Sonic Integrates Bubblemaps V2 to Enhance Onchain Intelligence

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 14:10
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18164+2.05%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0019+18.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01291+3.77%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02403+1.82%

Responding to the surging demand for transparency in decentralized finance (DeFi), Sonic Labs is boosting its onchain intelligence by integrating Bubblemaps V2, giving users better visibility into wallet behavior and token flows.

Deeper Visibility into Wallet Behavior and Token Flows

Sonic, the high-performance EVM blockchain, is significantly bolstering its on-chain intelligence capabilities through the integration of Bubblemaps V2. This move aims to provide Sonic users with deeper visibility into wallet behavior and token flows, aligning with the surging demand for greater transparency in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape.

By expanding its “InfoFi” infrastructure, Sonic Labs is equipping its community with advanced tools to explore, analyze, and assess market behavior with enhanced clarity. The integration comes at a time when on-chain trading is accelerating, which presents users with increasingly complex market dynamics.

In a statement, Michael Kong, CEO of Sonic Labs, highlighted the evolving needs of blockchain users.

“We’re seeing a shift in how users interact with blockchains — not just to transact, but to understand. Access to visual analytics makes it easier for users to follow value flows and trading patterns across Sonic, particularly as on-chain activity becomes more fast-paced and public,” Kong stated.

Bubblemaps V2 offers robust features designed to provide a clearer picture of ecosystem dynamics. These include the ability to track token distribution over time and meticulously examine wallet interactions. Specialized tools such as “Time Travel” and “Magic Nodes” will further support deeper insights into token lifecycles and wallet patterns.

Nicolas Vaiman, CEO of Bubblemaps, underscored the broader significance of this integration. “InfoFi isn’t just tooling, it’s becoming infrastructure,” Vaiman said. “Sonic is aligning with this new paradigm, putting intelligence where it matters the most: on-chain.”

Meanwhile, Kong told Bitcoin.com News the integration not only aligns with Sonic’s broader objective of making DeFi experience better but also addresses some of the risks hindering its adoption. Explaining why speed is essential for protocols to operate efficiently, Kong said:

Kong also posits that blockchains offer a significant transparency advantage over traditional finance because all data, including smart contract execution, is publicly accessible. This inherent transparency, according to the Sonic Labs CEO, fundamentally reduces counterparty risk. He further notes that tools like Bubblemaps are crucial for both retail and institutional users, enabling them to easily digest this public on-chain information and make more informed decisions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
SEI
SEI$0.2953-0.47%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000928-0.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:03
Share
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2271-0.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.1738-0.40%
OP
OP$0.7274+4.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
Movement
MOVE$0.1132+2.72%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:09
Share

Trending News

More

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token