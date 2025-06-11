Bitcoin 2025 Attendees Set World Record for Most Bitcoin Transactions in a Single Day

By: Incrypted
2025/06/11 19:31
MAY
MAY$0.03929+3.20%
  • More than 4,187 Bitcoin payments were recorded over eight hours at the Bitcoin 2025 conference.
  • Event participants set a world record for the most Bitcoin point-of-sale transactions in that time span.
  • They used Bolt Cards and the Lightning Network to make purchases.

At the Bitcoin 2025 conference, held from May 27 to 29 in Las Vegas, a Guinness World Record was set for the highest number of Bitcoin point-of-sale transactions within eight hours. A total of 4,187 Bitcoin payments were made on May 28.

Event organizers told Incrypted that purchases at various on-site vendors were made using Bolt Cards and the Lightning Network. Attendees could buy items at the official Bitcoin Magazine store, as well as food, drinks, and other merchandise.

BTC Inc’s Chief Financial Officer Didier Lewis stated:

It is worth noting that Bitcoin 2025 brought together over 35,000 attendees and 500 speakers. The organizers emphasized that such initiatives not only promote the use of Bitcoin but also demonstrate its effectiveness as a medium of exchange.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

CME will launch options on XRP and SOL futures, opening the doors to hedging strategies on a fully regulated market. Cumberland and FalconX will facilitate the contracts trading.
Solana
SOL$222.95+6.08%
XRP
XRP$2.9759+4.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:58
Share
A whale deposited 12 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a short position in Bitcoin

A whale deposited 12 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a short position in Bitcoin

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the crypto market rebounded, a whale deposited 12 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a Bitcoin short position, with a position of 2,041 BTC, worth US$241.8 million, and a liquidation price of US$123,410.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.02%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.46258+7.60%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,668.21+3.71%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 09:35
Share
Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000

Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000

BTC finds buyers above $119,000, supporting altcoins like DOGE. PCE data confirms limited inflation, ADP data changes employment recovery perceptions. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000 The post Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000 appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$118,668.21+3.71%
Wink
LIKE$0.007269-1.55%
DOGE
DOGE$0.25425+8.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 08:39
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

A whale deposited 12 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a short position in Bitcoin

Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000

413,075 SOL Moved Off Exchanges In Hours

XRP Treasury Company VivoPower Completes $19 Million in Equity Funding