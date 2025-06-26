Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$19.0813 million

By: PANews
2025/06/26 16:29
PANews reported on June 26 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$19.0813 million. Among them:

The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$9.2583 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$3.2114 million;
The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$643,400, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$1,659,400;
The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$1.0874 million, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$3.2215 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

