ZachXBT: Iranian Crypto Exchange Nobitex Suspected of Being Attacked by Hackers By: PANews 2025/06/18 14:56

JUNE $0.0902 -13.35%

PANews reported on June 18 that on-chain detective ZachXBT revealed that the Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex was suspected of being hacked, with a large number of suspicious withdrawals occurring on the Tron chain, with a cumulative amount of US$48.65 million.