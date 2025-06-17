A-share stablecoin concept is active again and again, Chuangshi Technology rises by 20CM

By: PANews
2025/06/17 10:00
According to PANews on June 17, the concept of stablecoin in A-shares has been repeatedly active, with Chuangshi Technology hitting the daily limit of 20CM, followed by Xin Guodu, Sifang Jingchuang, GRG Yuntong, Hengbao Co., Ltd., and Beijing North.

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
PANews2025/10/02 22:03
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
PANews2025/10/02 22:09
The post Stripe and Visa back Fold’s bitcoin rewards credit card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold Holdings announced that it will launch a bitcoin rewards credit card in partnership with Stripe and Visa. The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will issue rewards exclusively in bitcoin, offering up to 3.5% back on purchases, including an unlimited 2% base rate and additional bonuses through Fold’s checking account and merchant partnerships. The card will be powered by Stripe Issuing and run on Visa’s global network, combining bitcoin rewards with established financial infrastructure. Fold, which has distributed more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards to date, has processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume across its debit card, exchange, and gift card products. The new credit card extends its ecosystem by offering what CEO Will Reeves described as “simple and transparent access to real bitcoin” without requiring users to stake tokens or maintain exchange accounts. Stripe executives framed the launch as a milestone for its consumer issuing tools, while Visa highlighted the card’s ability to provide security and global acceptance. The collaboration comes after a string of moves by Visa to expand into digital asset payments and loyalty. Visa has been piloting Web3-based rewards programs with major brands, while Stripe has leaned on its Issuing platform to power everything from corporate spend tools to stablecoin-linked cards. By bringing Fold into that mix, both companies are extending their reach into crypto-native consumer finance. For Fold, the new card represents the culmination of years spent building a bitcoin-first financial ecosystem. Its earlier debit and gift card programs, also developed with Visa, helped the company distribute more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/fold-bitcoin-credit-card
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 00:59
