Polkadot’s $50M Bitcoin Reserve Gamble: Community Clashes Over 500K DOT DCA Plan—Hedge or Risk?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/13 22:21
NEAR
NEAR$2.874+1.44%
Threshold
T$0.01544+1.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,821.36+2.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07003-0.58%
Polkadot
DOT$4.229+4.11%

A new proposal to convert 500,000 DOT, worth roughly $50 million, into Bitcoin has sparked debate within the Polkadot community.

The plan, introduced by a community member known as hippiestank, seeks to diversify the Polkadot treasury and improve its long-term financial stability through the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Community Split Over Plan to Turn 500K DOT Into Bitcoin for Strategic Hedge

Introduced in early June, the plan suggests using a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach to gradually accumulate Threshold Bitcoin (tBTC) over the course of one year.

According to the proposal, BTC could act as a hedge during market downturns while deepening on-chain liquidity and boosting incentives for Polkadot’s DeFi ecosystem. However, not everyone is convinced.

The plan would use Hydration’s automated system to carry out the conversions. It involves topping up a proxy account that feeds into a rolling DCA schedule.

A small amount, 0.005 tBTC, would also be added to the Hydration Omnipool, enabling liquidity provisioning through Threshold Network’s decentralized bridge.

The projected rate sets 1 DOT at roughly 0.000041 tBTC.

The idea has divided the Polkadot community. Supporters view Bitcoin as a hedge against market uncertainty and a way to preserve value.

“This proposal is about risk management and operational continuity, not market timing or speculation,” the proposer wrote in the forum discussion.

They argued that waiting for ideal market conditions would make diversification impossible and leave the treasury exposed.

Critics, however, question the plan’s timing. DOT is currently trading near yearly lows, while Bitcoin is holding steady above $100,000.

One community member commented, “I just don’t see how we can do this and for it to really provide any value, short or long term… it’s likely to do more harm than good with the additional downward pressure that we’re already contending with.”

Despite the concerns, the proposal argues the move isn’t about timing the market but protecting the network’s future.

“I believe the ‘DOT ATL, BTC ATH’ argument misframes the situation. This proposal is about risk management and operational continuity, not market timing or speculation.” the proposer wrote.

Others expressed concerns about transparency and community outreach.

One participant suggested the proposal should be shared with a broader audience on X (formerly Twitter) before advancing.

The concern reflects a deeper tension within the ecosystem about how much authority should be granted to a smaller group of forum contributors versus wider community engagement.

Discussions are still ongoing, but the author of the proposal says the vote could go on-chain as early as next week, depending on feedback.

If passed, Polkadot would become one of the few blockchain ecosystems experimenting with a Bitcoin-backed treasury, an idea that could set precedent across the space.

Whether the proposal is a safeguard or a risk remains a matter of heated debate. For now, the decision rests with the community.

Corporate Bitcoin Reserves Surge as Polkadot Joins Institutional Trend

Polkadot’s $50 million Bitcoin reserve move is part of a broader shift, as more companies look to Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset.

Just yesterday, Nasdaq-listed fintech firm Mercurity announced plans to raise $800 million to establish a long-term Bitcoin reserve.

The company aims to integrate BTC into its blockchain-native reserve framework through custody, staking, and tokenized treasury management solutions.

If completed, Mercurity’s reserve would place it among the world’s top corporate Bitcoin holders—just ahead of GameStop, according to data from Bitbo.

This momentum reflects a sharp rise in institutional adoption.

As of June 2025, at least 223 public companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, up from 124 just a year ago.

Collectively, these firms hold over 819,000 BTC, or roughly 3.9% of Bitcoin’s total supply, based on data from BitcoinTreasuries.net.

Meanwhile, Polkadot is also doubling down on crypto-native tools.

A community-approved launch of a non-custodial, Visa-compatible Polkadot payment card signals broader ambitions in crypto-finance, with Bitcoin now at the heart of that playbook.

From fintech firms to blockchain ecosystems, corporate Bitcoin adoption is no longer the exception, it’s becoming the strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
SEI
SEI$0.2936-0.81%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000921-1.07%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:03
Share
Global stocks trade sideways despite pockets of strength

Global stocks trade sideways despite pockets of strength

The post Global stocks trade sideways despite pockets of strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global stocks barely moved Monday, even after the Dow and S&P 500 closed last week at fresh record highs. Futures were flat across the board Sunday night. Dow futures fell by 51 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.13%. Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.15%. The momentum from last week’s rally didn’t carry over. No one’s pulling out, but no one’s jumping in either. The previous week ended strong. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2%, the Dow rose 1%, and the Nasdaq led with a 2.2% gain. Even the Russell 2000 small-cap index saw a 2.2% jump — its seventh straight winning week. Still, U.S. traders didn’t push higher after the weekend. Market participants are keeping one eye on global headlines and the other on the Fed. Trump’s $100k visa fee slams Indian tech stocks Indian stocks were hammered Monday after President Donald Trump dropped a new immigration policy bomb late Friday. He signed off on a $100,000 fee for every new H-1B visa. These visas are used for high-skilled foreign workers. In 2024, nearly 400,000 were issued, and 71% of them went to Indians. The market in Mumbai reacted fast. Nine out of the ten Indian tech firms listed on the Nifty IT sub-index were down. Mphasis fell by over 4%, Persistent Systems lost 3.8%, and LTIMindtree dropped by 3.79%. The sector relies heavily on U.S. contracts and work permits. The new rule adds serious cost pressure. The move came just days after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, its first cut since December. That dovish shift didn’t ease global market nerves either. In China, stocks reacted to their own monetary news. The People’s Bank of China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fourth straight month. The one-year Loan Prime Rate stayed at 3.0%,…
1
1$0.007821-5.37%
Humanity
H$0.06864+7.45%
Threshold
T$0.01542+1.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:45
Share
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
Movement
MOVE$0.1123+2.46%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:09
Share

Trending News

More

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Global stocks trade sideways despite pockets of strength

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

Coinbase Base Head: There will be no hasty deployment of Base tokens and no release date will be announced in the near future

Former Ark Invest Analyst Predicts Major Shift Coming to Crypto Market