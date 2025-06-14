Abra CEO Bill Barhydt Says Crypto Is Replacing the 60/40 Portfolio

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 17:30
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1549-1.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00504-12.34%

Bond performance is in the gutter while bitcoin is reaching all-time highs. Savvy financial advisors are now telling their peers to throw out bonds and replace them with crypto.

Abra’s Barhydt Predicts Crypto Will Replace Classic 60/40 Asset Allocation

The decades-long rule of thumb for diversifying assets in a client portfolio by allocating 60% of the capital to equities and 40% to bonds, the so-called “60/40” model, may end up going the way of the dodo bird, thanks to crypto; at least that’s what Bill Barhydt, CEO of crypto wealth management platform Abra told Bitcoin.com News in an interview.

“Right now, the traditional model at a wealth advisor is the 60-40 model,” Barhydt explained. “And we know how well the ‘40’ has done,” he added, alluding to the dismal bond market performance over the past few years. Bloomberg’s U.S. Aggregate Bond Index returned a paltry 1.25% in 2024 and an even worse negative 0.05% over the past five years.

Abra CEO Bill Barhydt Says Crypto Is Replacing the 60/40 Portfolio(Bloomberg’s US Aggregate Bond Index returned 1.25% in 2024 / Bloomberg)

Barhydt, who has an eclectic background having worked for the CIA, NASA, Goldman Sachs, and 1990s web browser firm Netscape, initially launched Abra as a bitcoin-based remittance app. The company went through multiple pivots before landing on crypto wealth management.

“That’s what happens when you’re early,” said Barhydt. “The market tells you where to go if you’re listening.”

Barhydt made an appearance at the 7th Annual Vision Conference in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday to not only give a presentation but also to listen to what the investment advisor community had to say about crypto. The conference, organized by the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP), typically attracts hundreds and sometimes even thousands of advisors interested in cryptocurrencies.

“The vibe has completely changed,” Barhydt said about the general sentiment at the conference. “It went from – when I first presented at this event five years ago – ‘sceptical magic Internet money nonsense,’ to ‘hey, we need to be offering this to our clients.’”

Barhydt explained that TradFi advisor turned crypto evangelist Ric Edelman, who also happens to be the founder of DAFCP, stood up and announced the death of the 60/40 model.

“The allocation model you’re familiar with – stocks and bonds – must now be replaced by one featuring stocks, crypto, and bonds” Edelman said, according to a press release from DAFCP. “The correct allocation now is to place 70% to 100% of the client’s portfolio into stocks and crypto, with no more than 30% in bonds, and potentially zero in debt securities.”

With a potential deluge of new business waiting in the wings, Abra wants to position itself as the go-to firm for advisors seeking crypto exposure for their clients’ portfolios. The company not only offers spot crypto, but also borrowing, lending, yield, and other services.

“If you’re on zero [allocation], now is the time to get off zero,” said Barhydt. “Bitcoin represents the best economic opportunity of our lifetime.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
SEI
SEI$0.2951-0.57%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000923-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:03
Share
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales

TLDR Lamb Weston Soars 4.8% as Q3 Profit Beats Forecast by Nearly 40% Q3 Win for Lamb Weston: EPS Crushes, Volumes Rebound, Shares Jump Earnings Beat Lifts Lamb Weston Despite Flat Sales and Margin Pressure Free Cash Flow and Volume Growth Drive Lamb Weston Stock Higher Lamb Weston Reaffirms Outlook, Surges on Strong Q3 Profit [...] The post Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales appeared first on CoinCentral.
WorldAssets
INC$0.8265+49.13%
WINK
WIN$0.00005139+1.56%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012024-0.66%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/01 04:08
Share
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
Movement
MOVE$0.1127+2.17%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:09
Share

Trending News

More

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

Ripple CTO David Schwartz to step back after 13 years

Will ‘Bitcoin staking’ on Starknet really make BTC productive?