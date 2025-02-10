From waiting to accepting, American university endowment funds are embracing cryptocurrency

By: PANews
2025/02/10 13:45

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

As the cryptocurrency craze has grown in recent years, some investors have seen the potential to add to digital portfolios. Endowments and foundations, which were on the sidelines a few years ago, have become more open to investing and have become one of the first institutional investors to accept cryptocurrencies.

Pantera Capital, a California-based venture capital fund focused on digital assets, reported an eight-fold increase in the number of its endowment and foundation clients since 2018.

Endowments are designed to provide funding for nonprofit institutions such as hospitals, churches, or universities. University endowments are pools of money accumulated by academic institutions, usually in the form of charitable donations. These funds are used to support teaching and research and can be allocated to various assets for investment purposes.

Recently, the one-year-old University of Austin is raising a $5 million Bitcoin fund for its $200 million endowment fund. This is the first such fund among American endowments and foundations.

The University of Austin aims to develop a five-year Bitcoin holding strategy. Chad Thevenot, vice president of the University of Austin, said, "We believe that Bitcoin has long-term value, just as we believe that stocks or real estate have long-term value."

Last October, Georgia's Emory University became the first university endowment fund to disclose its Bitcoin ETF holdings. According to documents submitted to the U.S. SEC, the university holds nearly 2.7 million shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust, worth more than $15 million, and also holds 4,312 shares of Coinbase.

In 2018, Yale University’s endowment invested in two cryptocurrency venture capital funds when the price of Bitcoin was less than one-tenth of today’s price. One was managed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and the other was Paradigm, founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang.

In addition, some of the largest university endowments in the U.S. appear to have been quietly buying cryptocurrencies through accounts at Coinbase and other exchanges, according to sources. These include Harvard, Yale, Brown, the University of Michigan, and several other universities.

Britt Harris, former chief investment officer of the University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company (with assets of $78 billion), said that under his leadership, the largest university endowment fund in the United States made a "small experimental" investment in a cryptocurrency venture capital fund in the early 2020s, considering it a "potentially attractive future strategy."

Additionally, the Rockefeller Foundation’s Lai said it would consider increasing investments in cryptocurrencies if their user base “broadens and deepens.”

In addition to university endowments, cryptocurrencies are also becoming increasingly popular among pension funds, indicating a shift in perceptions among younger generations.

Pension funds such as Wisconsin have previously reported holding Bitcoin ETFs. In addition, the Jersey City Municipal Pension Plan in New Jersey announced that it would allocate 2% of its assets to ETFs.

According to a Bitget Research report, as many as 20% of Generation Z and Generation Alpha are willing to receive their pensions in the form of cryptocurrency. 78% of respondents said they trust "alternative retirement savings options" more than traditional pension funds, highlighting a significant shift toward "decentralized finance and blockchain-based solutions."

It is worth mentioning that “follow-the-trend” investment has also aroused the vigilance of some people.

“I am very concerned about institutional investors getting into financial assets that are purely speculative in nature and that don’t provide much of a hedge relative to other risk assets,” said Eswar Prasad, a professor at Cornell University. “Bitcoin seems to rise and fall with the prices of other risk assets like stocks, but its volatility is much greater.”

Brian Neale of the University of Nebraska Foundation believes that due to the low adoption rate of cryptocurrencies among allocators, he does not consider cryptocurrencies to be an "institutionally investable" asset class. He currently does not plan to enter the field until more peers join and the regulation is clearer. He also called for greater regulatory clarity, such as the U.S. SEC's guidance on cryptocurrency investments, to regulate the industry.

Related reading: BB Research’s in-depth analysis of the cryptocurrency industry: Deep moment, cryptocurrency stocks take advantage of the trend

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.29453-1.98%
MemeCore
M$2.20215-5.06%
Threshold
T$0.01554+1.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

The post SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a new set of generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe, and the New York Stock Exchange. The move is expected to streamline the approval process for exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to digital assets, according to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terret. However, she added that the Generic Listing Standards don’t open up every type of crypto ETP because threshold requirements remain in place, meaning not all products will immediately qualify. To add context, she quoted Tushar Jain of Multicoin Capital, who noted that the standards don’t apply to every type of crypto ETP and that threshold requirements remain. He expects the SEC will iterate further on these standards. The order, issued on Sept. 17, grants accelerated approval of proposed rule changes filed by the exchanges. By adopting the standards, the SEC aims to shorten the time it takes to bring new commodity-based ETPs to market, potentially clearing a path for broader crypto investment products. The regulator has been delaying the decision on several altcoin ETFs, most of which are set to reach their final deadlines in October. The move was rumored to be the SEC’s way of expediting approvals for crypto ETFs. The approval follows years of back-and-forth between the SEC and exchanges over how to handle crypto-based products, with past applications facing lengthy reviews. The new process is expected to reduce delays and provide more clarity for issuers, though the SEC signaled it may revisit and refine the standards as the market evolves. While the decision marks progress, experts emphasized that the so-called “floodgates” for crypto ETPs are not yet fully open. Future SEC actions will determine how broadly these standards can be applied across different digital asset products. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sec-greenlights-new-generic-standards-to-expedite-crypto-etp-listings/
Threshold
T$0.01554+1.83%
Union
U$0.009829-0.48%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02491+2.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:43
Share
The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government report on AI has called Chinese models adversary AI. According to the Centre for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI), Chinese models pose risks to AI developers, consumers, and US national security due to their security shortcomings and censorship. According to the report, Chinese models lag behind their American counterparts in performance, cost, […]
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000185-15.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+1.97%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 22:49
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

$0.4 Hold Could Ignite a $1 Surge ⋆ ZyCrypto

Bitcoin Hyper získava 16 miliónov USD: Skutočný BitcoinFi boom sa začína s HYPER