Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:22
Dogechain
DC$0.0000338+56.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1099+0.09%

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing.

On June 25, Bloomberg reported that Kalshi, the federally regulated prediction market, is raising over $100 million in a funding round led by crypto investment giant Paradigm. The deal would push its valuation above $1 billion and put it in the same league as its unregulated competitor, Polymarket, which is also rumored to be aiming for unicorn status with a fresh $200 million capital injection.

Kalshi’s raise comes just weeks after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission abandoned its legal fight to block Kalshi from offering political event contracts, effectively greenlighting a market that lets users bet on election outcomes under U.S. oversight.

As legal clouds lift, Kalshi turns to growth and distinction

The CFTC’s recent surrender in its case against Kalshi marks a turning point. For months, the agency argued that political betting threatened market integrity, but Judge Jia Cobb’s September ruling, later upheld, found the CFTC overstepped its authority.

The agency’s abrupt withdrawal in May, without explanation, suggests regulators may be shifting tactics rather than conceding entirely. Advocacy groups like Better Markets warn the precedent could invite manipulation and distort election integrity, but for investors, it signals a rare alignment: a crypto-native business model operating within U.S. law.

While Kalshi has not publicly detailed how the capital will be deployed, the company is likely looking to expand its footprint ahead of the 2026 midterms and further develop its exchange infrastructure while scaling its compliance architecture.

The CFTC retreat effectively removed one of the biggest obstacles to Kalshi’s long-term operation inside the U.S., and the company is keen to set precedents for how risk, opinion, and information might be traded legally in the open.

By contrast, Polymarket, Kalshi’s closest competitor, continues to operate in murkier waters.

Regulation vs. rebellion: the billion-dollar split in prediction markets

Polymarket is nearing a $200 million raise at a comparable valuation, per The Information. Despite being banned for U.S. users, the platform has thrived, processing $3.2 billion in election bets in 2024 alone.

Its integration with X embeds real-time prediction data into social feeds, blurring the line between gambling and crowd-sourced forecasting.

But Polymarket’s success comes with risks. CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam has repeatedly singled out offshore platforms “providing exposure to U.S. customers,” a thinly veiled reference to the market’s VPN-reliant user base.

While backers like Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Vitalik Buterin bet on its censorship-resistant model, the looming question is whether regulators will tolerate its growth, or clamp down harder.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

Tether is estimated to be the closest crypto company to rival OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation, far ahead of Coinbase, Ripple and Circle. Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has become the world’s largest startup after reaching a $500 billion valuation in a secondary share sale. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that current and former OpenAI employees sold $6.6 billion in stock to investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T.Rowe Price. The investment round boosted OpenAI's valuation to $500 billion, leapfrogging Elon Musk’s startup SpaceX, which has a market capitalization of about $400 billion. The company also dwarfs other startups, such as ByteDance and Anthropic, which are valued at $220 billion and $183 billion, respectively. Read more
Startup
STARTUP$0.007087+8.52%
Farcana
FAR$0.000297+5.69%
Threshold
T$0.01545+1.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 19:42
Share
XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

The move caps off a steady month of growth, even as traders prepare for a decisive showdown with major resistance. […] The post XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
XRP$2.975+0.60%
BULLS
BULLS$742.14-6.85%
Everscale
EVER$0.0186+1.86%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/02 20:15
Share
Bitcoin Hits 2-Month At $118,000 High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rocket Higher

Bitcoin Hits 2-Month At $118,000 High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rocket Higher

Bitcoin has hit its highest price in two months by surging above $118,000 on early Thursday morning.read more
XRP
XRP$2.975+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07004-1.25%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 19:34
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup

XRP Price: Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

Bitcoin Hits 2-Month At $118,000 High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rocket Higher

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises More Than $16.6M With Over 735M Tokens Allocated as Stage 6 Surpasses 50% Completion

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Could Outshine Solana ETF Buzz -The Best Cryptos to Buy for High ROIs in 2025