ai16z was named by a16z partner and became popular. The issuing platform behind it, daos.fun, focuses on DAO venture capital for the MEME market.

By: PANews
2024/10/28 15:51
FUNToken
FUN$0.009371-4.19%
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.0996+8.02%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007115+4.94%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1169+3.17%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001158+0.69%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002543+3.37%

Author: Nancy, PANews

In the past two days, the MEME coin ai16z, which was "named" by a partner of the well-known crypto venture capital a16z, has become popular. Its soaring market value has not only attracted the attention of many Degens, but also made the DAO fundraising platform daos.fun behind it a focus of heated discussion and widespread participation. This is another MEME track incubation product of Alliance DAO after Pump.fun and Moonshot.

AI imitates the investment decision of a16z partner, and its market value reaches up to $100 million after being pushed by his own posts

In the crypto venture capital world, a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) is known for its unique investment vision and precise strategies. Recently, ai16z, an AI-driven venture capital fund with a name similar to a16z, has quickly gained high attention among the endless MEME projects.

"The goal of ai16z is not to create an AI robot that imitates Marc Andreessen, but to beat him in the field where he is best." It is understood that ai16z was created by developer Shaw, who calls himself a "full-stack developer, multimedia artist, and creator of various intelligent systems."

According to the ai16z profile, this is the first AI VC fund. It uses an AI model to simulate the investment decisions of a16z partner Marc Andreessen, and invests through the advice of DAO members. The weight of investment advice depends on the number of tokens held by members and the success rate of their historical recommendations. The fund will expire on October 24, 2025. It has been verified on the Jupiter Exchange and Moonshot platform. It plans to further reduce manual intervention in the future and realize AI autonomous trading decisions. As of the time of posting, the fund manages assets worth more than US$776,000, mainly investing in Degen Spartan AI tokens , but it is worth mentioning that in Shaw’s Twitter introduction, he claims to be an assistant to the MEME coin @DegenSpartanAI , which has also skyrocketed . This is a MEME project created by him through Pump.fun and repurchased using ai16z proceeds .

The project caught the attention of a16z partner Marc Andreessen the day after it was created. On the morning of October 27, Andreessen tweeted, "GAUNTLET THROWN (Challenge has been issued), and attached a screenshot of the ai16z X account." Andreessen also wrote in a subsequent tweet with a screenshot of the ai16z fund's avatar: "Hey, I have that T-shirt."

ai16z was named by a16z partner and became popular. The issuing platform behind it, daos.fun, focuses on DAO venture capital for the MEME market.

From the price trend, MEME coin ai16z started to soar after Andreessen sent two tweets. DEX Screener data shows that since its creation on October 26, ai16z has risen by about 50 times in just two days, and its market value has once reached the $100 million mark. Although the price of ai16z has now fallen sharply, it is enough to show the appeal of a16z. It is worth mentioning that before this, a16z also played a certain role in the rise and popularity of the leading AI MEME coin Goat.

ai16z was named by a16z partner and became popular. The issuing platform behind it, daos.fun, focuses on DAO venture capital for the MEME market.

DAO fundraising platform for MEME coins, supported by Alliance DAO

The popularity of MEME coins such as ai16z also brought high exposure to the issuing platform behind it, daos.fun. Daos.fun is considered to be the hedge fund version of Pump.fun, which allows users to raise funds for the DAO fund they created in exchange for DAO tokens such as ai16z.

According to the official introduction, daos.fun allows creators to raise the required amount of SOL tokens within one week, and adopts a fair sale method to allow everyone to participate at the same price. If the fundraising fails, the original route will be returned; if the fundraising is successful, the creator can use the raised funds to invest in Solana ecological projects, and the DAO tokens purchased by each participant can be exchanged for the fund's underlying assets on the platform or directly sold.

Once the fund expires, the DAO wallet will be frozen, and the SOL portion of the profit will be distributed 50% to the creator and 50% to the investor. Non-SOL tokens will be distributed according to the proportion of investors' holdings in DAO tokens. Holders can redeem DAO assets by destroying the corresponding DAO tokens, or sell them on DEX. The premise is that the current market value of the DAO token must be greater than the fundraising amount. It should be noted that unlike Pump.fun, which is open to everyone, daos.fun adopts an invitation system, and creators need to be officially reviewed.

In fact, daos.fun is another product supported by Alliance DAO in the MEME track besides Pump.fun and Mootshot. This product combines the DAO venture capital concept that was popular in the last bull market. But it seems that users are only looking for the speculative opportunities of DAO tokens, rather than the potential profits after the end of DAO in the next year.

“The launch and trading of DAOs for MEME coins could be a catalyst for widespread DAO adoption, which is why we launched daos.fun, allowing anyone to create a DAO and trade MEME coins in a unique way. Anyone can raise up to $15,000 (currently capped) to issue DAO tokens, and fund creators will use smart wallets to buy and sell MEME coins. All created DAOs have an expiration time (ranging from 3 months to 1 year). At expiration or when the creator closes the DAO, the tokens in the DAO will be automatically distributed to the DAO members. We have implemented multiple protections, such as allowing voting to remove DAO creators and take over creator wallets, or assigning a specific program ID to the DAO.” Imran Khan, co-founder of Alliance DAO, disclosed.

At a time when the PvP phenomenon in the MEME market is becoming increasingly serious, the launch of daos.fun not only lowers the threshold for VC creation, but also provides investors with the opportunity to obtain more professional management of funds. However, the specific benefits of investors depend on the capabilities and resources of the DAO funds they participate in.

Judging from the rankings of daos.fun, there are currently only 7 funds that have raised more than 100 SOL tokens. Although many related DAO tokens have seen astonishing increases, only ai16z has the highest market value, and the rest are all below US$500,000.

ai16z was named by a16z partner and became popular. The issuing platform behind it, daos.fun, focuses on DAO venture capital for the MEME market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01564+1.75%
RealLink
REAL$0.08051+3.46%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014351+2.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming L2 instances. It is also restructuring its governance framework and deploying over $100 million to boost GHO. This could be a pivotal moment that propels Aave back to the forefront of on-chain lending or sparks unprecedented controversy within the DeFi community. Sponsored Sponsored ACI Proposes Shutting Down 50% of L2s The “State of the Union” report by the Aave Chan Initiative (ACI) paints a candid picture. After a turbulent period in the DeFi market and internal challenges, Aave (AAVE) now leads in key metrics: TVL, revenue, market share, and borrowing volume. Aave’s annual revenue of $130 million surpasses the combined cash reserves of its competitors. Tokenomics improvements and the AAVE token buyback program have also contributed to the ecosystem’s growth. Aave global metrics. Source: Aave However, the ACI’s report also highlights several pain points. First, regarding the Layer-2 (L2) strategy. While Aave’s L2 strategy was once a key driver of success, it is no longer fit for purpose. Over half of Aave’s instances on L2s and alt-L1s are not economically viable. Based on year-to-date data, over 86.6% of Aave’s revenue comes from the mainnet, indicating that everything else is a side quest. On this basis, ACI proposes closing underperforming networks. The DAO should invest in key networks with significant differentiators. Second, ACI is pushing for a complete overhaul of the “friendly fork” framework, as most have been unimpressive regarding TVL and revenue. In some cases, attackers have exploited them to Aave’s detriment, as seen with Spark. Sponsored Sponsored “The friendly fork model had a good intention but bad execution where the DAO was too friendly towards these forks, allowing the DAO only little upside,” the report states. Third, the instance model, once a smart…
DeFi
DEFI$0.002021+26.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01314+4.78%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013808-2.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:28
Share
CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

CME Group announced plans to launch 24/7 trading for crypto futures and options, starting in early 2026. The markets are still waiting for regulatory approval.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token