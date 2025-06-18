ZachXBT: Iranian Crypto Exchange Nobitex Suspected of Being Attacked by Hackers

By: PANews
2025/06/18 14:56
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902-13.35%

PANews reported on June 18 that on-chain detective ZachXBT revealed that the Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex was suspected of being hacked, with a large number of suspicious withdrawals occurring on the Tron chain, with a cumulative amount of US$48.65 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

