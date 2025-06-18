Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei says Iran will not accept imposed war or peace

By: PANews
2025/06/18 18:39
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Cailian Press, citing CCTV International News, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei said that Iran will not accept imposed peace or war. Khamenei told the United States, "They should know that Iran will not surrender and any US attack will have serious and irreversible consequences.

A whale holds 62.148 million XPL and currently has a floating loss of $14.29 million

PANews reported on October 1st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has discovered that a whale holds 62.148 million XPL at an average price of $1.15, resulting in a current loss of $14.29 million. Four days ago, the whale purchased 24.295 million XPL using 33 million USDC, and today used 38.525 million USDC to purchase 37.854 million XPL. A total of 71.524 million USDC was transferred to Hyperliquid, purchasing 62.148 million XPL at an average price of $1.15.
2025/10/01 13:29
Beijing's first digital RMB-backed loan is launched

PANews reported on October 1st that according to Shell Finance, under the guidance of the National Financing Guarantee Fund, the Beijing Reinsurance Company facilitated the successful implementation of a digital RMB-backed loan between Guohua Guarantee and Beijing Rural Commercial Bank. As Beijing's first digital RMB bank-guaranteed risk-sharing batch guaranteed loan, it not only demonstrates the innovative application of digital RMB in financing and guarantee scenarios, but also promotes the upgrade of currency and payment systems in the digital age. The digital RMB financing and guarantee business, a 1 million yuan credit line provided by Guohua Guarantee to a Beijing energy company, is based on an innovative digital RMB industry-financial model implemented by "Kunpeng Express Payment," a digital financial technology company under China National Petroleum Corporation. After obtaining loan approval from Guohua Guarantee and Beijing Rural Commercial Bank, the borrowing enterprise receives the guaranteed loan through its digital RMB wallet and uses it for purposes such as employee salary payments. Compared to traditional financing and guarantee models, digital RMB-backed loans offer advantages such as fast payment, traceability, and tamper-proofing.
2025/10/01 13:22
Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Oracle ATG Commerce was the platform of record for large enterprises for many years. But the e-commerce game has changed, and now, speed, agility, and scalability are the name of the game.
2025/09/18 04:42
