SEC axes Biden-era proposed crypto rules in flurry of repeals By: PANews 2025/06/13 12:58

DEFI $0.001905 +19.13% ERA $0.5393 +0.87% JOE $0.1651 +0.91%

The SEC has withdrawn over a dozen rules the agency proposed under Joe Biden, including two crypto-related rules targeting DeFi and digital asset custody.