OSL Trading Hours: BTC breaks through $99,000, is Solana ETF likely to be approved?

By: PANews
2024/11/22 12:22
Bitcoin
BTC$120,098.53+2.61%

1. Market observation

Keywords: SOL , BTC , XRP

The cryptocurrency market as a whole showed a strong upward trend. Bitcoin broke through the $ 99,000 mark, with a weekly increase of more than 10.10% , showing strong upward momentum. Ethereum also strengthened, with an increase of 8.10% , but its ETF fund flows showed a net outflow, which may put some pressure on short-term price trends.

The U.S. stock market performed steadily, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices both fluctuating at high levels. U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly, and the U.S. dollar index remained stable, indicating that the overall risk appetite of the market was relatively balanced.

2. Key data (as of November 22 )

• S&P 500 : 5,948.74 -0.01%

• Nasdaq: 18,972.42 +0.03%

• 10 -year Treasury yield: 4.38% +1.0bps

• US Dollar Index (DXY) : 106.702 +0.03%

• BTC : $98,165.70 +10.10%

• Daily spot trading volume: $ 105.84 billion

• ETH : $3,322.67 +8.10%

• Daily spot trading volume: $ 52.69 billion

3. ETF flows ( November 18-21 , Eastern Time)

• Bitcoin ETF : Net inflow + $2.2544 billion

• Ethereum ETF : Net outflow - $ 159.7 million

4. Hot News

• Trump Media may plan to launch crypto payment service “TruthFi”

• U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will officially step down on January 20 , 2025

• Source: Trump Crypto Advisory Board expected to set up pledged Bitcoin reserves

• FTX announces a distribution schedule for creditors and customers, expected to start in early 2025

• MicroStrategy completes $3 billion convertible bond issuance and plans to continue increasing its Bitcoin holdings

• Financial giant Charles Schwab: If regulations change, it will consider providing cryptocurrency trading services

• Coinbase International will launch CoW Protocol perpetual futures contracts

• Well-known short-selling institution Citron: has shorted MSTR for hedging and is still optimistic about Bitcoin

• People familiar with the matter: Negotiations between the US SEC and issuers who want to launch SOL spot ETFs are " making progress"

• Sui blockchain appears to be down, no blocks were produced for 1 hour

• Binance Futures launches SLERF and SCRT 1-75x USDT perpetual contracts

• Vitalik used 0.082 ETH to exchange for 30,303 ANON tokens

• Nvidia releases Q3 financial report: revenue reaches $35.1 billion, net profit is $19.31 billion

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

CME Group announced plans to launch 24/7 trading for crypto futures and options, starting in early 2026. The markets are still waiting for regulatory approval.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 00:26
Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance

Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance

The presale space is crowded, and flashy promises alone no longer cut it. Builders and communities are now looking for projects that prove value with real networks, scalable infrastructure, and migration paths that work from day one. The top presale crypto 2025 won't be remembered for clever branding or eye-catching cryptoeconomics. Instead, it will be […] The post Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 00:00
Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential

Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential

Ethereum is, by all measures, a dominant force in the crypto ecosystem. The second-largest crypto by market cap deserves credit for fueling the DeFi boom, the NFT craze, and much The post Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/01 01:14
