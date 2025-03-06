Analyst: The Uniswap Foundation has passed a huge investment plan of US$165.5 million, but why do I think it is only a temporary solution and not a fundamental solution?

By: PANews
2025/03/06 18:15
Wink
LIKE$0.007465-3.95%
THINK Token
THINK$0.0096+1.37%
UNISWAP
UNI$8.215+2.66%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001621+1.75%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003236+12.28%

Author: Ignas

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The Uniswap Foundation voted to approve a huge investment plan of US$165.5 million. Why?

Because the performance of Uniswap v4 and Unichain after their release was far from market expectations.

In a little over a month:

  • Uni v4’s total locked value (TVL) is only $85 million
  • Unichain’s TVL is only $8.2 million

To foster growth, the Uniswap Foundation proposes to allocate $165.5 million to:

  • $95.4 million for funding (developer programs, core contributors, validators);
  • $25.1 million for operations (team expansion, governance tool development);
  • $45 million for liquidity incentives.

Analyst: The Uniswap Foundation has passed a huge investment plan of US$165.5 million, but why do I think it is only a temporary solution and not a fundamental solution?

As you can see, Uni v4 is not only a DEX, but also a liquidity platform, and Hooks is the application built on it.

Hooks should drive growth in the Uni v4 ecosystem, so this needs to be accelerated through funding programs.

Detailed allocation of funding budget:

Analyst: The Uniswap Foundation has passed a huge investment plan of US$165.5 million, but why do I think it is only a temporary solution and not a fundamental solution?

$45 million in liquidity provider (LP) incentives will be used for the following:

  • $24 million (disbursed over 6 months): used to incentivize the migration of liquidity from other platforms to Uni v4;
  • $21 million (disbursed in 3 months): Push Unichain’s total locked value (TVL) from the current $8.2 million to $750 million.

Analyst: The Uniswap Foundation has passed a huge investment plan of US$165.5 million, but why do I think it is only a temporary solution and not a fundamental solution?

In comparison, Aerodrome mints approximately $40-50 million worth of AERO tokens per month for liquidity provider (LP) incentives.

The proposal has passed the temperature check stage, but still faces some criticism:

As the industry landscape changes, Aave proposes to repurchase $1 million of AAVE tokens per week, and Maker plans to repurchase $30 million per month. However, UNI holders are like "cows" that are about to be squeezed dry, and the value of their tokens has never been captured.

The UNI token does not have a fee-sharing mechanism enabled, and Uniswap Labs has earned $171 million through front-end fees in two years.

The key to the entire system lies in Uniswap’s organizational structure design:

  • Uniswap Labs: Focus on protocol technology development;
  • Uniswap Foundation: Promotes ecosystem growth, governance, and funding initiatives (such as grants, liquidity incentives).

What a savvy legal team.

Aave and Maker have established a closer interest binding relationship with token holders, and I don’t understand why Uniswap’s front-end fees cannot be shared with UNI holders.

In summary, other criticisms focus on the high salaries of the core team, Gauntlet’s responsibility for liquidity incentive enforcement, and the establishment of a new centralized DAO legal structure (DUNA).

As a small Uniswap governance representative, I voted in favor of this proposal, but still have significant concerns about the future of UNI holders: the incentive mechanism is not aligned with the interests of holders.

However, I am a big fan of Uniswap and highly recognize its role in promoting the DeFi field. The current growth of Uni v4 and Unichain is very bleak, and they need to introduce incentives to promote development.

The next Uni DAO vote should focus on the value capture mechanism of the UNI token.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01548+1.50%
Union
U$0.00982-0.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0699-0.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.00982-0.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,527.75+1.85%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03087+2.21%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Share
Spain National Team Top FIFA World Rankings In Men’s And Women’s Soccer

Spain National Team Top FIFA World Rankings In Men’s And Women’s Soccer

The post Spain National Team Top FIFA World Rankings In Men’s And Women’s Soccer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 2023/08/20: (L-R) Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Irene Paredes of Spain celebrate after winning the Women’s World Cup 2023 Final game between Spain and England at Accor Stadium. Final scores, Spain 1:0 England. (Photo by Julieta Ferrario/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The Spanish National Team has today become the first in a decade to top the FIFA World Rankings in both the men’s and women’s game. Not since 2015 has one country held the number one position in the senior men’s and women’s game. The respective Spanish national teams have both assumed pole position in the charts following the release of the latest charts. The women’s national team are the current world champions and holders of the UEFA Women’s Nations League. This summer, they also reached the final of the UEFA Women’s Euro but lost out to reigning European champions England in a dramatic penalty shoot-out. BASEL, SWITZERLAND – JULY 27: England players applaud Aitana Bonmati of Spain as she makes her way forward to collect her player of the tournament award following during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 Final match between England and Spain at St. Jakob-Park on July 27, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images) Getty Images Nonetheless, they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament in regulation time and these results, coupled with them finishing above England in the latest edition of the Nations League group stage, were sufficient for them to overhaul the reigning Olympic champions, the United States, at the top of the women’s world rankings. The Spanish men’s team are the reigning European champions. Last summer, they became the first team in the competition’s history to win seven successive matches at a single tournament as they swept aside three former world champions – Germany, France…
1
1$0.007537-14.72%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5714+14.02%
SQUID MEME
GAME$36.2525+2.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:59
Share

Trending News

More

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Spain National Team Top FIFA World Rankings In Men’s And Women’s Soccer

The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

Crypto Supercycle in 2025? DeepSeek Ranks the Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now