OSL Trading Hours: Cryptocurrency shows volatile trend, market expects "Santa Claus bounce"

By: PANews
2024/12/25 11:42

OSL Trading Hours: Cryptocurrency shows volatile trend, market expects "Santa Claus bounce"

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

The cryptocurrency market has been volatile recently. Despite the market's expectations for a "Santa Claus bounce", Bitcoin fell due to reduced buying activity by large investors. Concerns that the Federal Reserve may take a tougher stance and expectations of reduced interest rate cuts also led to a weak performance in the cryptocurrency market over the weekend. Notably, tokenization platform Allo received $100 million in financing to strengthen its Bitcoin-backed lending business. Although Ethereum failed to set a new all-time high, it still shows strong growth potential.

Analyst Justin Bennett pointed out that BTC's current bullish pattern is similar to the previous surge, and based on historical trends, it is predicted that Bitcoin may break through $168,500. Institutional, MicroStrategy continues to be optimistic about Bitcoin, increasing its holdings of 5,262 BTC for $561 million, which is also the company's seventh consecutive week of purchases. At the same time, Senator Ted Cruz expressed his support for Bitcoin at the Turning Point Americafest conference.

However, the market also faces some challenges. The Wall Street Journal raised concerns that Bitcoin may be threatened by quantum computing, and based on historical patterns, BTC's price adjustment could reach 30%. The current average trading volume of Bitcoin is $31 billion, which is still far below its historical highs. Deribit CEO Luuk Strijers pointed out that $84,000 is the "greatest pain" level for Bitcoin before the expiration of major options in December. Despite this, key indicators of on-chain activity still indicate that the Web3 field is expected to achieve sustainable growth.

2. Key data (as of December 24, Eastern Time)

  • S&P 500: 6,040.04 (+26.50% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 20,031.13 points (+32.88% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.591% (+70.4 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 108.095 (+6.63% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $98,173.47 (+128.0% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $46.935 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,489.17 (+53.50% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $23.267 billion

3. ETF flows

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$150 million (Dec. 24 EST)

  • Ethereum ETF: +$131 million (Dec. 23 EST)

4. Important Dates

With the Christmas holiday approaching, Hong Kong stocks and financial markets in many European countries will be closed for two and a half days starting from Tuesday (24th), and US stocks will be closed for one and a half days.

5. Hot News

  • VitaDAO plans to distribute 6.9 million BIO to VITA and VitaDAO IPT holders

  • GoPlus releases GPS token economics: 10% of total supply will be used for airdrops

  • aiPool Community: There are still 10% of tokens that have not been distributed, and the final distribution is expected to be completed by tomorrow at the latest

  • Glassnode: Solana has maintained positive net capital inflows since early September 2023

  • South Korea's average daily cryptocurrency trading volume in November was on par with the stock market, and the total number of investors exceeded 15 million

  • An anonymous user pledged 10,000 BTC on Babylon 10 days ago, worth over $1 billion

  • A whale that received 116.7 million PENGU airdrops purchased $1 million worth of PENGU tokens

  • Cumberland deposited 16,201 ETH to Coinbase, worth about $55 million

  • Binance Alpha adds 5 new projects: GAME, UFD, GEL, GOUT, and YNE

  • Sahara AI releases 2024-2025 roadmap: Sahara Chain mainnet will be launched in Q3 2025

  • Sun Yuchen denies rumors of liquidating ETH: This is just an ETH transfer operation between different wallets of the team

  • The full-chain interoperability protocol Analog mainnet is officially launched, and core functions will be introduced before TGE

  • Mt.Gox has transferred more than 3,631 BTC to B2C2 Group since December 5

  • Matrixport: Bitcoin's pullback may accumulate power for a rebound in 2025, and $90,000 to $95,000 may be an excellent pullback range

  • Binance supports Fantom’s rebranding to Sonic and token swap

  • Virtual Protocol ecosystem tokens generally rose, GAME rose by more than 30% in 24 hours

  • IOTA will introduce a sustainable token economic model with an annual inflation rate of 6%

  • South Korean regulator denies reports it will allow businesses to buy cryptocurrencies

  • Forbes predicts seven major trends in the crypto industry in 2025: G7 or BRICS countries will establish strategic Bitcoin reserves

  • Grayscale announces that it has opened private subscription for 22 cryptocurrency trust products

  • Meme coins will account for 31% of crypto narratives in 2024, a nearly 4-fold increase from last year

  • IRS again insists in lawsuit that crypto staking is taxable

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.08032+3.54%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014214+1.28%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06625-1.85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Share
ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.00023+0.43%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02273+0.57%
Cardano
ADA$0.8614+3.09%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Share
CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

CME Group announced plans to launch 24/7 trading for crypto futures and options, starting in early 2026. The markets are still waiting for regulatory approval.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 00:26
Share

Trending News

More

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance

Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential