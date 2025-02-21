OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin stands on the bull-bear dividing line, and the market has differences on the target price of $99,000

By: PANews
2025/02/21 12:00
1. Market observation

Keywords: ETF, ETH, BTC

Strategy (formerly Microstrategy) plans to expand its Bitcoin holdings by issuing $2 billion in senior convertible bonds, a move that has triggered a chain reaction, with companies such as Goodfood and Lightspark also launching similar investment actions. In terms of the development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, the Ethereum Foundation has launched an open intent framework to simplify cross-chain asset transfers and unify the Ethereum ecosystem, especially to solve the efficiency problems brought about by the increasingly decentralized L2 ecosystem. Under this positive influence, the price of Ethereum has shown an upward trend and is expected to rise to $4,000. In contrast, the Bitcoin market faces the dual test of demand and liquidity. Although some analysts point out that the price of Bitcoin may climb to $99,000, there are obvious differences in market views. Well-known investor Stephen Weiss has reduced his holdings of Bitcoin due to weakening market momentum, and technical analysis also shows that Bitcoin is hovering on the historical indicator line that separates bulls and bears. However, institutional investors including Strategy, Goodfood and BlackRock are still actively deploying, and industry experts such as David Marcus of Lightspark, Aleš Michl, Governor of the Czech National Bank, and Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, also continue to be optimistic about the prospects of Bitcoin, believing that it is expected to usher in a new golden period of development.

2. Key data (as of 09:50 HKT on February 21)

  • S&P 500: 6,117.52 (+4.01% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,962.36 (+3.37% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.502% (-7.40 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 106.53 (-1.80% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $98,374 (+5.31% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $29.49 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,742.74 (-18.00% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $14.93 billion

3. ETF flows (February 20 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$252.8 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$13.1 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Initial jobless claims (20 February 20 21:30)

  • Actual: 219,000 / Previous: 213,000 / Expected: 215,000

Federal Reserve meeting minutes (February 20, 03:30)

5. Hot News

Australian ETF Operator BetaShares Launches BTC ETF

Franklin Templeton Launches Bitcoin, Ethereum Index ETFs

Grayscale's XRP ETF has been published in the Federal Register, and the US SEC needs to make a decision before October 18

Canary Fund’s ‘Litecoin ETF’ Added to DTCC Website

Argentina Senate Asks Government for Report on LIBRA Token Scandal

SBF changes political stance to support Trump in first interview in prison, seeks pardon

Crypto exchange Kraken is considering launching a stablecoin

Coinbase will list Kaito (KAITO)

Figure receives SEC approval to issue first interest-bearing stablecoin

The U.S. SEC announced the establishment of a cyber and emerging technology division to protect retail investors and combat crypto asset fraud

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending February 15 was 219,000, compared with expectations of 215,000 and a previous value of 214,000.

Wintermute is one of the market makers of KAITO and received 1.2 million tokens from the multi-signature address of the project 3 hours ago

Market News: Coinbase and Kraken are still discussing the acquisition of Deribit

Binance Futures will add 50 new U-margined perpetual contracts

Coinbase adds tokenbot (CLANKER) to its coin listing roadmap

Montana's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill Passes Committee Review and Enters House Vote Stage

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

