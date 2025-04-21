PA Daily | Spot gold hits $3,390; Arthur Hayes says BTC may soon break $100,000

Today's news tips:

Regulatory/Macro

According to GMGN data, the LUCE token rose by more than 70% in a short period of time, and is currently trading at $0.0162, possibly due to the news of the death of Pope Francis. It is reported that Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88. Francis, whose real name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was born on December 17, 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has served as the Pope of the Catholic Church since 2013.

Spot gold hits $3,390

Spot gold continued to rise, reaching $3,390 an ounce and continuing to approach the $3,400 an ounce mark, up more than 1.8% on the day.

Metaplanet purchased another 330 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 4,855

According to Metaplanet's announcement, the company increased its holdings of 330 BTC at an average price of 12.182 million yen (about 85,605 US dollars) per BTC, with a total investment of 4.02 billion yen. The current total holdings are 4,855 BTC, with a cumulative purchase cost of 62.165 billion yen. From the beginning of the year to date, the BTC yield has reached 119.3%.

Trump expresses his thoughts on negotiations: Whoever has gold will dominate

U.S. President Trump stated on social media, “The golden rule of negotiation and success: he who owns the gold makes the rules.” In addition, he also said, “Businessmen who criticize tariffs are not good at business, but what they are really bad at is politics. They don’t understand or realize that I am the best friend of American capitalism ever!” Subsequently, spot gold broke through $3,350/ounce in early trading, approaching its all-time high, and rose 0.65% on the day.

Viewpoint

Arthur Hayes: BTC may soon break $100,000

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes said that the Bitcoin (BTC) price may soon surpass $100,000, claiming that this may be the last opportunity to buy BTC below $100,000.

Analysis: BTC breaking through $87,000 may push BTC to rebound to the $90,000 to $92,000 range

According to technical analysis by CoinDesk analyst Omkar Godbole, Bitcoin price broke through $87,000, showing strong upward momentum, with the target likely being the $90,000 to $92,000 range. Previously, Bitcoin saw a bullish breakout after a week of consolidation between $83,000 and $86,000. The current trend suggests that Bitcoin's recovery momentum from the low of less than $75,000 on April 7 is continuing. This optimistic outlook could be negated if Bitcoin price falls back below $85,000. The analysis points out that Bitcoin has exceeded the 30-day exponential moving average (EMA), showing bullish momentum, while the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) is at $88,245.

Analysis: Bitcoin and the U.S. dollar have a significant negative correlation. The current weakness of the U.S. dollar may make U.S. investors pay attention to Bitcoin again

According to Matrixport analysis, US President Trump threatened to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, although it is unclear whether he has the power to do so. This event is seen as a key factor in the recent weakening of the US dollar. Historically, Bitcoin has a significant negative correlation with the US dollar. The current weakening of the US dollar may make US investors pay attention to Bitcoin again, highlighting its potential as a hedge against the depreciation of the US dollar.

Project News

PancakeSwap: CAKE Token Economics 3.0 to be implemented on April 23

PancakeSwap officially announced that CAKE Token Economics 3.0 will be implemented at 00:00 UTC on April 23, and veCAKE and Gauges Voting will be officially "retired". From 8:00 am (UTC) on April 23, 2025, all CAKE and veCAKE stakes will be unlocked, and users who have directly staked CAKE through the PancakeSwap interface will be able to redeem veCAKE for CAKE at a 1:1 ratio. Users who directly staked CAKE through the PancakeSwap interface have 6 months to redeem their staked CAKE and veCAKE, with the deadline being 08:00 am UTC on October 23, 2025.

Synthetix founder releases update on sUSD decoupling issue: manual staking mechanism has been launched

Kain, the founder of Synthetix, posted on the social platform that in order to deal with the sUSD depegging problem, a manual staking mechanism has been launched, and the complete UI is expected to be launched in a few days. He said that if the new mechanism is ineffective, it will increase the pressure on the 420 liquidity pool pledgers. Kain emphasized that the problem is controllable and called on SNX pledgers to respond positively to optimize the incentive structure to restore the peg. According to CoinGecko data, sUSD is currently quoted at $0.7719, and the depegging problem is still relatively serious.

ZORA token will be launched on April 23

According to Zora’s official social media announcement, the platform token $ZORA will be officially launched on April 23, 2025.

ai16z founder says Auto.fun’s native token is ai16z

ai16z founder Shaw posted on the social platform that the native token of the auto.fun platform is ai16z.

Vitalik Buterin proposes replacing EVM with RISC-V to improve Ethereum scalability

According to The Block, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin proposed on the Ethereum Magicians forum on April 20 to replace the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) with the open source instruction set architecture RISC-V to improve the efficiency of the execution layer. Buterin pointed out that this move can increase the efficiency of zero-knowledge proofs by 100 times while maintaining two-way compatibility with existing EVM contracts. The proposal aims to address Ethereum's long-term expansion bottlenecks in data availability, block production competitiveness, and ZK-EVM proofs.

Important data

The top three dApps with the highest revenue on Solana in the past 7 days are Pump, Axiom, and Jupiter

According to Deflama data, the top three dApps with the highest revenue on the Solana chain in the past 7 days are Pump, Axiom, and Jupiter. Pump topped the list with $12.21 million in revenue and $17.87 million in fees. Axiom's revenue and fees were both $8.55 million. Jupiter's revenue was $4.04 million and its fees were $15.8 million.

Data: Tether destroyed 1.5 billion USDT on Ethereum

According to Whale Alert, Tether Treasury destroyed 1.5 billion USDT on the Ethereum network at 16:45, worth approximately US$1.4985 billion.

Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network

According to PeckShieldAlert, Tether Treasury has just minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network.

More than 374,000 SOL were transferred out of Binance, with a value of more than 52.76 million US dollars

According to Whale Alert monitoring, at 14:15 Beijing time, 374,161 SOL (about 52.768 million US dollars) were transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet address.

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $15.85 million last week, with IBIT leading the way with $186 million

According to SoSoValue data, from April 14 to 17, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $15.85 million. Among them, BlackRock IBIT had a net inflow of $186 million, the largest this week; Fidelity FBTC had a net outflow of $123 million, and ARKB had a net outflow of $99.83 million. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs has reached $94.51 billion, accounting for 5.59% of the total market value of Bitcoin, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $35.37 billion.

Financing

UXLINK received investment from UFLY Labs and reached a strategic cooperation with Solv Protocol

Web3 social platform UXLINK announced a strategic partnership with Solv Protocol and received investment from UXLINK’s ecological fund UFLY Labs. Earlier news reported that UXLINK launched the ecological fund UFLY Labs.