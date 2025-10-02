Burza MEXC
Microsoft reveals plan to replace Nvidia as AI demand outpaces chip supply
The post Microsoft reveals plan to replace Nvidia as AI demand outpaces chip supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The chips and servers housed in data centers have been essential to building artificial intelligence models and applications. While Nvidia has led this market, major cloud computing companies, including Microsoft, have started creating their own specialized chips. During a fireside discussion at Italian Tech Week moderated by CNBC, Kevin Scott, Microsoft’s chief technology officer, explained the company’s approach to AI chips. Currently, Microsoft relies mainly on Nvidia and AMD chips in its data centers. The company’s priority has been selecting the right semiconductors that deliver “the best price performance” for each chip. Scott says they’re flexible about chip choices. Nvidia has simply offered the best performance for the price over the years. They’re willing to look at any supplier to make sure they have enough capacity for the demand. Meanwhile, Microsoft has already started incorporating some of its own chips into its operations. The company introduced the Azure Maia AI Accelerator in 2023, built for AI workloads, along with the Cobalt CPU. Reports indicate the company is developing its next batch of semiconductor products. Just last week, Microsoft revealed new cooling technology that uses “microfluids” to address chip overheating problems. When questioned whether Microsoft’s long-term goal is to use mostly its own chips in company data centers, Scott responded: “Absolutely,” noting that the company already uses “lots of Microsoft” silicon currently. Custom chips are just the beginning According to Scott, the chip strategy is part of a broader plan to eventually create a complete system for data centers. Scott explains that it goes beyond just the hardware. The focus is on networking, cooling systems, and having the flexibility to make choices that best match computing power to whatever tasks are being run. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are all creating custom chips, not only to reduce their dependence on Nvidia and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Travis Hill Tackles Crypto Banking Shifts
The post Travis Hill Tackles Crypto Banking Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the financial world shifts, regulatory oversight has become essential, particularly in the realm of digital currencies. At the forefront, Travis Hill of the Federal Deposit Insurance Bureau (FDIC) is steering these conversations, aiming to integrate burgeoning digital assets within the conventional banking framework. Continue Reading:Travis Hill Tackles Crypto Banking Shifts Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/travis-hill-tackles-crypto-banking-shifts
BitcoinEthereumNews
Generative AI’s Leap—from Indie Labs To Global Screens
The post Generative AI’s Leap—from Indie Labs To Global Screens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Watch Killer Kings Now Max Einhorn The global entertainment and media industry reached about $2.9 trillion in revenue in 2024 and is projected to hit $3.5 trillion by 2029, according to PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025–29. Bloomberg Intelligence projects the generative AI market could reach about $1.3 trillion by 2032. Against that backdrop, a new history series, Killer Kings, premiered Summer 2025 on Sky HISTORY. Killer Kings fuses true crime with history to put six notorious rulers—from Henry VIII to Caligula—back on trial. Each episode reopens the case, testing fresh and conflicting evidence to ask: monster, or product of the moment? Produced by FirstLookTV and distributed globally by Sphere Abacus, the series—which producers say is TV’s first fully AI-generated documentary—uses AI-crafted reenactments created by Gennie, the generative-AI content studio focused on documentary and non-fiction, to rebuild courts, palaces, and battlefields with startling realism. FROM DEMO TO BROADCAST In my new video interview with Max Einhorn, the Gennie cofounder puts the problem plainly: “It takes hundreds of thousands of dollars to make a reenactment that looks good, millions of dollars to make it look great… Generative AI does give this new sort of freedom that for a fraction of that cost, you can produce things that look really excellent, that just draw the audiences in.” His north star for nonfiction is just as clear: “Enhance, not replace creativity.” And his advice to the industry is urgent: “Anyone who is curious about AI and has not started to use it should start to be using it as soon as possible… to keep up with that pace of innovation, you need to start participating in it.” WHY IT GOT COMMISSIONED Daniel Korn, vice president of programming at Hearst Networks EMEA, says the pitch paired a psychological lens—testing whether each ruler was…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Strategic opportunities in advanced futures trading
The post Strategic opportunities in advanced futures trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. OneBullEx launches futures trading platform with automation tools for retail and institutional users. Summary OneBullEx reshapes crypto derivatives with automation, simplicity, and DIFC oversight. Backed by OneMore Group, OneBullEx merges AI, web3, and finance for futures trading. Newcomer campaign offers up to 520 USDT rewards as OneBullEx enters beta launch phase. The market for cryptocurrency derivatives is still developing quickly, and new platforms are popping up to solve persistent problems with trading automation and user experience. OneBullEx has established itself as a major force in this shift by introducing a thorough newcomer campaign and beta platform that both institutional and retail traders should take seriously. Platform foundation and market positioning OneBullEx is a trading platform that focuses on futures and is based on automated trading systems and streamlined user processes. The platform tackles typical issues with trading cryptocurrency derivatives, such as complicated user interfaces, challenging learning curves, and a lack of automation options for individual traders. The development strategy preserves accessibility for retail participants while reflecting institutional standards. The group builds a platform architecture that accommodates both inexperienced and seasoned trading strategies by fusing knowledge from web3 development, artificial intelligence, and traditional finance. Among the primary platform differentiators are: Simplified interface design tailored to workflows in futures trading Clear fee schedules and performance indicators Continuous optimization and feature development driven by the community Institutional backing and regulatory framework OneMore Group (OMG), a multi-strategy web3 investment platform governed by the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), supports OneBullEx’s operations. Users benefit from this regulatory foundation in a number of ways: International financial standards, risk management procedures, and operational transparency are all guaranteed by the DIFC regulation. OneBullEx has access to institutional…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Ethereum Whale Alert — BitMine Snaps Up $961M in ETH While Analysts Call DOT a Hidden Gem Buy
The crypto market continues to see bold movements from whales that signal faith in the long-term growth of the sector. Ethereum is back in the headlines again, with BitMine Immersion confirming a whopping $961 million ETH acquisition in its latest weekly update. This acquisition brings its total Ethereum holdings to more than 2.65 million coins, [...] The post Ethereum Whale Alert — BitMine Snaps Up $961M in ETH While Analysts Call DOT a Hidden Gem Buy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
BlockDAG Is Already One of 2025’s Fastest-Growing Cryptos With $416M+ Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal
Discover why BlockDAG is racing ahead: $416M+ raised, 26.5B coins sold, 3M miners, and a historic Alpine Formula 1® partnership.
Blockchainreporter
Why US Judges Are Freezing More Crypto Than Ever
The post Why US Judges Are Freezing More Crypto Than Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a new report, civil fraud judges are taking more active measures to freeze and recover stolen crypto. As federal enforcement diminishes, retail traders are looking to new sources of protection. Still, this trend is not enough to solve the problem. These judges struggle to cope with today’s crime wave and aren’t familiar with Web3 technology. Scammers can persuade them to desist their efforts. Sponsored Sponsored Civil Judges Fight Crypto Fraud President Trump has left a huge impact on Web3 markets, but his war on federal crypto enforcement might prove to be the most consequential. One recent example highlights the reductions: today, Trump withdrew his nominee for CFTC Chair, even though the Commission only has one sitting member. In this environment, ordinary judges are having to handle more responsibilities that were previously under Uncle Sam’s purview. That is, according to a new report, judges presiding over civil fraud cases are being asked to freeze more stolen crypto than ever before: “People are desperately trying to figure out ways to recover [stolen] assets, and the Justice Department doesn’t have the resources to go after these cases. Attorneys are able to see the crypto transfers, but actually getting your hands on it and getting it back is an entirely different story,” claimed Scott Armstrong, a former federal crypto prosecutor. Many of these cases don’t involve institutional actors, only defrauded individuals trying to recover lost tokens. Private companies are reluctant to aid community sleuths, and the DOJ eased investigations against money laundering platforms. Judges might be these investors’ best hope to freeze or recover their crypto. Sponsored Sponsored An Insufficient Fix Still, this solution is wholly unsuited to tackling such a problem for a variety of reasons. Put simply, it’s an enormous issue, and civil fraud judges don’t have the training or…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Which Crypto Presale Project Has Stronger Utility and More Upside Potential?
The post Which Crypto Presale Project Has Stronger Utility and More Upside Potential? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the best crypto presale to buy in 2025. Compare Based Eggman $GGs and NexChain AI to see which presale crypto project offers stronger utility and future potential. Presale crypto opportunities continue to attract attention in 2025 as investors look for projects that combine utility with accessibility. The best crypto presale to buy often blends clear tokenomics, secure participation, and innovative applications. Two projects drawing strong comparisons are Based Eggman and NexChain AI. Both are early-stage cryptocurrency presales but follow very different paths. Based Eggman leans into culture, memes, and gaming, while NexChain emphasizes AI-driven infrastructure and transaction efficiency. By examining their structures, fundraising data, and long-term approaches, investors can better understand which presale coin holds stronger utility and appears more attractive within the current crypto presale list. Based Eggman: The Best Crypto Presale to Buy with $GGs Based Eggman has established itself as one of the best presale crypto projects by blending gaming, community, and easy participation. The process to join its presale crypto is straightforward. A participant only needs a Web3 wallet, such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Coinbase Wallet, to connect and purchase tokens. Once funded with cryptocurrency, the wallet enables secure entry into the presale coin purchase system. The project has already gained traction with measurable fundraising results. Based Eggman has raised 207,388.12 USDT and sold over 28,738,597.1 $GGs tokens at a current presale price of $0.008692 per token. These clear figures place it among active and transparent cryptocurrency presales in 2025. Unlike many pre sale crypto initiatives that rely heavily on marketing hype, Based Eggman focuses on creating a utility-driven ecosystem. $GGs serves as both the liquidity token and the payment asset within its ecosystem. The token is also designed for use in gaming, minting, and transactions across the Based Eggman platform. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews
De laatste fase van de cyclus: wat doen met Bitcoin en altcoins?
Volgens analist CryptoAmsterdam zijn we aangekomen in de late fase van de huidige Bitcoin cyclus. Bitcoin is bezig aan zijn tweede grote swing omhoog, en het scenario waarbij de prijs richting de $140.000 beweegt, blijft volgens hem realistisch. Toch waarschuwt hij: dit is niet het moment om all in te... Het bericht De laatste fase van de cyclus: wat doen met Bitcoin en altcoins? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
Can DeFi Ever Compete With Wall Street?
read more
Coinstats
