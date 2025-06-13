Billions in Volume, $7.6M Whale Buy: Why FARTCOIN’s 18% Dip Screams Opportunity

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/13 20:48
FARTCOIN bleeds 18% and erases a massive 45% rally in just 48 hours, but something unusual is happening beneath the surface as whales are aggressively buying the dip with $7.6 million in fresh capital, and futures volume has exploded to $4.18 billion.

At press time, Fartcoin trades at $1.09, down 18% in the last 24 hours due to market-wide panic triggered by escalating Iran-Israel tensions.

However, one surprising element of this decline is the massive concentration of trading volume flowing into the token.

This extraordinary volume has led many to suggest that the current dip presents a prime opportunity to enter the Fartcoin position, which has historically delivered substantial returns.

Whale Accumulating Fartcoin: $7.6M Buy Signals Dip Bottom

A prominent whale has made a significant bet on the dip, deploying $1.2 million USDC to acquire 1.14 million FARTCOIN tokens.

Speculation surrounds this same trader, identified by wallet address “F5D***acN,” who allegedly purchased near the bottom at $0.233 in March, securing over 300% gains.

With this trader now choosing to buy around $1, numerous other whales have followed suit, hinting that the current price levels may serve as support before a FARTCOIN rally toward $2.

A Hyperliquid whale managing a $37 million portfolio has allocated $6.4 million specifically for dollar-cost averaging (DCA) into Fartcoin positions.

Source: Hyperliquid

Popular harmonic trader Lieutenant Ponzi believes the next rally following this dip will produce “the biggest, quickest recovery candle” on Fartcoin.

Another memecoin trader noted that Fartcoin ranks among the most sought-after coins currently in the crypto market.

This trader projects that the leading Solana-memecoin needs to reclaim the $1.6 level, which would unlock access to unexplored price territory.

Currently, Fartcoin sits 57.7% below its all-time high of $2.61, which was achieved on President Trump’s Inauguration Day five months ago.

Many market participants believe the memecoin possesses the fundamentals to reclaim this peak and potentially extend toward the $3 psychological threshold.

$1.06 Make-or-Break: Why This Level Decides FARTCOIN’s $2 Fate

Examining the FARTCOIN daily chart reveals the token is positioned at a crucial decision point around the $1.06 level.

The price has maintained a clear downtrend after reaching highs around $1.40, developing what appears to be a falling wedge formation.

Currently, Fartcoin is testing a pivotal support/resistance zone that has repeatedly served both functions throughout its price history.

Source: Crypto Paradise on TradingView

The critical monitoring level is whether the price can maintain support above the major support zone marked in green at the chart’s bottom, approximately $0.70 – $0.75.

Should Fartcoin break and close below this threshold, it would invalidate the current technical setup and likely trigger additional downside pressure.

Conversely, if support around $1.06 holds firm and the price begins advancing, the initial upside target would be the minor resistance level near $1.20, followed by the major resistance zone around $1.50.

Perpetual Futures Show Dramatic Volatility

The perpetual futures chart shows FARTCOIN’s explosive movement from approximately $1.05 to a peak near $1.58 in a parabolic surge, capturing roughly 50% gains before retreating.

Price currently hovers at $1.0982, meaning it has surrendered most of those dramatic gains and now trades near the original pump’s starting point.

Source: MastaCrypta on TradingView

The green highlighted zone around $1.28-$1.30 represents a key resistance area that the price penetrated during the ascent but now functions as overhead resistance.

This level demands close attention, as any successful reclaim could be a preparation for another upward leg.

The collapse from $1.58 highs proves particularly noteworthy, as such sharp reversals typically indicate strategic profit-taking from early participants or coordinated selling pressure from large holders.

Current price action around $1.09 tests whether this level can establish itself as reliable support for potential consolidation before the next significant move.

