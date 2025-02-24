After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

By: PANews
2025/02/24 11:33
Moonveil
MORE$0.06993-0.38%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0019+17.79%
AaveToken
AAVE$286.97+0.22%

Original article: Omer Goldberg , Founder of Chaos Labs

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

After Bybit suffered a $1.4 billion hack, the cryptocurrency market faced a serious impact. How DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms responded to this largest hack in history, as well as potential contagion risks and USDe price fluctuations, has become the focus of attention in the crypto field. This article will explore the impact of this attack on Aave, Ethena, and USDe, analyze how the DeFi system responded to this incident, and explore whether Proof of Reserves can prevent liquidations of more than $20 million.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

After the attack, the Chaos Labs team, together with bgdlabs, AaveChan and LlamaRisk, formed an emergency response team to assess the risks and systemic risks that Aave may face.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

The emergency response team focused on several core issues: Bybit’s solvency status, whether there is a possibility of a larger attack, and the impact any bankruptcy or write-down might have on Aave given its exposure to sUSDe.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

Ethena Labs confirmed that its funds are held in custody through Copper.co , but the market is still concerned about the chain reaction that may be caused by Bybit’s inability to realize profits and losses, and whether USDe will face a deeper risk of decoupling.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

An analysis of Bybit’s bankruptcy risk shows that there are three main hidden dangers: exposure risk caused by USDe hedging failure, chain liquidation risk caused by ETH price decline, and potential DeFi contagion risk.

This prompted the relevant parties to accurately quantify the losses in order to decide whether to take measures such as freezing the sUSDe market. The transparency dashboard shows Ethena's ETH configuration on Bybit, while Ethena Labs' collateral is safely stored over-the-counter at Copper.co . This custody solution and over-the-counter settlement mechanism effectively avoids the bankruptcy risk of exchanges like FTX.

Assuming that the $400 million "book" notional ETH position cannot be liquidated and the ETH price drops 25% before Copper.co releases the funds, Ethena could face an unhedged loss of $100 million. However, considering the $60 million insurance fund, USDe's total backing loss is expected to be only 0.5%.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

Based on the judgment that the risks are relatively controllable, Aave has prepared a risk response plan and continues to monitor developments.

In terms of price, USDe showed obvious price deviations in different trading venues. On the Bybit platform, USDe/USDT once fell to $0.96 due to panic selling and lack of immediate arbitrage.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

In contrast, on-chain pricing has been more stable, with only a brief decoupling to $0.994, which was quickly recovered through arbitrage. This difference is mainly due to the redemption mechanism and the role of the oracle.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

Unlike CeFi, USDe redemptions can be performed continuously and atomically on-chain through the Mint and Redeem contract. USDe's on-chain redemption mechanism worked smoothly, completing $117 million in redemptions in a few hours. Ethena Labs also increased the redemption buffer to $250 million and maintained price stability through continuous replenishment until USDe regained its peg. Due to the atomic nature of USDe redemptions, whitelisted redeemers quickly closed the price gap on Curve.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

However, the anomaly of the oracle amplified the market risk. Chainlink’s USDe/USD price oracle deviated from the on-chain price and fell to $0.977, although the redemption mechanism was still operating normally.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

This deviation resulted in $22 million in liquidations on Aave, with traders being liquidated due to secondary market price fluctuations despite the fact that their USDe assets were well collateralized.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

This highlights the room for improvement in the oracle mechanism. A smart data source that integrates proof of reserves may be able to provide a more accurate valuation of USDe and avoid unnecessary liquidations. Considering real-time redemption, rather than relying solely on the weighted average transaction price. Such a smart oracle can:

  • Prevent unnecessary liquidations;
  • Maintaining capital efficiency;
  • Reduce market pressure

What can be improved?

Risk, price, and proof-of-reserve data must work together, not in isolation, to ensure value and maintain the resilience of DeFi systems under stress. Price oracles should reflect true collateral backing, not just secondary market prices.

Overall, the DeFi ecosystem withstood this stress test. The Bybit team stabilized the market by maintaining transparent communication, the Ethena Labs team quickly eliminated risk exposure and ensured smooth redemption, and Aave effectively controlled risks without generating bad debts.

This incident shows that in order to build a more resilient system, the industry needs smarter oracles and risk-aware infrastructure to improve capital efficiency while ensuring security. It is only a matter of time before the next major stress test comes, and the industry needs to prepare for it.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01552+1.70%
Union
U$0.009822-0.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07001-0.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

The post SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a new set of generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe, and the New York Stock Exchange. The move is expected to streamline the approval process for exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to digital assets, according to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terret. However, she added that the Generic Listing Standards don’t open up every type of crypto ETP because threshold requirements remain in place, meaning not all products will immediately qualify. To add context, she quoted Tushar Jain of Multicoin Capital, who noted that the standards don’t apply to every type of crypto ETP and that threshold requirements remain. He expects the SEC will iterate further on these standards. The order, issued on Sept. 17, grants accelerated approval of proposed rule changes filed by the exchanges. By adopting the standards, the SEC aims to shorten the time it takes to bring new commodity-based ETPs to market, potentially clearing a path for broader crypto investment products. The regulator has been delaying the decision on several altcoin ETFs, most of which are set to reach their final deadlines in October. The move was rumored to be the SEC’s way of expediting approvals for crypto ETFs. The approval follows years of back-and-forth between the SEC and exchanges over how to handle crypto-based products, with past applications facing lengthy reviews. The new process is expected to reduce delays and provide more clarity for issuers, though the SEC signaled it may revisit and refine the standards as the market evolves. While the decision marks progress, experts emphasized that the so-called “floodgates” for crypto ETPs are not yet fully open. Future SEC actions will determine how broadly these standards can be applied across different digital asset products. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sec-greenlights-new-generic-standards-to-expedite-crypto-etp-listings/
Threshold
T$0.01552+1.70%
Union
U$0.009822-0.62%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02511+3.03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:43
Share
The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government report on AI has called Chinese models adversary AI. According to the Centre for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI), Chinese models pose risks to AI developers, consumers, and US national security due to their security shortcomings and censorship. According to the report, Chinese models lag behind their American counterparts in performance, cost, […]
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000185-15.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1238+1.89%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 22:49
Share

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

$0.4 Hold Could Ignite a $1 Surge ⋆ ZyCrypto

Bitcoin Hyper získava 16 miliónov USD: Skutočný BitcoinFi boom sa začína s HYPER