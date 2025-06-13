Shopify to pilot USDC payments via Coinbase and Stripe

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:06
Union
U$0.006924-3.41%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1118+1.82%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-1.92%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.103+5.64%

Shopify will begin letting merchants accept stablecoin payments in USDC starting later this month.

The move was first reported by Fortune on June 12 and marks the company’s most extensive crypto integration to date. Select U.S. merchants will be able to accept USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by crypto firm Circle, which recently completed one of the year’s largest IPOs.

The pilot program will begin later this month. Shopify plans to expand stablecoin payments to all merchants across the U.S. and Europe by the end of 2025.

The rollout is powered by a collaboration with Coinbase and Stripe. Coinbase helped Shopify build a custom crypto payments protocol on its Base blockchain, supporting chargebacks, refunds, and other retail-specific complexities. Stripe, one of Shopify’s core payment partners, is embedding stablecoin functionality directly into Shopify’s software stack.

The program will be opt-out, meaning stablecoin payments will be turned on by default. Merchants who prefer not to accept USDC must manually disable the option. Those who do accept it will be eligible for up to 0.5% cash back on USDC transactions. Later this year, customers paying in USDC will also receive cash-back incentives.

“I think other payment processors will look at what Shopify is building and be like, ‘Holy crap,’”  said Jesse Pollak, head of Coinbase’s blockchain and wallet divisions. Shopify chief executive officer Tobias Lütke, also a Coinbase board member, emphasized the company’s alignment with crypto’s core principles during remarks at a Coinbase event on June 12.

While Shopify has long supported crypto through third-party plug-ins, this marks its first native, platform-wide crypto integration. And it comes as stablecoins gain serious traction.

Monthly stablecoin payment volume has surged from $2 billion to over $6.3 billion in the past two years, according to a blog post by Stripe. Companies like Visa, PayPal, JPMorgan, and Deutsche Bank are now building or using stablecoin infrastructure. Apple, Meta, Airbnb, and Google have also explored integrations.

With Shopify now pushing stablecoin functionality into the hands millions of of merchants across 34 countries, digital commerce payments appears to be quietly shifting toward faster, borderless, regulated transactions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
SEI
SEI$0.2923-1.68%
FUND
FUND$0.01302-4.26%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.00092-0.86%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:03
Share
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
Movement
MOVE$0.1118+1.63%
Share
PANews2025/10/02 22:09
Share
Rumors Swirl: Is Saylor’s Strategy Quietly Backing Bitcoin and a Secret Meme Coin Presale?

Rumors Swirl: Is Saylor’s Strategy Quietly Backing Bitcoin and a Secret Meme Coin Presale?

Rumors hint Michael Saylor may back both Bitcoin and BullZilla’s meme coin presale, with $460K+ raised and 7,918% ROI projections making $BZIL a hot September buy.
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.003355-5.91%
Holo Token
HOT$0.000896+1.74%
MAY
MAY$0.0395+2.25%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:15
Share

Trending News

More

Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner

CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures

Rumors Swirl: Is Saylor’s Strategy Quietly Backing Bitcoin and a Secret Meme Coin Presale?

Bitcoin Hyper získava 16 miliónov USD: Skutočný BitcoinFi boom sa začína s HYPER

Coinbase Base Head: There will be no hasty deployment of Base tokens and no release date will be announced in the near future