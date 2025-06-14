Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 22:13
Altcoin
Sleepless AI
GAINS
OrdinalsBot
FreeRossDAO
While Bitcoin faces resistance at the $105,000 level and Ethereum hovers around $2,500, several smaller altcoins continue to post impressive gains, with Fair and Free (FAIR3), Derive (DRV), and Kled AI (KLED) leading the charge.

Fair and Free has jumped 55.9% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.03335 from a low of $0.02222. The token has extended its strong performance over the past week and has climbed more than 80% in seven days.

Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin - 1FAIR3 24H price chart

The recent price action coincides with a project rebranding announcement.

Fair3 has launched a refreshed brand identity featuring a new logo and visual system, which the team describes as marking “the next chapter of our mission.”

While rebranding efforts can sometimes generate investor interest, the notable price movement suggests strong community response to the updated direction.

Derive has climbed 46.4% over the past 24 hours and reached $0.03705 from $0.02518. The token has shown consistent momentum over a longer timeframe, surging more than 110% in the last two weeks.

Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin - 2DRV 24H price chart

DRV’s price movement appears connected to upcoming product developments. The team has announced that their “fully customizable trading terminal” will be launching soon, though specific release dates and feature details have not been disclosed.

Kled AI has gained 32.9% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.02683 from $0.01824. The token has shown strong longer-term performance and has surged 460% over the past two weeks.

Small caps, big moves: This altcoin trio outshines Bitcoin - 3KLED 24H price chart

KLED’s price surge appears driven by multiple factors. The project has gained visibility through advertising in Times Square NYC for the second time this month. The company positions itself as “bridging AI developers with rightsholders, unlocking access to the highest-quality, ethically sourced data for responsible training.”

Additionally, the team has implemented a token burn mechanism, with 8.6% of KLED’s total supply already removed from circulation. This deflationary approach, combined with the increased marketing visibility, drives investor interest.

The crypto market remains relatively stagnant, with Bitcoin (BTC) struggling to break through the $105,000 resistance level and Ethereum (ETH) consolidating around $2,500.

However, traders should approach these high-performing tokens with caution. While some have clear catalysts like product launches or marketing campaigns, quick price increases in smaller market cap tokens often lead to equally sudden corrections.

