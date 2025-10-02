2025-10-03 Friday

BREAKING: Coinbase Lists Four Altcoins for Futures Trading

The post BREAKING: Coinbase Lists Four Altcoins for Futures Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, announced in its latest announcement that it will list the altcoins Lombard (BARD), Anoma (XAN), Plasma (XPL) and Kamino Finance (KMNO) in futures. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-coinbase-lists-four-altcoins-for-futures-trading/
Lombard
BARD$0.8874-5.64%
Anoma
XAN$0.1091-6.19%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:35
Elon Musk becomes first person to reach $500B net worth: Forbes

The post Elon Musk becomes first person to reach $500B net worth: Forbes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Elon Musk became the first individual to reach a $500B net worth. His wealth stems from Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI Holdings. Elon Musk became the first person to reach a $500 billion net worth today, according to Forbes. The Tesla CEO’s wealth milestone comes as his electric vehicle company maintains its position as the world’s most valuable automaker. Tesla shares jumped nearly 4% Wednesday, adding $9.3 billion to Elon Musk’s fortune and lifting his 12% stake to $191 billion as the EV maker’s market cap neared its December peak. Musk’s half-trillion-dollar wealth also rests on his 42% stake in SpaceX, valued at $168 billion after an August tender offer, and a 53% stake in xAI Holdings, worth about $60 billion following its merger with X earlier this year. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/elon-musk-reaches-500b-net-worth-forbes/
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010354+3.76%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007589-10.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:24
A federal judge has narrowed a shareholder lawsuit alleging that Coinbase concealed risks related to the SEC and bankruptcy

A federal judge has narrowed a shareholder lawsuit alleging that Coinbase concealed risks related to the SEC and bankruptcy.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 04:20
Tether, Aster, and Circle Dominate Crypto Fee Generation in Latest Rankings: Tether Leads With $155M Fees

Among the top crypto fee generators Tether, Aster, and Circle, Tether exceeds $155M in the last 7 days, showing a robust on-chain presence in the stablecoins.
Aster
ASTER$1.8311+10.22%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 04:15
Bitcoin Beyond Money: It Is A Remarkable Achievement In Cryptography – Here’s Why

Bitcoin, which began as a mere digital asset, has turned into a viable currency used by many investors for their day-to-day activities in the dynamic financial sector. As the crypto market evolves, BTC is changing the narrative of how businesses and investors view cryptocurrencies as these companies continue to hoard the flagship asset. A Unique […]
SphereX
HERE$0.00023+4.54%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$120,012.03+2.46%
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 04:00
Walmart (WMT) stock: Slips 1.24% as Retail Giant Moves to Remove Dyes and 30 Additives From Store Brands

TLDR Walmart cuts synthetic dyes & additives from 1,000 private-label foods. Reformulated Walmart foods target transparency, full rollout by 2027. Walmart bans 30+ additives, aiming for cleaner Great Value & Bettergoods. Customers drive Walmart’s push for dye-free, simpler food ingredients. Walmart’s additive-free shift sparks supply chain, cost considerations. Walmart Inc. (WMT) saw its stock price [...] The post Walmart (WMT) stock: Slips 1.24% as Retail Giant Moves to Remove Dyes and 30 Additives From Store Brands appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.006796-13.13%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03099+2.34%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011984-0.33%
Coincentral2025/10/02 03:57
Solana Price Rallies 5% as Nasdaq-listed VisionSys Launches $2B SOL Treasury Strategy

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Solana
SOL$231.69+5.77%
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:52
'Insurance Against Bitcoin': Privacy Coin Zcash Surges 63%, Hitting 3-Year High

Privacy coin Zcash rebounded on Wednesday, soaring to levels not seen since 2022.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001631+1.43%
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:35
Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm Seeks Acquittal of Money Transmission Charge

Roman Storm, one of the co-founders of Tornado Cash, is seeking to overturn his conviction after a mixed ruling in a significant cryptocurrency case. Storm has been found guilty of conspiracy to run an unlicensed money transmitting business. On September 30, 2025, his legal team filed a motion to challenge his conviction.  The ruling could have a significant impact of privacy-focused decentralised protocols and the legal standing of developers. Tornado Cash, launched in 2019, is a decentralized service that helps keep Ethereum transactions private and anonymous. Split Verdict and Legal Motion The trial ended on August 6, 2025, in a federal court in Manhattan after four weeks of intense arguments. The jury convicted Storm of one count related to unlicensed money transmission but acquitted him of conspiracy to violate sanctions. However, the jury was unable to decide on the money laundering charges.  The defense argues that the prosecution did not show that Storm knowingly allowed criminal activity through Tornado Cash. The motion aims to dismiss the conviction and prevent a retrial on unresolved charges. The case highlights the ongoing conflict between privacy and anti-money laundering laws in decentralized finance. Storm’s defense claims that the smart contracts behind Tornado Cash work independently of him, which limits his responsibility. They compare his case to developers of privacy tools, like VPNs, who are not charged with crimes based on how others use their products.  A Hanging in the Balance If Storm wins his appeal, it could protect other open-source developers. If he loses, it might lead to stricter rules for decentralized finance platforms. The court will soon issue a decision, and the ruling could establish an important precedent for future cryptocurrency cases. Tornado Cash was co-founded by Storm, Roman Semenov, and Alexey Pertsev. From the outset, it has been a subject of controversy. Prosecutors say it helped move over $1 billion in illegal transactions, some of which are connected to North Korea’s Lazarus Group. The motion filed under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 29(c) argues there isn’t enough evidence to support the conviction for money transmission. Meanwhile, enthusiasts and experts have argued that developers should not be held liable for the decentralized nature of code. A favorable ruling could encourage creators of privacy tools and reinforce the nature of decentralized finance. However, if the conviction is upheld, regulators may require similar platforms to register as money services businesses. The post Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm Seeks Acquittal of Money Transmission Charge appeared first on Cointab.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0166-0.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001631+1.43%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001836-8.20%
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:27
Microsoft's CTO confirms long-term goal to replace Nvidia/AMD with in-house silicon

The chips and servers housed in data centers have been essential to building artificial intelligence models and applications. While Nvidia has led this market, major cloud computing companies, including Microsoft, have started creating their own specialized chips. During a fireside discussion at Italian Tech Week moderated by CNBC, Kevin Scott, Microsoft’s chief technology officer, explained […]
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008365+6.51%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.0004833+3.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.12374+1.31%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 03:15
