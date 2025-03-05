Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.5)

Spain National Team Top FIFA World Rankings In Men’s And Women’s Soccer

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 2023/08/20: (L-R) Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Irene Paredes of Spain celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup 2023 Final game between Spain and England at Accor Stadium. Final scores, Spain 1:0 England. (Photo by Julieta Ferrario/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The Spanish National Team has today become the first in a decade to top the FIFA World Rankings in both the men's and women's game. Not since 2015 has one country held the number one position in the senior men's and women's game. The respective Spanish national teams have both assumed pole position in the charts following the release of the latest charts. The women's national team are the current world champions and holders of the UEFA Women's Nations League. This summer, they also reached the final of the UEFA Women's Euro but lost out to reigning European champions England in a dramatic penalty shoot-out. BASEL, SWITZERLAND – JULY 27: England players applaud Aitana Bonmati of Spain as she makes her way forward to collect her player of the tournament award following during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images) Getty Images Nonetheless, they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament in regulation time and these results, coupled with them finishing above England in the latest edition of the Nations League group stage, were sufficient for them to overhaul the reigning Olympic champions, the United States, at the top of the women's world rankings. The Spanish men's team are the reigning European champions. Last summer, they became the first team in the competition's history to win seven successive matches at a single tournament as they swept aside three former world champions – Germany, France…