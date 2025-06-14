Regulation fuels Bitcoin’s $11b treasury race as more and more companies join

Regulatory clarity in the U.S. is pushing more companies to adopt Bitcoin reserves, with $11.3 billion in accumulation last month alone.

Bitcoin (BTC) is going mainstream, as both governments and public companies continue accumulating the asset. On Friday, June 13, Matador Technologies published a weekly report on institutional Bitcoin adoption. According to the Canada-based financial technology firm, public companies are accelerating their Bitcoin accumulation.

The company reports that 22 public firms accumulated approximately $11.3 billion worth of Bitcoin over the past month. GameStop led the wave, acquiring 4,710 Bitcoin with its $1.75 billion convertible note. Meanwhile, Japan’s Metaplanet is targeting a 210,000 Bitcoin treasury.

According to the Matador Technologies report, the main driver of corporate adoption is the regulatory momentum around crypto in the U.S. Currently, U.S. legislators are reviewing two bills: the CLARITY Act, which addresses the overall crypto market structure, and the GENIUS Act, which focuses on stablecoins.

U.S. moves forward with reserves, other countries follow

Another key development, according to Matador Technologies, is the rise of sovereign Bitcoin reserves. The U.S. is taking the lead, with President Donald Trump formalizing a Bitcoin strategic reserve on March 6.

The federal government currently holds around 200,000 Bitcoin, mostly originating from asset seizures. In addition, U.S. states including Texas and Arizona are considering their own Bitcoin reserves — signaling strong political momentum behind Bitcoin adoption.

Other countries, including Japan, Brazil, Czech Republic, Pakistan, are also considering their own Bitcoin treasury allocations. Still, a recent scandal in the Czechia related to a Bitcoin donation highlights the political risk of such moves.

Rising adoption, both at the corporate and governmental level, is making Bitcoin increasingly resilient to volatility. Matador Technologies notes that Bitcoin rebounded to the $105,000 level, despite heightened tensions in the Middle East following the Israeli strike on Iran.