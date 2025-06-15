946 Exahash—Miners Push Bitcoin to New Computational Heights Despite Pay Drop

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 00:30
EPNS
PUSH$0.03092+1.81%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04527-4.10%

At block height 901,152 on Friday, the Bitcoin network logged its 12th difficulty adjustment of the year, slipping a slight 0.45%, which lowered the difficulty to 126.41 trillion. The next day, Saturday, miners pushed the network’s computational power to yet another peak, eclipsing the previous high recorded last month.

Difficulty Drops, Hashrate Soars, but Miners Still Feel the Heat

On June 14, 2025, Bitcoin’s hashrate carved out a fresh milestone, hitting a peak of 946 exahash per second (EH/s) based on the seven-day simple moving average (SMA). The prior all-time high (ATH) was set on May 31, when the network reached 943 EH/s. As of 8 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, the hashrate measured 944.84 EH/s.

946 Exahash—Miners Push Bitcoin to New Computational Heights Despite Pay DropBitcoin hashrate on Saturday, June 14, 2025, according to hashrateindex.com.

This latest ATH arrived just after a slight difficulty adjustment, a 0.45% dip that nudged the metric down from 126.98 trillion to 126.41 trillion. Although this shift offered minor relief, the difficulty remains elevated—continuing to weigh heavily on miners. The next recalibration is projected for around June 29, 2025. Of the 12 difficulty changes so far this year, eight have been upward revisions while four marked downward moves.

Meanwhile, mining revenue has declined compared to levels seen 30 days ago, with the hashprice slipping from a daily yield of $55.53 per petahash per second (PH/s) on May 14 to the current $52.92 per PH/s. In the past 24 hours, miners earned an average of 3.17 BTC from both block subsidies and transaction fees combined, with fees contributing just 1.32% to the total haul.

At the moment, block times are lagging behind the ideal 10-minute average, and the next difficulty adjustment—slated for June 29—is tentatively projected to dip by about 7.74%. Naturally, that figure is fluid and likely to shift greatly by the time the change is implemented. Especially if the hashrate holds at elevated levels and block production begins to accelerate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
SEI
SEI$0.2953-0.47%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000928-0.42%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:03
Share
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2271-0.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.1738-0.40%
OP
OP$0.7274+4.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
Movement
MOVE$0.1132+2.72%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:09
Share

Trending News

More

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token