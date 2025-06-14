Meta’s superintelligence and Sam Altman’s AGI could boost these crypto AI tokens

Artificial intelligence has taken centre stage with technology giants like Meta, Open AI and Alphabet Inc’s Google racing to develop AGI, Superintelligence and faster, more efficient models in 2025. The race involves multi-billion dollar acquisitions, investments and capital flows to sectors like Crypto AI tokens, offering traders an opportunity to profit from a slice of the Artificial Intelligence pie.

Table of Contents

  • Meta’s superintelligence and Sam Altman’s AI plans 
  • Crypto AI sector in 2025
  • Top crypto AI and AI agent tokens to watch
  • Bittensor price prediction

Meta’s superintelligence and Sam Altman’s AI plans 

Multiple reports show that technology giant Meta has plans to spend up to $15 billion chasing superintelligence. Zuckerberg is building a tech team alongside Scale AI, a startup led by 28 year old Alexandr Wang. 

The new team could help the Meta chief improve its Llama models and roll-out better tools for voice and personalisation. The AI race keeps getting intense with new entrants and billions of dollars spent on the tech, as companies race to be the market leader. 

Sam Altman, OpenAI chief and co-founder of Worldcoin said in his recent blog post that the firm’s LLM ChatGPT is “already more powerful than any human who has ever lived.” Millions rely on the chatbot’s intelligence for everyday and routine tasks and any misalignment could have a ripple effect on hundreds of millions of people. 

Altman recounts the arrival of AI agents for cognitive work, writing computer code and the arrival of bots that do real tasks in the world. Altman’s plans for the Worldcoin project have acted as a catalyst for WLD token price in the recent past. 

Meta’s announcements, NVIDIA’s earnings report and statements and Altman’s blog posts have acted as drivers for the Crypto AI tokens and Crypto AI Agent token categories. 

Crypto AI sector in 2025

Grayscale’s report on the Artificial Intelligence Crypto Sector summarizes the updates from 2025. While AI growth and updates have excited technology enthusiasts, the centralized control over AI development has raised concerns among traders. 

Decentralized development of AI tools has been proposed as an alternative, however it has not been as well received as centralized development, at the time of writing. 

The Artificial Intelligence Crypto Sector of tokens compiled by Grayscale includes 20 tokens with a combined market capitalization of $21 billion. The market cap climbed nearly five fold, up from $4.5 billion in Q1 2023. 

Analysts at Grayscale identified Bittensor (TAO) as the largest AI token. 

As of May 2025, the report claims AI tokens have 32% market share among traders. 

TAO, AI

Market capitalization of top AI tokens shows considerable increase between March 2023 and March 2025. Top tokens TAO, Near Protocol (NEAR), Render (RNDR), Fetch.ai (FET), Worldcoin (WLD), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), among others. 

AI crypto

Top crypto AI and AI agent tokens to watch

Data from crypto tracker CoinGecko shows the top 10 tokens in the AI category and the top 5 AI agent tokens. Most of the tokens have added to their value in the past hour. 

TAO, Internet Computer (ICP), Story (IP), The Graph (GRT), DeXe (DEXE) and Grass (GRASS) were hit by a correction in the past 24 hours. 

AI tokens

AI agent tokens have observed higher volatility in their price in the past few months. AI agent tokens were hit the worst during Bitcoin flashcrashes this cycle. The sector’s recovery is largely dependent on catalysts. 

AI Agent tokens

Bittensor price prediction

The AI token’s daily price chart shows further consolidation in TAO is likely. The token is less than 10% away from its support at $333, a key level that held steady for several months. TAO could slip 8.41% and test support at $333. 

RSI is sloping downwards and reads 42, under the neutral level. MACD flashes red histogram bars under the neutral line, signaling an underlying negative momentum in TAO price. 

Conversely, further catalysts in the AI sector could fuel a positive sentiment among traders and drive demand for top tokens like TAO. The token could gain 14% and test resistance at $415, a level identified as the upper boundary of the FVG on the daily timeframe. 

The May 2025 peak of $500 remains a key resistance for the AI token. 

Bittensor TAO

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
SEI
SEI$0.2936-0.81%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000921-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:03
Share
Global stocks trade sideways despite pockets of strength

Global stocks trade sideways despite pockets of strength

The post Global stocks trade sideways despite pockets of strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global stocks barely moved Monday, even after the Dow and S&P 500 closed last week at fresh record highs. Futures were flat across the board Sunday night. Dow futures fell by 51 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.13%. Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.15%. The momentum from last week’s rally didn’t carry over. No one’s pulling out, but no one’s jumping in either. The previous week ended strong. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2%, the Dow rose 1%, and the Nasdaq led with a 2.2% gain. Even the Russell 2000 small-cap index saw a 2.2% jump — its seventh straight winning week. Still, U.S. traders didn’t push higher after the weekend. Market participants are keeping one eye on global headlines and the other on the Fed. Trump’s $100k visa fee slams Indian tech stocks Indian stocks were hammered Monday after President Donald Trump dropped a new immigration policy bomb late Friday. He signed off on a $100,000 fee for every new H-1B visa. These visas are used for high-skilled foreign workers. In 2024, nearly 400,000 were issued, and 71% of them went to Indians. The market in Mumbai reacted fast. Nine out of the ten Indian tech firms listed on the Nifty IT sub-index were down. Mphasis fell by over 4%, Persistent Systems lost 3.8%, and LTIMindtree dropped by 3.79%. The sector relies heavily on U.S. contracts and work permits. The new rule adds serious cost pressure. The move came just days after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, its first cut since December. That dovish shift didn’t ease global market nerves either. In China, stocks reacted to their own monetary news. The People’s Bank of China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth straight month. The one-year Loan Prime Rate stayed at 3.0%,…
1
1$0.007821-5.37%
Humanity
H$0.06864+7.45%
Threshold
T$0.01542+1.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:45
Share
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
Movement
MOVE$0.1123+2.46%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:09
Share

