Chan Ho-lim: Encourage Hong Kong and international companies to explore innovative applications of virtual assets

By: PANews
2025/06/14 17:23
PANews reported on June 14 that according to Yahoo Finance, Hong Kong's Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Chan Ho-lim, said that the second policy declaration on the development of virtual assets will be launched this year. The next step will be to explore how to combine Hong Kong's traditional financial advantages with technological cooperation and innovation in virtual assets, use virtual assets to improve the security and flexibility of Hong Kong's real economy, and encourage local and international companies to explore innovative applications of virtual assets.

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
PANews2025/10/02 22:03
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales

TLDR Lamb Weston Soars 4.8% as Q3 Profit Beats Forecast by Nearly 40% Q3 Win for Lamb Weston: EPS Crushes, Volumes Rebound, Shares Jump Earnings Beat Lifts Lamb Weston Despite Flat Sales and Margin Pressure Free Cash Flow and Volume Growth Drive Lamb Weston Stock Higher Lamb Weston Reaffirms Outlook, Surges on Strong Q3 Profit [...] The post Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) stock: Surge After Earnings Beat Despite Flat Sales appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/01 04:08
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
PANews2025/10/02 22:09
