A wallet that minted TRUMP transferred $3.13 million worth of TRUMP to a new wallet By: PANews 2025/06/26 09:02

TRUMP $7.611 +0.55% JUNE $0.1099 +1.01% WALLET $0.02401 +1.86%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet that once minted TRUMP tokens transferred 347,439 TRUMP (worth US$3.13 million) to a newly created wallet funded by Coinbase.