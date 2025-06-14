Kaito AI founder: More than $90 million worth of tokens have been distributed to holders and users

By: PANews
2025/06/14 13:02
Moonveil
MORE$0.06994-3.34%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1255+3.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105+16.40%
Kaito
KAITO$1.4734+0.38%

PANews reported on June 14 that Yu Hu, founder of Kaito AI, tweeted that a total of more than $90 million worth of tokens have been distributed to coin holders and users. The more value the network helps distribute, the more value the network captures, and the more improvements and innovations there will be.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bloomberg: Tether plans to launch new stablecoin USAT on video platform Rumble, aiming to seize the US market

Bloomberg: Tether plans to launch new stablecoin USAT on video platform Rumble, aiming to seize the US market

PANews reported on October 2 that Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Tether is planning to launch a new stablecoin called USAT on the video sharing platform Rumble. The report said that this move is a key strategy taken by Tether to seize and expand its market share in the United States. Rumble is a video platform with a large number of users in the United States and is often regarded as a competitor of YouTube.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01789+4.92%
Movement
MOVE$0.114+6.64%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 17:37
Share
Pantera Partners: Solana's annual revenue has reached $2 billion and is doubling, making it very attractive to traditional investors

Pantera Partners: Solana's annual revenue has reached $2 billion and is doubling, making it very attractive to traditional investors

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to ChainCatcher, at the "Solana Treasury Bet" roundtable at the TOKEN2049 conference, Pantera Capital partner Cosmo Jiang stated that Solana currently generates $2 billion in annual revenue, and that this revenue is still growing at a rate of two times per year. He believes that if measured by stock market standards, this growth rate and profitability are very attractive to traditional investors. Saurabh Sharma, CIO of Jump Crypto, who also participated in the discussion, stated that the Solana Treasury (DAT) provides traditional institutions with a familiar tool to enter the crypto market. Jason Urban, Head of Global Trading at Galaxy, noted that under the new US regulatory environment, many Level 1 and Level 2 structures are no longer considered securities, opening the door for publicly listed companies to acquire cryptocurrencies.
1
1$0.007958+77.39%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 17:10
Share
Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 5% to 150.84 T, reaching a new record high and achieving seven consecutive increases.

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 5% to 150.84 T, reaching a new record high and achieving seven consecutive increases.

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin completed a new round of mining difficulty adjustments earlier today, increasing the mining difficulty by 5% to 150.84 T, a record high. This is also the seventh consecutive increase in mining difficulty since July of this year. This difficulty increase reflects the continued growth of Bitcoin's hashrate, which currently exceeds 1.05 ZH/s. However, this surge in hashrate has also put pressure on miners' profitability. According to Luxor data, the "hashprice," a measure of miners' revenue per unit of hashrate, has fallen below $50 per hashrate per second.
Threshold
T$0.0155+1.90%
1
1$0.007958+77.39%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001+3.09%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 17:31
Share

Trending News

More

Bloomberg: Tether plans to launch new stablecoin USAT on video platform Rumble, aiming to seize the US market

Pantera Partners: Solana's annual revenue has reached $2 billion and is doubling, making it very attractive to traditional investors

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 5% to 150.84 T, reaching a new record high and achieving seven consecutive increases.

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Solana Dominates Crypto Token Launches, 85,000,000 Assets Registered