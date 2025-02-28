Can the MEME Act proposed by U.S. congressmen prevent politicians from "cutting leeks"?

By: PANews
2025/02/28 22:19
Union
U$0.006932-3.70%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03323+1.46%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002506+2.41%

Can the MEME Act proposed by U.S. congressmen prevent politicians from "cutting leeks"?

Author: Zen, PANews

On February 27, California Democratic Congressman Sam Liccardo launched his first legislation after taking office. The bill is named the Modern Emoluments and Malfeasance Enforcement Act (MEME Act), which aims to prohibit senior federal officials from issuing, sponsoring or promoting securities, commodities or digital assets. Violators will be subject to criminal and civil penalties.

"Make corruption criminal again," the new member of the U.S. House of Representatives opened his speech using the "MAGA" phrase.

Directly targeting Trump and $TRUMP, forcing them to "eat and vomit"

Liccardo's Modern Emoluments and Malfeasance Enforcement Act has more than a dozen Democratic co-sponsors. According to the draft of the bill, it will prohibit the president, members of Congress and other senior officials, as well as their spouses and children, from issuing or sponsoring securities, commodities and cryptocurrencies such as meme coins. In addition to restricting potential politicians from issuing coins to "cut leeks" in the future, the bill also requires Trump to hand over all profits he made from selling meme coins.

"I think everyone was confused when President Trump started this scheme of pumping up stocks and selling them," Liccardo said, adding that such behavior is clearly unethical and one can't help but wonder why there is no clear enough ban. He also added that Trump's meme coin has raised concerns about transparency, insider trading and negative overseas influence.

On January 18, Beijing time, on the eve of Trump's inauguration, he announced the launch of Trump's eponymous meme coin $TRUMP. According to the $TRUMP official website, two subsidiaries of the Trump Group control 80% of the total tokens, with an initial circulation of only 200 million, and the remaining 800 million will be gradually unlocked in the next three years. After Trump himself verified that "personally bringing goods" was true, $TRUMP soared rapidly, and the full circulation market value once exceeded US$70 billion, with a peak of US$80. According to Coingecko data, as of February 28, the price of $TRUMP had fallen to US$11.32, a drop of more than 85%.

Can the MEME Act proposed by U.S. congressmen prevent politicians from "cutting leeks"?

According to Chainalysis, an on-chain data analysis company, about 200,000 retail investors suffered heavy losses in the crash, and retail investors and MAGA supporters who were attracted by Trump's influence became the buyers. According to Reuters , Meteora, the trading platform where $TRUMP was launched, allows creators to "mint meme coins and earn fees for life", and the creator of $TRUMP earned about $100 million by providing liquidity on the Meteora exchange.

Liccardo also compared Trump’s meme coin to similar actions by other national leaders, such as the Central African Republic’s meme coin CAR, and Argentinian President Javier Milley’s promotion of LIBRA — which has made him the focus of a corruption investigation.

A new bill that is unlikely to pass

"I can assure you that this was not my plan when I ran for public office." Liccardo said the reason for introducing the bill was that Trump needed to get some kind of response to the meme coin launched before he took office last month, which even Trump-supporting cryptocurrency enthusiasts found offensive.

However, Liccardo is well aware that the Modern Payroll and Malfeasance Enforcement Act, which is aimed directly at Trump, has little chance of passing in the current Republican-controlled Congress, and he said the bill could serve as a "placeholder" that could be reintroduced and passed if Democrats take power in the future, and as a symbolic protest against the obvious corruption.

"In the future at least we need to make sure this doesn't happen again," Liccardo said.

Can the MEME Act proposed by U.S. congressmen prevent politicians from "cutting leeks"?

But just as laws like the Hatch Act prohibit government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns, their effectiveness depends entirely on the White House's decision, and the same may be true of Liccardo's new bill.

A federal investigation found that at least 13 former Trump administration officials broke the law during Trump's last term by mixing campaign activities with government business. However, the 2020 election has shown that, at least for the most senior government officials, if the White House chooses to ignore the requirements of the Hatch Act, the American public will have no protection from senior government officials using their official powers to illegally obtain partisan political benefits.

In addition, Ivanka, Trump's daughter and then-senior adviser, promoted Goya coffee beans on Twitter in 2020, claiming that the company was treated unfairly and that she had "every right" to publicly express her support. Government watchdogs criticized her for not having the right to violate ethical standards that prohibit government officials from using their public office to support specific products or groups. The White House did not punish her for her ethical violations.

In contrast, President Trump tweeted the next day about his love for the Goya brand and posted a photo on his Instagram account showing him in the Oval Office with his desk filled with Goya products, even though the code of ethics for executive branch employees clearly states that one cannot use one's public office to promote private companies.

At the moment, what really prevents politicians from continuing to rush into the craze of issuing large amounts of coins is this already shaky market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01552+1.70%
Union
U$0.009822-0.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07001-0.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

The post SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a new set of generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe, and the New York Stock Exchange. The move is expected to streamline the approval process for exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to digital assets, according to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terret. However, she added that the Generic Listing Standards don’t open up every type of crypto ETP because threshold requirements remain in place, meaning not all products will immediately qualify. To add context, she quoted Tushar Jain of Multicoin Capital, who noted that the standards don’t apply to every type of crypto ETP and that threshold requirements remain. He expects the SEC will iterate further on these standards. The order, issued on Sept. 17, grants accelerated approval of proposed rule changes filed by the exchanges. By adopting the standards, the SEC aims to shorten the time it takes to bring new commodity-based ETPs to market, potentially clearing a path for broader crypto investment products. The regulator has been delaying the decision on several altcoin ETFs, most of which are set to reach their final deadlines in October. The move was rumored to be the SEC’s way of expediting approvals for crypto ETFs. The approval follows years of back-and-forth between the SEC and exchanges over how to handle crypto-based products, with past applications facing lengthy reviews. The new process is expected to reduce delays and provide more clarity for issuers, though the SEC signaled it may revisit and refine the standards as the market evolves. While the decision marks progress, experts emphasized that the so-called “floodgates” for crypto ETPs are not yet fully open. Future SEC actions will determine how broadly these standards can be applied across different digital asset products. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sec-greenlights-new-generic-standards-to-expedite-crypto-etp-listings/
Threshold
T$0.01552+1.70%
Union
U$0.009822-0.62%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02511+3.03%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:43
Share
The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government report on AI has called Chinese models adversary AI. According to the Centre for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI), Chinese models pose risks to AI developers, consumers, and US national security due to their security shortcomings and censorship. According to the report, Chinese models lag behind their American counterparts in performance, cost, […]
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000185-15.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1238+1.89%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 22:49
Share

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

$0.4 Hold Could Ignite a $1 Surge ⋆ ZyCrypto

Bitcoin Hyper získava 16 miliónov USD: Skutočný BitcoinFi boom sa začína s HYPER