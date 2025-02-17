OSL Trading Hours: BTC trading activity drops sharply, ETH will have difficulty returning to the $2,800 mark in the short term

By: PANews
2025/02/17 11:20
Bitcoin
BTC$119,470.16+1.78%
Ethereum
ETH$4,460.89+3.43%

OSL Trading Hours: BTC trading activity drops sharply, ETH will have difficulty returning to the $2,800 mark in the short term

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETF, ETH, BTC

Ethereum is currently struggling to break through the $2,800 mark, bringing uncertainty to short-term price trends. In terms of institutional investment, the Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) and Barclays have adjusted their cryptocurrency portfolios, reducing exposure to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF while increasing holdings in BlackRock iShares Bitcoin ETF. It is worth noting that the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund has also purchased hundreds of millions of dollars in BlackRock Bitcoin ETF.

In regulatory developments, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to introduce staking services in the Grayscale Ethereum ETF, which could bring additional returns to investors. Meanwhile, a federal judge in Texas has paused the SEC's case against Bitcoin miner Geosyn after filing criminal charges against three executives.

Regarding the future prospects of Bitcoin, market opinions are divided: some are optimistic about a breakthrough, while others believe that Bitcoin is less likely to break through $200,000 in this decade. It is worth noting that Bitcoin trading activity has declined significantly in 2025, which may be related to the unstable mining environment. However, at the government level, Michigan proposed to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, showing the state government's positive attitude towards cryptocurrencies.

2. Key data (as of 10:30 HKT on February 17)

  • S&P 500: 5,005.57 (+4.92% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 15,906.17 (+5.95% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.295% (+41.5 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 104.27 (+2.96% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $52,168 (+22.14% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $29.86 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,789 (+15.23% YTD), with daily spot volume of $14.28 billion

3. ETF flows (February 16 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$215 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$120 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

U.S. PPI month-on-month in January (21:30, February 13)

  • Actual: 0.4% / Previous: 0.2% / Expected: 0.3%

U.S. retail sales in January (21:30, February 14)

  • Actual: -0.9% / Previous: 0.7% / Expected: -0.1%

Federal Reserve meeting minutes (February 20, 03:30)

5. Hot News

This week's preview | FTX begins debt repayment; Consensus Hong Kong will open on February 18

Data: MURA, MELANIA, FTN and other tokens will usher in large amounts of unlocking, of which MURA unlocking value is about 85.4 million US dollars

Macro Outlook of the Week: Traders Resumed Pricing of Fed Rate Cuts Before September, Dollar Frenzy Fades

Bubblemaps: LIBRA and MELANIA tokens are suspected to be operated by the same conspiracy group

Vitalik will be doing a flash text interview on Tako from February 19th to 20th. We are now asking the community for questions.

Michael Saylor: Will continue to acquire Bitcoin, will not face risks due to price fluctuations, $100 billion opportunity lies in Layer3

Argentine President Javier Milei Accused of Fraud in LIBRA Token Scandal

Cantor Fitzgerald purchased more than $1 billion worth of MSTR shares in Q4 last year

Jupiter: Did not participate in the issuance of LIBRA in any form, and no team members were found to have engaged in fundraising

Changpeng Zhao: Hope to see more on-chain AI agent development, refuses to promote specific tokens

Greeks.live: Bitcoin continues to fluctuate below $100,000, and the market's wealth-creating effect is weak

Nansen analyst: ETH options market tends to be bullish, indicating that investors are cautiously optimistic about medium-term appreciation

Jupiter Co-founder: We have no direct financial interest in the $Libra and $Enron projects

Solayer developer: The funds lost from investing in LIBRA are only personal funds

KIP: LIBRA token issuance and market making are entirely the responsibility of Kelsier Ventures, and no wallet belongs to KIP

CoinGecko: Crypto market minted 600,000 new tokens in January

Standard Chartered Bank analyst: BTC may rebound this weekend and trigger ETF fund inflows to push it back to $100,000

The first tokenized retail money fund in Asia Pacific may be launched at the end of the month. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission reiterates that there is no upper limit or target for VATP licensing

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Fund: I still hold some Bitcoin. Gold is more difficult to regulate than BTC and cannot be easily taxed

The team behind LIBRA has cashed out about $107 million

BNB Chain to launch $4.4 million Memecoin liquidity support program

Investment committee overseeing Wisconsin pension fund reports holding around $321 million in Bitcoin

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission hopes to develop a roadmap for the development of virtual assets

Argentine President Javier Milei releases MEME coin LIBRA

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01552+1.70%
Union
U$0.009822-0.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07001-0.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

The post SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a new set of generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe, and the New York Stock Exchange. The move is expected to streamline the approval process for exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to digital assets, according to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terret. However, she added that the Generic Listing Standards don’t open up every type of crypto ETP because threshold requirements remain in place, meaning not all products will immediately qualify. To add context, she quoted Tushar Jain of Multicoin Capital, who noted that the standards don’t apply to every type of crypto ETP and that threshold requirements remain. He expects the SEC will iterate further on these standards. The order, issued on Sept. 17, grants accelerated approval of proposed rule changes filed by the exchanges. By adopting the standards, the SEC aims to shorten the time it takes to bring new commodity-based ETPs to market, potentially clearing a path for broader crypto investment products. The regulator has been delaying the decision on several altcoin ETFs, most of which are set to reach their final deadlines in October. The move was rumored to be the SEC’s way of expediting approvals for crypto ETFs. The approval follows years of back-and-forth between the SEC and exchanges over how to handle crypto-based products, with past applications facing lengthy reviews. The new process is expected to reduce delays and provide more clarity for issuers, though the SEC signaled it may revisit and refine the standards as the market evolves. While the decision marks progress, experts emphasized that the so-called “floodgates” for crypto ETPs are not yet fully open. Future SEC actions will determine how broadly these standards can be applied across different digital asset products. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sec-greenlights-new-generic-standards-to-expedite-crypto-etp-listings/
Threshold
T$0.01552+1.70%
Union
U$0.009822-0.62%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02511+3.03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:43
Share
The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government report on AI has called Chinese models adversary AI. According to the Centre for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI), Chinese models pose risks to AI developers, consumers, and US national security due to their security shortcomings and censorship. According to the report, Chinese models lag behind their American counterparts in performance, cost, […]
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000185-15.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1238+1.89%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 22:49
Share

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

$0.4 Hold Could Ignite a $1 Surge ⋆ ZyCrypto

Bitcoin Hyper získava 16 miliónov USD: Skutočný BitcoinFi boom sa začína s HYPER