychological support level on September 21 and has struggled to regain that threshold during subsequent trading sessions. Current rich list data shows investors can enter the top 10% of holders with 1,019 XRP tokens. This represents a lower dollar investment compared to requirements when XRP traded at higher prices in mid-September. Entry barriers reduced across multiple tiers The top 5% category now requires 8,229 XRP tokens worth $23,370 at current market prices. This compares to the September 12 requirement of 8,301 XRP valued at $24,903, representing over $1,500 in savings for new entrants. Investors seeking top 1% status must acquire and hold 50,004 XRP tokens, currently valued at $142,011. The September 12 requirement stood at 50,025 XRP worth $150,075, indicating approximately $8,000 less capital needed to reach this tier. The reduced dollar costs stem from XRP’s price decline rather than changes in token quantities required. Market participants can now achieve the same ranking positions with lower financial outlays compared to periods of higher price levels. Some market observers view the current environment as an opportunity to accumulate tokens at discounted valuations. Market commentator Coach JV recently suggested XRP’s next upward movement would be “fast, unexpected, and unforgiving,” implying potential urgency for positioning. Address counts continue expanding Despite lower entry costs,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:00
Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement

Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement

TLDR Civil fraud judges are stepping in to freeze stolen crypto as federal enforcement fades. Judges face challenges in handling crypto cases due to limited Web3 expertise. Scammers exploit legal gaps, convincing judges to lift freezes on stolen tokens. Retail traders are turning to courts for crypto restitution amidst federal cuts. As the federal government’s [...] The post Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 03:48
Supreme Court Rules Against Trump in Case Involving Fired Fed Member Cook

Supreme Court Rules Against Trump in Case Involving Fired Fed Member Cook

The decision has been made regarding Cook, the member Trump wanted to fire to gain a majority on the Fed board. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Supreme Court Rules Against Trump in Case Involving Fired Fed Member Cook
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:45
Yüksek Mahkeme, Kovulmak İstenen FED Üyesi Cook Hakkında Trump’ı Üzecek Kararı Verdi!

Yüksek Mahkeme, Kovulmak İstenen FED Üyesi Cook Hakkında Trump’ı Üzecek Kararı Verdi!

ABD Yüksek Mahkemesi, bugün aldığı kararla, FED üyesi Lisa Cook’un görevine, Ocak ayında yapılacak sözlü duruşmalara kadar devam etmesine izin verdi. Mahkemenin bu kararı, Başkan Donald Trump için bir geri adım niteliği taşıyor. Trump, Cook’u görevden almak için mahkemelere defalarca başvurmuş ancak başarılı olamamıştı. Trump, Cook’un Michigan ve Georgia’daki iki evi için yaptığı mortgage başvurularında […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:42
How Donald Trump’s Youngest Son Built a $150 Million Crypto Fortune

How Donald Trump’s Youngest Son Built a $150 Million Crypto Fortune

At 19, Barron Trump has carved out a significant financial niche, primarily through his early adoption of cryptocurrencies.  With an estimated net worth of $150 million, he has already surpassed his mother, Melania Trump, in wealth, a feat largely attributable to his involvement in the family’s digital asset ventures. WLFI Propels Barron’s Net Worth Past His Mother Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, is rapidly increasing his net worth. According to recent reports, it currently stands at $150 million. Since the launch of the Trump family crypto venture World Liberty Financial (WLFI), Barron Trump’s wealth has drastically increased. According to the company’s whitepaper, he is a co-founder, alongside his older brothers. Despite his exact ownership stake in the project remaining undisclosed, reports estimate that Barron Trump has already pocketed an estimated $80 million from token sales. His current holdings of 2.3 billion WLFI tokens have the potential to yield approximately $525 million if sold, a valuation that has already allowed him to surpass his mother, Melania Trump, in net wealth. Barron Introduces Trump to Crypto According to reports, Barron Trump was the first in his family to recognize the potential of the cryptocurrency market, and he ultimately persuaded them to launch WLFI in late 2024. During the launch last September, Donald Trump recounted his confusion about crypto terminology. He laughed as he said he didn’t even know what a digital “wallet” was, while his son Barron reportedly had “four wallets or something.” With a keen business interest himself, Barron reportedly spent his summer break on business activities, which included attending meetings with partners, developing new technology projects, and finalizing deals and strategies for launching his own company. Barron wasn’t the only son to have benefited significantly from the crypto ventures spearheaded by his father. A Family Financial Boom According to Forbes, Trump’s second term in the White House has significantly increased his children’s wealth. In a year, Donald Trump Jr. saw his fortune multiply tenfold, amounting to $500 million. The cryptocurrency market and various new contracts were even more lucrative for Eric Trump, whose bank account grew dramatically from $40 million to $750 million during the same period.  However, Trump himself remains the person who has profited the most from cryptocurrency trading. His crypto investments alone brought in $2 billion, contributing to a total profit of $3 billion for the year.  This $3 billion increase has resulted in his total fortune jumping by 70% to $7.3 billion, moving the President to the 201st position on the Forbes 400 ranking of America’s wealthiest individuals.
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:30
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token