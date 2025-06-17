Why are Bitcoin and crypto prices going down today?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 20:43
Bitcoin
BTC$119,764.04+1.61%
Ethereum
ETH$4,435.12+2.30%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+11.16%

Bitcoin and most cryptocurrencies retreated on Tuesday as geopolitical risks intensified ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped from this week’s high of $108,915 to an intraday low of $105,500. Ethereum (ETH) retreated by over 2.2%, while the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies declined to $3.28 trillion.

Additional data shows that crypto liquidations surged by 25% in the past 24 hours to over $359 million. Some of the top laggards were coins like SPX6900 (SPX), Immutable (IMX), Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Pepe (PEPE), and Worldcoin (WLD).

The ongoing sell-off in the crypto industry mirrored that of the stock market, as the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 indices fell by 165 and 100 points, respectively.

Bitcoin and crypto prices fell amid growing fears of a wider war in the Middle East rose. These concerns intensified after Donald Trump urged residents of Tehran to evacuate, signaling that he anticipates further bombing in the coming days.

Fears also escalated after two oil tankers collided and caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for millions of barrels of oil daily. As a result, crude oil prices rebounded, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate gaining over 2.2%.

The rising concerns about the crisis in the Middle East is a big reversal from Monday’s optimism that pushed crypto prices higher. The optimism was because of media reports that Iran was seeking talks to end the conflict.

Impact of the Middle East crisis on Bitcoin and crypto prices

The escalating crisis is impacting Bitcoin, altcoins, and other risk assets due to its effects on crude oil and inflation.

Crude oil and shipping costs have already jumped in the past few days. Data shows that the World Container Index rose to $3,543, its highest point since January.

Higher energy and transportation costs contribute to rising inflation, which could prevent the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates as Donald Trump has requested. Historically, crypto prices tend to perform better when the Fed is cutting rates or signaling future cuts.

Still, history shows that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies often rebound after major geopolitical or macroeconomic shocks. For instance, in March 2020, Bitcoin plunged from over $10,000 to below $4,000 after COVID was declared a pandemic, only to rally to a record high later that year.

Most recently, Bitcoin dropped to $74,457 in April after the Liberation Day speech and then bounced back to a new record high in May. Bitcoin is also seen as a safe-haven asset, with BlackRock data showing that it outperforms stocks after major events.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
SEI
SEI$0.2945-0.60%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000925+0.54%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:03
Share
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
Movement
MOVE$0.1135+3.08%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:09
Share
Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

The Central Bank of Russia’s long-term strategy for 2026 to 2028 paints a picture of growing concern. The document, prepared […] The post Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06847-2.50%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

PayPal Expands PYUSD Stablecoin to Nine Blockchains with LayerZero Integration