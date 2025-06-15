Bitcoin Flirts With $110K but Ends the Week Lower Amid Geopolitical Concerns

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 06:10
Bitcoin
BTC$120,276.45+2.21%

Bitcoin ( BTC) ended the week just below $105,000, having briefly approached the $110,000 mark, but faced downward pressure from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

BTC Ends Topsy-Turvy Week Largely Unchanged

Having twice flirted with the $110,000 mark, bitcoin ( BTC) ultimately concluded the week largely unchanged, settling just below $105,000. Its upward trajectory was significantly curbed by a confluence of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, marked by direct exchanges between Israel and Iran, alongside “disappointing” Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Bitcoin Flirts With $110k but Ends the Week Lower Amid Geopolitical Concerns

Latest data revealed that despite briefly soaring to a weekly high of $110,266 on June 10, BTC registered a modest 0.8% decline over the seven-day period, ending more than $5,000 below its mid-week peak.

Like BTC, several other top 20 digital assets ended the week marginally lower, with XRP and Solana dropping 2.1% and 4.2%, respectively. Only hyperliquid (HYPE) and bitcoin cash ( BCH) among the 20 leading digital assets ended the week in the green, rising 16.7% and 4%, respectively.

Although many of the top digital assets by market capitalization closed the week marginally lower, a few less liquid tokens registered double-digit gains. Aura topped the gainers after it surged more than 21,000% in just seven days, followed by the Useless Coin, which went up more than 570%. Kaia, which ranked No. 102 on Coingecko on June 14, was up 36%.

Meanwhile, the Central African Republic (CAR) token led the top losers of the week, dropping 59.4% to $0.03601. On June 6, the memecoin peaked at $0.095, an all-time high, after the country’s leader Faustin-Archange Touadéra announced plans to launch a platform enabling investors to purchase tokenized land concessions using the CAR token on Solana.

Bitcoin Flirts With $110k but Ends the Week Lower Amid Geopolitical Concerns

However, the token regressed in the two days that followed, dropping to $0.0377 on June 9 before reversing some of the losses. On June 13, CAR, in tandem with the rest of the crypto market, dropped to a weekly low of $0.0287. At the time of writing (June 14, 1:30 p.m. EDT), CAR traded above $0.035.

Other notable losers in the week included SUI, which dropped 11.4%; AVAX (8.7%) and ADA (6.2%).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
SEI
SEI$0.2953-0.47%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000928-0.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:03
Share
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2271-0.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.1738-0.40%
OP
OP$0.7274+4.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
Movement
MOVE$0.1132+2.72%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:09
Share

Trending News

More

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token