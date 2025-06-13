U.S. stock market opens: the three major indexes open sharply lower, and the crypto sector falls across the board

Global stocks trade sideways despite pockets of strength

Global stocks barely moved Monday, even after the Dow and S&P 500 closed last week at fresh record highs. Futures were flat across the board Sunday night. Dow futures fell by 51 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.13%. Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.15%. The momentum from last week's rally didn't carry over. No one's pulling out, but no one's jumping in either. The previous week ended strong. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2%, the Dow rose 1%, and the Nasdaq led with a 2.2% gain. Even the Russell 2000 small-cap index saw a 2.2% jump — its seventh straight winning week. Still, U.S. traders didn't push higher after the weekend. Market participants are keeping one eye on global headlines and the other on the Fed. Trump's $100k visa fee slams Indian tech stocks Indian stocks were hammered Monday after President Donald Trump dropped a new immigration policy bomb late Friday. He signed off on a $100,000 fee for every new H-1B visa. These visas are used for high-skilled foreign workers. In 2024, nearly 400,000 were issued, and 71% of them went to Indians. The market in Mumbai reacted fast. Nine out of the ten Indian tech firms listed on the Nifty IT sub-index were down. Mphasis fell by over 4%, Persistent Systems lost 3.8%, and LTIMindtree dropped by 3.79%. The sector relies heavily on U.S. contracts and work permits. The new rule adds serious cost pressure. The move came just days after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, its first cut since December. That dovish shift didn't ease global market nerves either. In China, stocks reacted to their own monetary news. The People's Bank of China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth straight month. The one-year Loan Prime Rate stayed at 3.0%,…