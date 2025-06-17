In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 414 million US dollars, mainly short orders

By: PANews
2025/06/17 23:30
PANews reported on June 17 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $414 million, of which $89.0266 million was liquidated for long orders and $325 million was liquidated for short orders. The total liquidation amount of BTC was $96.329 million, and the total liquidation amount of ETH was $132 million.
