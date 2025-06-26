Russia sets deadline for large banks and retailers to mass-adopt digital ruble

SunPerp Becomes First Perpetual Futures DEX on TRON, Nears $30M TVL: CryptoQuant

SunPerp, the first perpetual futures contract decentralized exchange (DEX) on the TRON network, launched on September 9, marking a huge step for TRON’s derivatives ecosystem, CryptoQuant reports. TRON currently hosts around $80 billion in USDT, providing SunPerp with a strong liquidity foundation. SunPerp supports BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, and BNB perpetual contracts settled in USDT. Early Momentum and User Activity Since launch, SunPerp has seen strong activity, particularly in deposit flows. On September 20, deposits peaked at 264 transactions, making up 74% of total flows that day and reaching $10.3 million in USDT, CryptoQuant reports. The platform’s total value locked (TVL) has now climbed close to $30 million. TVL represents the net deposits that remain after withdrawals, and a growing TVL is often associated with increased trading volumes. For traders, higher TVL shows deeper liquidity and stronger collateral availability for leveraged positions. Competitive Edge: Technology and Cost Efficiency According to CryptoQuant, SunPerp is designed with several features that differentiate it from other decentralized perpetual platforms. One of its key advantages is deep aggregated liquidity, achieved by integrating with leading multi-chain liquidity providers. In terms of performance, the platform offers millisecond-level order matching and high-performance APIs, enabling both retail and institutional users to trade at scale. Intelligent on-chain routing technology further optimizes execution, improving reliability during fast-moving markets. Another standout feature is its zero-gas trading fee structure. By eliminating transaction costs, SunPerp significantly lowers the barrier for frequent trading and high-volume strategies, a critical factor for professional traders who rely on tight margins. Risk Management and Security CryptoQuant reports that security and risk mitigation are central to SunPerp’s architecture. The platform uses multi-source oracle real-time pricing and innovative anti-snipe mechanisms to minimize exposure to abnormal price fluctuations and front-running risks. These measures aim to protect traders during sudden market swings, a key concern for perpetual futures users. SunPerp stresses asset security by ensuring that user deposits remain fully transparent and traceable on-chain. With institutional-grade safeguards, the DEX is targeting both retail traders and professional participants who require higher levels of trust and efficiency in derivatives trading. Outlook for TRON’s DeFi Ecosystem SunPerp’s emergence signals an important step in the growth of TRON’s DeFi sector. With nearly $30 million in TVL and growing participation, the platform is positioned to attract more traders seeking high-speed, low-cost perpetual futures trading. If adoption continues to accelerate, SunPerp could become a cornerstone for derivatives within the TRON ecosystem, reinforcing the network’s derivatives infrastructure