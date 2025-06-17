L1 blockchain project Defx completes $2.5 million seed round, with Pantera Capital and others participating By: PANews 2025/06/17 17:01

DEFX $0.0203 -1.55% SEED $0.000941 -9.16% L1 $0.00812 +3.33% JUNE $0.1009 -14.56%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to official news, Defx, a privacy-focused transaction-specific L1 blockchain project, completed a US$2.5 million seed round of financing. Pantera Capital, CMT Digital, gumi Cryptos Capital (gCC), Baboon VC, CoinShares Ventures, Robot Ventures, Cadenza, as well as Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal and Liminal founder Mahin Gupta participated in the investment. According to reports, Defx is a decentralized exchange based on a Layer 1 blockchain optimized for high-performance perpetual contract transactions. In the private "dark pool" execution environment, order information is encrypted using zero-knowledge proof technology, while ensuring on-chain verifiability.