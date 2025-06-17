Oil Crashes 8.7% From Last Week’s Peak as Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 03:30
Union
U$0.006966-3.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06993-0.65%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1009-13.39%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06874-2.33%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00504-13.10%

U.S. stocks bounced back into positive territory as crude prices plunged more than 4% in the past 24 hours and have now slid 8.74% since June 12. Analysts at Deutsche Bank note that oil’s trajectory could oscillate unpredictably in the months ahead.

$76 to $70: Crude Collapses as Nuclear Talks Stall

While much attention remains fixed on equities, precious metals, and digital assets, traders and analysts are equally fixated on bond yields and the fluctuating price of crude. Last week, tensions escalated between Israel and Iran, with Israeli forces striking what they claimed were nuclear sites in Tehran. In response, Iran launched a barrage of missiles targeting Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Now, emerging reports suggest Iran may be looking to revive diplomatic dialogue concerning its nuclear ambitions. The recent tensions have caused earlier nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States to be paused on June 15. When the military attacks first started, the price of crude oil swelled to $76.76 per barrel but today it is down 8.74% lower and trading at $70.05. The drop came even as Israel’s Haifa Oil Refinery was partly damaged.

Oil Crashes 8.7% From Last Week’s Peak as Middle East Tensions Rattle Markets

An editorial from the New York Times (NYT) highlights insights from Deutsche Bank analysts, who suggest crude oil prices may fluctuate unpredictably from this point forward. The analysts outline a broad spectrum of potential scenarios, with extremes ranging from prices exceeding $120 per barrel to a slide toward $50 by next year. NYT journalist Stanley Reed, based in London, also spoke with an executive from the commodities research firm Argus Media.

The senior energy markets analyst at Argus Media, Bachar El-Halabi, told Reed:

According to prediction market Polymarket, the probability of Iran shutting the Strait of Hormuz in 2025 stands at 25%, down from the 40% range observed last week. Even a brief closure of the strait could jolt global oil prices upward almost instantly. As a strategic artery, it channels around 20% of the world’s seaborne oil—carrying exports from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq. Any blockage would rattle energy markets, provoking a scramble as traders and governments brace for potential shortages and logistical snarls.

Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures would likely leap as investors bake in geopolitical risk premiums. The magnitude of the price response would depend entirely on how long and how extensively the flow is interrupted. At present, equities continue their upward drift, while the crypto economy has advanced 2.62% over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, gold slipped 1.26% on Monday, stabilizing around $3,389 per troy ounce.

Longer-term U.S. bond yields remain elevated relative to historical norms, a reflection of persistent economic and fiscal ambiguity in the air. During the session, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fluctuated between roughly 4.42% and 4.55%. Recent benchmarks and comparable durations for the 30-year yield indicate it’s been hovering near 4.90% to 4.93%, with the latest 30-year issuance carrying a 4.75% coupon as of June 16.

The financial pulse now hinges not only on volatility in the oil trade but on a delicate geopolitical détente that could recalibrate risk sentiment overnight. Investors are navigating a matrix of uncertainty—sensitive to even whispers of escalation or diplomacy. Whether calm or conflict prevails, the balance of power in energy, equities, and fixed income will likely reflect every subtle shift on the global stage.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
SEI
SEI$0.2957-0.40%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000926+0.87%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:03
Share
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
Movement
MOVE$0.1132+2.72%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:09
Share
Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.0885-26.91%
Threshold
T$0.0155+1.50%
Union
U$0.009783-0.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Share

Trending News

More

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Synthetix Launches Perpetual DEX with $1M Trading Competition