After becoming popular and then fading away, will Labubu have the same ending as NFT?

By: PANews
2025/06/16 14:00
Story
IP$9.153+2.68%
LABUBU
LABUBU$0.006131-7.65%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004318+0.55%

Author: Blockchain Knight

Labubu is a fictional IP character created by Hong Kong artist Long Jiasheng in 2015, belonging to the "THE MONSTERS" series of Pop Mart. Its design combines the dark elf elements of Nordic mythology with oriental aesthetics to form a unique "ugly and cute" style, subverting the sweet paradigm of traditional toys.

Initially circulated as a niche picture book character, it quickly rose from the art circle to become a global phenomenon-level trendy toy IP after launching blind boxes in collaboration with Pop Mart in 2019.

In April 2024, BLACKPINK member Lisa posted a photo of the Labubu doll on social media, calling it "my baby", which triggered a buying spree in Southeast Asia and a 7-fold premium in the Thai market.

Later, celebrities such as Rihanna and Beckham's daughter hung Labubu on Hermès bags, promoting its upgrading from a toy to a "luxury accessory", thus opening a new "road to hype", triggering global pursuit, and its market price was also driven up several times.

On June 10, the world's only first-generation mint-colored Labubu was unveiled at the Yongle 2025 Spring Auction, with a hammer price of 1.08 million yuan, pushing Pop Mart's stock price to a record high, causing its stock price to increase nearly 10 times in a year, and its founder became the richest man in Henan.

This situation inevitably reminds me of another product that was also popular all over the world a few years ago - NFT. It was also led by the celebrity effect, also topped the world at auctions, and was also hyped by the whole nation, except that one is a physical asset and the other is a virtual asset.

With in-depth analysis, we can also see that the spiritual cores of the two seem to be full of similarities. For example, both of them stimulate consumers' "fear of missing out (FOMO)" by creating scarcity; for example, both of them rely on social media fission, Labubu users show hidden models on Xiaohongshu or TikTok, and NFT players set their collections as social media avatars, all of which are full of strong social attributes.

So the question is, will the two have similar endings? From experiencing hot market speculation to eventually returning to calm, or even ushering in a mess after the hype bubble period, after all, the NFT avatars that were worth millions back then have now lost 90% of their value.

Before that, we can take a quick look at the development of Pop Mart’s other classic IPs. MOLLY, as Pop Mart’s first hit IP (born in 2006), created scarcity through cross-border cooperation with luxury goods and trendy brands. Some joint models have a unit price of over 10,000 yuan, and the scalper market has a 300% premium. However, the popularity cycle of the new series has been shortened to 6-12 months, and the prices of some styles have been halved compared to their peak.

Another IP called SKULLPANDA saw its resale price drop by 40% in half a year due to a surge in supply.

We currently do not have data to compare the price fluctuations of all IPs released by Pop Mart, but some highly representative IPs have generally returned to calm after experiencing market hype, and their prices have also experienced a significant pullback, which is almost the same as NFT.

Currently in the second-hand market, the original price of LABUBU is 599 yuan but has been hyped up to nearly 15,000 yuan. This inevitably reminds people of another popular toy Bearbrick more than ten years ago. At that time, the Chanel co-branded model was sold at a high price of 220,000 yuan. However, the current price of most models is only 30%-50% of the original price. So can Labubu escape such a fate?

Perhaps past history has already told us the answer. After all, no matter how brilliant a narrative is, it will be shattered one day. Currently, it seems that only BTC has not broken this curse.

What’s more, the scarcity of Labubu is only shaped by the official description. You must know that NFT naturally has absolute scarcity, which cannot be broken technically and cannot be intervened by humans. From this perspective, NFT+Labubu seems to be more interesting, but this is another story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
SEI
SEI$0.2967+0.10%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000928--%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:03
Share
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
Movement
MOVE$0.1131+2.44%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:09
Share
Stripe and Visa back Fold’s bitcoin rewards credit card

Stripe and Visa back Fold’s bitcoin rewards credit card

The post Stripe and Visa back Fold’s bitcoin rewards credit card appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fold Holdings announced that it will launch a bitcoin rewards credit card in partnership with Stripe and Visa. The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card will issue rewards exclusively in bitcoin, offering up to 3.5% back on purchases, including an unlimited 2% base rate and additional bonuses through Fold’s checking account and merchant partnerships. The card will be powered by Stripe Issuing and run on Visa’s global network, combining bitcoin rewards with established financial infrastructure. Fold, which has distributed more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards to date, has processed over $3.1 billion in transaction volume across its debit card, exchange, and gift card products. The new credit card extends its ecosystem by offering what CEO Will Reeves described as “simple and transparent access to real bitcoin” without requiring users to stake tokens or maintain exchange accounts. Stripe executives framed the launch as a milestone for its consumer issuing tools, while Visa highlighted the card’s ability to provide security and global acceptance. The collaboration comes after a string of moves by Visa to expand into digital asset payments and loyalty. Visa has been piloting Web3-based rewards programs with major brands, while Stripe has leaned on its Issuing platform to power everything from corporate spend tools to stablecoin-linked cards. By bringing Fold into that mix, both companies are extending their reach into crypto-native consumer finance. For Fold, the new card represents the culmination of years spent building a bitcoin-first financial ecosystem. Its earlier debit and gift card programs, also developed with Visa, helped the company distribute more than $83 million in bitcoin rewards. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/fold-bitcoin-credit-card
1
1$0.007529-15.98%
RealLink
REAL$0.08058+2.53%
GET
GET$0.004517-0.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 00:59
Share

Trending News

More

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

Stripe and Visa back Fold’s bitcoin rewards credit card

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative

Rumors Swirl: Is Saylor’s Strategy Quietly Backing Bitcoin and a Secret Meme Coin Presale?