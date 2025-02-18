Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.18)

By: PANews
2025/02/18 11:48
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241+2.05%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002507+2.45%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005948-1.63%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓2/18 Update:
$huzhile: destroyed 500 eth and donated 1000 eth, driving the sentiment on the entire Ethereum chain;
Argentine President retweets $LIBRA purchase video, and then cuts the second wave
$LIBRA controversy continues to unfold, more details revealed

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.18)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01552+1.70%
Union
U$0.009822-0.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07001-0.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

The post SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a new set of generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe, and the New York Stock Exchange. The move is expected to streamline the approval process for exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to digital assets, according to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terret. However, she added that the Generic Listing Standards don’t open up every type of crypto ETP because threshold requirements remain in place, meaning not all products will immediately qualify. To add context, she quoted Tushar Jain of Multicoin Capital, who noted that the standards don’t apply to every type of crypto ETP and that threshold requirements remain. He expects the SEC will iterate further on these standards. The order, issued on Sept. 17, grants accelerated approval of proposed rule changes filed by the exchanges. By adopting the standards, the SEC aims to shorten the time it takes to bring new commodity-based ETPs to market, potentially clearing a path for broader crypto investment products. The regulator has been delaying the decision on several altcoin ETFs, most of which are set to reach their final deadlines in October. The move was rumored to be the SEC’s way of expediting approvals for crypto ETFs. The approval follows years of back-and-forth between the SEC and exchanges over how to handle crypto-based products, with past applications facing lengthy reviews. The new process is expected to reduce delays and provide more clarity for issuers, though the SEC signaled it may revisit and refine the standards as the market evolves. While the decision marks progress, experts emphasized that the so-called “floodgates” for crypto ETPs are not yet fully open. Future SEC actions will determine how broadly these standards can be applied across different digital asset products. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sec-greenlights-new-generic-standards-to-expedite-crypto-etp-listings/
Threshold
T$0.01552+1.70%
Union
U$0.009822-0.62%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02511+3.03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:43
Share
The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government report on AI has called Chinese models adversary AI. According to the Centre for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI), Chinese models pose risks to AI developers, consumers, and US national security due to their security shortcomings and censorship. According to the report, Chinese models lag behind their American counterparts in performance, cost, […]
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000185-15.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1238+1.89%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 22:49
Share

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

$0.4 Hold Could Ignite a $1 Surge ⋆ ZyCrypto

Bitcoin Hyper získava 16 miliónov USD: Skutočný BitcoinFi boom sa začína s HYPER